Menstrual Hygiene Day 2021: Now We Have Plant-Based Gummies to Ease PMS Symptoms
Pre-Menstrual Syndrome or PMS is a set of symptoms that many women experience during menstrual cycles, usually before the period starts. The condition causes emotional, physical and behavioral changes such as excessive mood swings, bloating, weight gain, acne, etc. PMS is a natural process which takes it course differently on different people. In a population-based study, 91% participants reported atleast one symptom of PMS. Popping pills each month to manage these symptoms can harm your health. Now you can get relief from these menstrual symptoms by just chewing plant-based gummies, without any side effects. Celebrating the Menstrual Hygiene Day, the Healthy Company is presenting PMS Relief Gummies. “This is our small token of appreciation for all the women in our lives,” said the company co- founder Ackshay Jain.www.thehealthsite.com