Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Wednesday Sports in Brief

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 12 days ago

MLB

NEW YORK (AP) — Former New York Mets manager Mickey Callaway was suspended by Major League Baseball on Wednesday through at least the end of the 2022 season following an investigation of sexual harassment allegations.

Shortly after MLB’s announcement of the suspension, the Los Angeles Angels said they had fired Callaway, the team’s pitching coach since October 2019. The Angels suspended him on Feb. 2 at the start of MLB’s investigation.

Commissioner Rob Manfred did not release details of what MLB’s probe determined, but said in a statement “I have concluded that Mr. Callaway violated MLB’s policies, and that placement on the ineligible list is warranted.”

NFL

NEW YORK (AP) — NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says the league expects full stadiums this season and players and staff are being encouraged to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

So far, 30 of 32 teams have approval to safely open at 100% capacity before the preseason schedule begins. The Colts and Broncos do not but are on a path to get approval before August.

Goodell said 30 of 32 teams also have above 90 percent vaccination among Tier 1 and 2 staff and the other two clubs are over 85 percent.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — NFL career scoring leader Adam Vinatieri is planning to retire.

Vinatieri made the announcement on former teammate Pat McAfee’s SiriusXM radio show.

The 48-year-old kicker last played in 2019. He had surgery on his left knee and his recovery process was complicated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vinatieri scored 2,673 points and made 599 field goals, breaking both records previously held by Morten Andersen.

Vinatieri also played in 365 regular-season games, second behind Andersen, and is the only player in league history to top the 1,000-point mark with two different franchises — the New England Patriots and the Indianapolis Colts.

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — The Senior Bowl and the NFL will hold a pre-draft combine for top prospects from Historically Black College and Universities next January.

The inaugural HBCU combine, scheduled for Jan. 28-29 in 2022, will be similar to the NFL combine with interviews and on-field and medical evaluations.

It will be held at the University of South Alabama and feature select players from four HBCU conferences — the Southwestern Athletic Conference, the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference and the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Conference — and other HBCU institutions.

AUTO RACING

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The spotter for defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott has been suspended by NASCAR and Hendrick Motorsports after his domestic violence arrest.

Edward James D’Hondt, 62, was arrested earlier this month in Catawba County and charged with battery of unborn child and assaulting a women, according to online North Carolina judicial records. He faces two court dates in June.

Hendrick Motorsports issued a statement saying it had learned of D’Hondt’s arrest Wednesday and suspended him indefinitely “from his role with our company.”

GOLF

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The next edition of The Match will feature PGA stars Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau along with NFL quarterbacks Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.

The celebrity fundraising competition will be held at the Reserve golf course at Moonlight Basin in Montana on July 6 and will be televised on TNT starting at 5 p.m. EDT, Turner Sports announced Wednesday.

SOCCER

GDANSK, Poland (AP) — Villarreal goalkeeper Gerónimo Rulli decided a marathon shootout by converting his own spot kick and then saving one from counterpart David de Gea as the Spanish team beat Manchester United 11-10 on penalties Wednesday to win the Europa League final.

After a 1-1 draw following extra time, all 10 outfield players from both teams made their penalties in the shootout — leaving it up to the two goalkeepers to take the 11th.

MILAN (AP) — Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte left the newly-crowned Serie A champion by “mutual consent” Wednesday, just weeks after leading the Nerazzurri to their first league title in more than a decade.

Conte was reportedly unhappy about the club’s decision to sell players in this coming transfer window because of financial constraints.

TENNIS

PARIS (AP) — Tennis star Naomi Osaka says she is not going to speak to the media during the upcoming French Open.

The world’s highest-earning female athlete wrote in a Twitter post Wednesday that she hopes the “considerable amount that I get fined for this will go towards a mental health charity.”

The French Open is scheduled to begin Sunday in Paris. Osaka heads into the clay-court tournament ranked No. 2 in the world.

SPORTS BROADCASTING

Turner Sports has reached a multi-year agreement with Wayne Gretzky to be a studio analyst when its coverage of the National Hockey League begins in October. He will appear during key moments in the regular season — including opening week and the Winter Classic — and then throughout the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Turner’s seven-year agreement begins next season. Besides regular-season and playoff games, it also includes the 2023, ’25 and ’27 Stanley Cup Finals on the TNT cable network.

COLLEGE ATHLETICS

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Robert Morris University is cutting its men’s and women’s hockey programs, effective immediately.

The school made the announcement Wednesday, saying the decision was part of a strategic initiative “intended to position the university to be amongst the most agile and professionally focused schools in the nation as it prepares for its upcoming 100th anniversary.”

The move affects 55 athletes and seven staff members. The school said it will honor the scholarships of those athletes wishing to remain on campus and will assist others who wish to transfer.

SPORTS GAMBLING

WASHINGTON (AP) — The first full-service sportsbook at a major sports arena or stadium in the United States opened its doors Wednesday at the home of the NBA’s Washington Wizards and NHL’s Capitals.

Capital One Arena is directly accessible from the William Hill sportsbook during Wizards playoff games without fans needing to leave the building. That possibility exists when the Capitals return to the ice this fall if the NHL adjusts its policies.

COURTS

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The former Penn State president who was forced out as the school’s top administrator when Jerry Sandusky was arrested a decade ago will soon have to report to jail after a judge on Wednesday upheld a sentence issued four years ago.

The judge ordered Graham Spanier to begin serving at least two months at the county jail several miles from the Penn State campus on July 9 — followed by two months of house arrest on electronic monitoring — for a single misdemeanor conviction of endangering the welfare of children.

Spanier was charged in 2012 and convicted by a jury in March 2017 but appeals had allowed him to stay out of jail.

OBITUARY

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Former New Orleans Saints coach J.D. Roberts has died.

The 88-year-old was the Saints’ second coach. He took over on an interim basis from Tom Fears in November 1970 and played a part in selecting Archie Manning with the second pick in the 1971 NFL draft.

His first game as coach was memorable. Tom Dempsey kicked a then-record 63-yard field goal to beat Detroit.

Roberts was a college assistant at Denver, Houston, Navy, Auburn and Oklahoma before joining the Saints in 1967 as a scout and linebackers coach. His Saints coaching record was 7-25-3.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

474K+
Followers
245K+
Post
222M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mickey Callaway
Person
Roger Goodell
Person
Graham Spanier
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Combine#Obituary#Major League Baseball#National League#Mlb New York#Ap#New York Mets#The Los Angeles Angels#The New England Patriots#The Indianapolis Colts#Hbcu#Golf Helena#The Match#Pga#Tnt#Spanish#Milan#Inter Milan#Serie A#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States Navy
News Break
NFL
News Break
NASCAR
News Break
Obituaries
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Country
Poland
News Break
National Hockey League
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBchatsports.com

Dodgers: Dave Roberts Expects LA to Benefit from MLB Foreign Substance Crackdown

All eyes are on Major League Baseball right now as the league aims to crack down on any use of foreign substances by pitchers. Throughout the game’s history, there have always been isolated individuals who dare cross that line. Word has it, from whistleblowers around the league, that the ill practice has picked up in recent years.
NFLregionsports.com

THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: 6/6

1944 – Major League Baseball cancels all games due to the D-Day landings in France. 1966 – The NFL & AFL announce the two leagues are merging. 1992 – Mets first baseman Eddie Murray picks up career RBI #1,510, making him the career leader for switch hitters, passing Mickey Mantle.
MLBMLB

MLB Streams: Live Game Schedule

All live games streamed within any MLB.TV product and available through the MLB App and any other location or device where MLB.TV is sold or available are subject to local and national blackouts. If a game is blacked out in an area, it is not available for live game viewing through MLB.TV. If you are an MLB.TV subscriber within an area subject to blackout, the applicable game will be available as an archived game approximately 90 minutes after the conclusion of the game.
MLBwdayradionow.com

MLB To Give Away Tickets To Get Vaccinated At Ballparks

(New York, NY) -- Major League Baseball is giving away tickets to games to encourage Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The league has announced its MLB Vaccinate at the Plate program. All 30 clubs will host at least one event this month where unvaccinated fans get a free ticket if they get their shot at the event.
NFLQ98.5

Will the Chicago Blitz be Back as a USFL Team in 2022?

According to ESPN with the rebirth of the USFL in 2022, they have retained the team names for some of the original USFL franchises...and they will roll with at least eight teams. So what about the Chicago Blitz??. Tom Thayer, (former Bear) Reggie White, Herschel Walker, Steve Young and Jim...
Sports560cfos.ca

June 7/21 Bayshore Broadcasting Sports

Andrew Mangiapane was named as the tournament MVP. After starting 0 & 3, Canada won 6 of their last 7 games at the tournament. Carey Price made 26 saves as Montreal won their 6th straight game. Joel Armia had 2 shorthanded goals for Montreal. Former Attack forward Nick Suzuki scored...
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

AP Sportlight

1935 — Omaha, ridden by Willis Saunders, becomes the third horse to win the Triple Crown by capturing the Belmont Stakes with a 1½-length victory over Firethron. 1950 — Boston beats the St. Louis Browns 29-4 at Fenway Park, and the Red Sox set six major league records: most runs scored by one team; most long hits in a game with 17 (nine doubles, one triple and seven homers); most total bases with 60; most extra bases on long hits with 32; most runs for two games with 49 (20 a day earlier); and most hits in two games with 51.
MLBSun-Gazette

Mitch Rupert on baseball: MLB Draft League has issues it must fix

Two weeks in, the issues with the MLB Draft League have nothing to do with the product on the field. In fact, fans in and around Williamsport have been missing out on some pretty good baseball as attendance at Bowman Field has yet to pick up to pre-pandemic levels. Nobody...
MLBBleed Cubbie Blue

How Much Longer Will MLB Broadcasters Be Calling "Road" Games From Home?

It's been a policy that's been in place since the start of the COVID19 pandemic over a year ago. It's not just Major League Baseball, but we've also seen this concept for other team sports such as NASCAR, the NBA, NHL, Major League Soccer and others. It's a concept that I've seen Univision and sister channel UniMas do for decades in Spanish as it pertains to soccer matches. I'm referring to broadcasting sports and the announcers are nowhere near the ballpark, stadium or arena.
San Francisco, CAIdaho8.com

The San Francisco Giants wore Pride colors on the field in an MLB first

The San Francisco Giants marked the beginning of LGBTQ Pride Month with a special, subtle new uniform. In their game Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, the Giants wore cream jerseys embroidered with a Pride patch on the right sleeve and black caps with a rainbow version of their logo. They’re the first team in Major League Baseball to wear Pride-specific uniforms, the team said in a news release.
MLSsporttechie.com

Hyperice Strikes Deal With Chinese League of Legends

Hyperice has become the official recovery technology partner for the League of Legends Pro League in China. The partnership launched alongside Monday’s start to the 2021 LPL Summer Split, and it will see Hyperice provide players and trainers from all 17 A-level teams with access to its muscle-massaging devices. Hyperice...
MLBchatsports.com

Oakland A’s: Dave Kaval says Las Vegas will absolutely work

Apr 1, 2021; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics president Dave Kaval in the stadium before the game against the Houston Astros at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports. If the Oakland A’s do not get their desired stadium at Howard Terminal, they may not consider that to...
MLBgiants365.com

Breaking News, Latest News and Videos

Source: CNN The San Francisco Giants marked the beginning of LGBTQ Pride Month with a special, subtle new uniform. In their game Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, the Giants wore cream jerseys embroidered with a Pride patch on the right sleeve and black caps with a rainbow version of their logo. They're the first team in Major League Baseball to wear Pride-specific uniforms, the team said in a news release.
Posted by
Times of San Diego

MarketInk: Fox 5 San Diego to Televise LA Rams Preseason Games

KSWB-TV Fox 5 San Diego has announced it will broadcast the Los Angeles Rams’ three NFL preseason games on three consecutive Saturdays in August. The station’s schedule for telecast times and dates includes: 7 p.m., Aug. 14, vs. the Los Angeles Chargers; 7 p.m., Aug. 21 vs. the Las Vegas Raiders; 6 p.m., Aug. 28 vs. the Denver Broncos.
MLBPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

How did the umpires miss this call in the Cardinals-Cubs game?

The umpires in Saturday’s St. Louis Cardinals-Chicago Cubs game somehow missed a call pretty badly in the ninth inning. The Cardinals were leading 2-1 and looking to close things out in the top of the ninth. Nico Hoerner was batting for the Cubs with two outs and the bases empty. He tapped a ball up the third base line, and the Cardinals decided to let it roll.
MLBCBS 46

MLB calls All-Star Game lawsuit a "publicity campaign"

ATLANTA (CBS46) — We now know where Major League Baseball stands when it comes to the lawsuit filed aimed at returning the 2021 Major League Baseball All-Star Game to Truist Park in Atlanta. "Political theatrics." In a court filing Monday, the MLB wrote a scathing narrative aimed at the Job...
NFLPosted by
The Associated Press

AP Interview: Scott says final score on Pac-12 tenure TBD

He came to the then-Pac-10 from the Women’s Tennis Association as an outsider to college sports and led a vital transformation of the conference with expansion from 10 to 12 members and a record-setting, billion-dollar media rights deal. But the Pac-12 also struggled to keep up with some of its Power Five conference peers in high-profile sports — most notably football —- and in revenue generation for its members during Scott’s time.