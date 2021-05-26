How Police Reports Became Bulletproof

One year ago today George Floyd’s death sparked outrage that will likely change policing in the U.S. forever. The unarmed black man was killed by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin while under arrest. A viral video showed Chauvin pressing his knee on Floyd’s neck for several minutes until he died. After the video was shown, violent protests erupted across the U.S. over police brutality and racism. This past March, Derek Chauvin was convicted of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd. The other three former officers who aided Chauvin are set to go to trial in August. Calls for police reform have also been at the forefront following Floyd’s death. Both Republicans and Democrats have promised to pass legislation but have fallen short on getting a bill passed. Civil rights attorney and FOX News contributor Leo Terrell and founder and CEO of TruthNotLies and FOX News contributor Jehmu Greene look back at the past year, the impact of George Floyd’s death and where America is today on police reform.