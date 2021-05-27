Menstrual Hygiene Day 2021: Now We Have Plant-Based Gummies to Ease PMS Symptoms

Humans and livestock account for nearly 96 per cent of the mammals on the planet. That is just one of many staggering statistics included in a major report from more than 50 of the world’s leading climate and nature scientists.The peer-reviewed analysis warns that global temperatures are already up by more than 1C since the start of industrialisation, while more species are at risk of extinction now than at any other time in human history.The report, the first collaboration from the UN authorities on the climate crisis and biodiversity loss, argues that both issues must be tackled together to be...