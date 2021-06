Major League Baseball shared with the world its 2021 All-Star Game uniforms on Thursday. The 91st Midsummer Classic on July 13 is taking place at Denver’s Coors Field. The two-button jersey features an oversized club-inspired graphic. On the back of the jersey will be a tally with the number of All-Star Game selections for the player wearing that uniform. Being hosted by the Rockies, the National League will wear white as the home team while the American League will be in dark blue.