Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Women's Health

Menstrual Hygiene Day 2021: Now We Have Plant-Based Gummies to Ease PMS Symptoms

thehealthsite.com
 21 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePre-Menstrual Syndrome or PMS is a set of symptoms that many women experience during menstrual cycles, usually before the period starts. The condition causes emotional, physical and behavioral changes such as excessive mood swings, bloating, weight gain, acne, etc. PMS is a natural process which takes it course differently on different people. In a population-based study, 91% participants reported atleast one symptom of PMS. Popping pills each month to manage these symptoms can harm your health. Now you can get relief from these menstrual symptoms by just chewing plant-based gummies, without any side effects. Celebrating the Menstrual Hygiene Day, the Healthy Company is presenting PMS Relief Gummies. “This is our small token of appreciation for all the women in our lives,” said the company co- founder Ackshay Jain.

www.thehealthsite.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hygiene#Menstrual Hygiene Day#Pms#Digestive Tract#Plant#Pms#The Healthy Company#Rti#Berry Blast
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
India
News Break
Women's Health
Related
Women's Healthhourdetroit.com

Period.Box Products Ease Menstrual Pain and The Conversation About it

Let’s be clear: Periods are normal, even if the topic makes some people squeamish. Native Detroiter Christina Rutherford wants to change both the conversation about — and people’s experience of — menstruation and the mental and physical effects of the premenstrual syndrome that often accompanies it. Rutherford’s brand, Period.Box, is...
Nutritionthebeet.com

Eating Plant-Based Helps Lower Severity of COVID-19 Symptoms, Study Finds

Eating plant-based appears to reduce the severity and duration of COVID-19 symptoms, according to a new study published in the MHJ Nutrition, Prevention & Health Journal. In the first study to ever look at the connection between diet and COVID-19 outcomes, the researchers analyzed the data of 2,300 healthcare workers from six countries (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, USA) and found that a plant-based diet correlated to individuals' reaction to the virus.
HealthPosted by
The Independent

How to ease hay fever symptoms, according to an expert

Sunny skies and hot weather are warmly welcomed, but the heat can also bring an increased pollen count, which will wreak havoc among hay fever and allergy sufferers. As temperatures rise, the tree pollen count will do so as well, meaning little respite. Hay fever isn't enjoyable for anyone, and having a runny nose, itchy throat and headache can easily spoil a pleasant day meeting friends for a socially distanced barbecue or picnic. According to the NHS, symptoms generally get worse between late March and September, and around a fifth of the population suffer from hay fever, with research predicting...
Pharmaceuticalsatlanticcitynews.net

Plant MD CBD Gummies And Oil - Shocking Reviews, Where To Buy

Cannabinoid oil that is also known as CBD, is basically an oil that is extracted from the hemp plant that contains unique biological compounds or substances called cannabinoids. And as far as modern medical science is concerned about CBD, it shows that it has discovered a wide range of health...
MinoritiesPosted by
97.5 WTBD

10 Plant-Based LGBTQ+ Businesses to Support Now and All Year Long

For pride month, you can show your support of LGBTQ+-owned and run plant-based companies making breakthrough products in food, beauty, fashion, and lifestyle areas. Or you may want to consider donating to a charity to support Pride Month such as the non-profit Support + Feed that tackles food insecurity especially in the wake of the pandemic. Run by Maggie Baird, aka Billie Eilish’s mother, Support + Feed has seen widespread support, and other celebrities have joined her efforts, including Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara, to help bring vegan meals to My Friend’s Place, a non-profit dedicated to helping LGBTQ+ youth experiencing homelessness. Whether you're eating plant-based or looking for vegan beauty, fashion or home goods, here are 10 companies to support to show some PRIDE.
Public Healthwashingtonnewsday.com

What are the four restrictions-easing tests, and have we passed them?

What are the four restrictions-easing tests, and have we passed them?. Whether the final leg of the government’s road map out of lockdown can take place on June 21 has been questioned. Some scientists believe that the complete relaxation of social restraints in England should be postponed, while others believe...
Mental Healthyoungminds.org.uk

The physical symptoms of anxiety we don't talk about

It's no secret that the mind can have an effect on our bodies. When we get anxious we often sweat or blush; we might feel our body heat rise uncomfortably and our hearts hammer in our chests; and sometimes our voices might crack, squeak, or sound quieter than intended. We might also find that our eyes start to water, we start to tremble or shake, and we feel light-headed, to name just a few.
Posted by
The Independent

From rewilding to plant-based diets: What we must do to tackle the climate and nature crises together

Humans and livestock account for nearly 96 per cent of the mammals on the planet. That is just one of many staggering statistics included in a major report from more than 50 of the world’s leading climate and nature scientists.The peer-reviewed analysis warns that global temperatures are already up by more than 1C since the start of industrialisation, while more species are at risk of extinction now than at any other time in human history.The report, the first collaboration from the UN authorities on the climate crisis and biodiversity loss, argues that both issues must be tackled together to be...
GardeningPhys.org

Plants get a faster start to their day than we think

To describe something as slow and boring we say it's "like watching grass grow", but scientists studying the early morning activity of plants have found they make a rapid start to their day—within minutes of dawn. Just as sunrise stimulates the dawn chorus of birds, so too does sunrise stimulate...
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Spicy Plant-Based Wraps

Beyond Meat and KFC China partnered to create a plant-based wrap version of the chain's famous beef wrap. The all-new Plant-Based Spicy Beef Wrap is made with vegan Beyond Meat, lettuce, tomato salad and mayonnaise, all of which is wrapped in a pentagonal-shaped wrap. Free from cholesterol and packed with more than 12 grams of plant-based protein, the plant-based wrap is said to share "the succulent mouthfeel and delicious flavor similar to that of beef that fans have come to expect."
AgricultureFood Navigator

Nowadays plant-based nuggets boast ‘unparalleled' nutritional profile: 'We don’t just need to remove animals, we need to create better products'

The plant-based meat category is not short of starry-eyed founders armed with me-too products and a lofty mission to fix the broken food system (spoiler alert, they probably won’t). But there is still room for new players with a genuine point of difference and a scalable business model, say the founders of Nowadays.
Agriculturefoodindustryexecutive.com

Overcoming Challenges in Plant-Based Production

Interest in plant-based foods continues to grow, and companies have quickly rolled out new products to meet consumer demands. But despite significant progress, there’s still a long road ahead. Here are some of the remaining obstacles to plant-based food production and the solutions on the horizon. Mastering taste and texture.
Public HealthMedical News Today

Restrictions are easing up, but should you ease up on hygiene practices?

As countries around the world race to ensure that their populations are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, some have already started to ease certain restrictions related to the pandemic. In the United States, for instance, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have announced that fully vaccinated individuals may now...
Electronicsnordot.app

Look, no hands! Touchless taps gain popularity as we focus on hygiene

In yet another surprise outcome of a year of unprecedented hygiene awareness, high-tech taps and soap dispensers controlled by sensors are poised to take kitchens and bathrooms by storm. Touchless taps are already familiar from public bathrooms but only now, more than a year into the pandemic, are they becoming...
NutritionNews-Medical.net

Plant-based and fish-based diets reduce the odds of severe COVID-19

Plant-based and pescatarian diets reduced the risk of severe COVID-19 infection by 73% and 59%, respectively. Using data from online surveys across 6 different countries, scientists have shown that diet choice can affect the severity of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The effect of diet choice on infection severity. Observational evidence...
Gainesville, FLslashdot.org

Parents Sent Their Kids' Masks to a Lab for Analysis. Here's What They Found

A group of parents in Gainesville, FL, concerned about potential harms from masks, submitted six face masks to a lab for analysis. The resulting report found that five masks were contaminated with bacteria, parasites, and fungi, including three with dangerous pathogenic and pneumonia-causing bacteria. No viruses were detected on the masks, although the test is capable of detecting viruses.
Food & DrinksFood Navigator

Grounded Foods adds novel twist to plant-based cheese category: ‘We’re not vegans ourselves, and we’re not willing to compromise at all when it comes to cheese’

Plant-based milk has captured 15% of the US fluid milk market. Plant-based cheese - which has been around for just as long - has captured less than 2%* of the market, because it's much more technically challenging to formulate, and consumers are unwilling to compromise, says Grounded Foods, which is bringing an intriguing new culinary twist to the market with a new line of products utilizing hemp seeds.
HealthPosted by
92.9 NIN

What to Eat to Ease Endometriosis Symptoms, From a Woman Who Did It

Endometriosis is more than just experiencing painful periods: For those suffering, it’s a complicated chronic disease that influences every aspect of their life. Endometriosis affects one in 10 women and girls worldwide and it takes an average of 7.5 years to even be diagnosed. Jessica Murnane is one of the...