Sonora, CA…The first day of the 2021 Sonora Certified Farmers Market will be Saturday, May 15th. The Market is open from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. The season will run every Saturday through mid-October. The Theall Street Parking Lot, between Stewart Street and Shepherd Street, will be closed beginning at 3:30 a.m. so vendors can set up for the event. Signs will go up every week in advance reminding everyone that there will be “No Parking” in that location after 3:30 a.m.