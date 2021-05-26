newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law Enforcement

How Police Reports Became Bulletproof

kosu.org
 3 days ago

Man dies after medical incident during police interaction. That's how the Minneapolis police first described George Floyd's murder. The statement didn't mention that an officer held his knee on George Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes. It did mention that Floyd physically resisted officers. Former officer Derek Chauvin's defense team leaned on that detail during the murder trial. For decades, journalists have treated official police reports and statements as trusted primary sources. And now, some are questioning their reliability and objectivity as part of the reckoning spurred by George Floyd's murder. Phillip Atiba Goff is co-founder and CEO of the Center for Policing Equity, and he's a professor of African American studies and psychology at Yale University.

www.kosu.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minneapolis Police#Organized Crime#Yale University#Bulletproof#City Police#University Police#News Reports#African American#Mafia#I#Contextualize#Police Reports#Police Claim#Down Reports#Media Reports#Officer#Medical Incident#Man#Police Interaction#Copyright Npr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Law Enforcementmilwaukeecourieronline.com

It’s Time to Demilitarize the Police

Tuesday marked one year since the murder of George Floyd. In the last year, we’ve seen some incremental steps forward toward a more equitable society. But it is not enough. We need to continue to fight against systemic racism and make real progress toward meaningful police reform. There are steps...
Phoenix, AZNWI.com

Suit alleges Phoenix police retaliated against protesters

PHOENIX (AP) — A lawsuit filed Friday alleges that Phoenix officers retaliated against 124 people at a protest of police violence nearly a year ago by arresting them on trumped-up criminal charges that were quickly dismissed. Lawyers who filed the lawsuit said the actions of the officers chilled the free-speech...
AnimalsCNN

Fierce K-9 bites are another use of excessive force by police

DeWitt Lacy, an attorney at the John Burris Law Firm, has been practicing civil rights law for more than a decade. The views expressed here are his own. Read more opinion at CNN. (CNN) — The controversy over police use of excessive force has been front and center in this...
MinoritiesPosted by
Fox News

How The Death Of George Floyd Changed America

One year ago today George Floyd’s death sparked outrage that will likely change policing in the U.S. forever. The unarmed black man was killed by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin while under arrest. A viral video showed Chauvin pressing his knee on Floyd’s neck for several minutes until he died. After the video was shown, violent protests erupted across the U.S. over police brutality and racism. This past March, Derek Chauvin was convicted of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd. The other three former officers who aided Chauvin are set to go to trial in August. Calls for police reform have also been at the forefront following Floyd’s death. Both Republicans and Democrats have promised to pass legislation but have fallen short on getting a bill passed. Civil rights attorney and FOX News contributor Leo Terrell and founder and CEO of TruthNotLies and FOX News contributor Jehmu Greene look back at the past year, the impact of George Floyd’s death and where America is today on police reform.
MinoritiesPosted by
The Independent

Ronald Greene autopsy details revealed as new video shows police stopped him rolling over after beating him

Newly obtained footage shows Louisiana state troopers ordering Black motorist Ronald Greene to lie on his stomach and remain face down in shackles, following a violent arrest where he was choked, punched in the head, and Tased.Footage from the ultimately fatal 2019 encounter has been released for the first time this week, with the Associated Press obtaining new video that showed a state trooper shouting at Mr Greene to stay on his stomach.“Don’t you turn over. Lay on your belly. Lay on your belly” AP reported Trooper Kory York shouting at the shacked man.“You better lay on your f****** belly...
MinoritiesPosted by
The Independent

George Floyd anniversary: Mentally-ill Ashton Pinke, who police say was too dangerous to taser, killed one year on

Police have killed at least 229 Black people among a total of 426 people of colour since former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin murdered George Floyd on 25 May, 2020. Each case is different, but many share core similarities: quick encounters, for low-level infractions, met with deadly force, leaving families and communities with unanswered questions.At the apartment complex in Mesquite the air was suddenly filled with the sound of gunshots and then a woman’s screams.When people looked outside, they saw a man lying on the ground. Later they would watch paramedics trying in vain to revive him.The man, Ashton Pinke,...