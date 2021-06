Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Michael Pineda faces his former team, the New York Yankees, at home in tonight’s series opener. The Yankees are -118 moneyline road favorites, per BettingPros consensus odds. Pineda (3-3, 3.40 ERA) was afforded two extra days off for this start after experiencing forearm soreness in his last start. In that outing, he was tagged for five runs by the Orioles. New York counters with Jordan Montgomery (3-1, 3.92 ERA), who is winless in two career starts against the Twins while pitching to a 6.55 ERA. The Yankees are on a four-game losing streak, and are just 3-10 in their last 13 games. However, since 2002 the Yankees have dominated the Twins, going 102-37 including the playoffs.