Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clay, Cloud, Republic, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 01:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 02:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clay; Cloud; Republic; Washington The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Republic County in north central Kansas Southwestern Washington County in north central Kansas Clay County in north central Kansas Eastern Cloud County in north central Kansas * Until 230 AM CDT. * At 140 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles southwest of Agenda to 5 miles north of Aurora to 9 miles northeast of Delphos, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Clyde around 150 AM CDT. Clifton, Miltonvale and Vining around 155 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Morganville, Palmer, Clay Center, Idana and Green. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH