NORTH VERNON — Columbus East pounded out 14 hits on its way to a 10-5 win at Jennings County Friday in the fifth-place game of the Hoosier Hills Conference Tournament. T.J. Barkhimer went 2 for 2 with a double, Will Rieckers went 2 for 4 with two doubles and three RBIs, Parker Harrison went 2 for 4 with a home run and two RBIs, Harry Major and Alex McComb each went 2 for 4 and Josh Luedeke went 2 for 5 with a double and two RBIs for the Olympians (9-10-1). Ben Major also had two RBIs.