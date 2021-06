There are many elements of the lives of the British Royal Family members that are shrouded in secrecy, but thanks to the likes of author Stewart Pearce, fans worldwide are afforded a glimpse into the world of the monarchy in ways that the average person would otherwise never be able to. Through his writing, particularly in Diana: The Voice of Change, he has shared insight into who the late princess really was beyond her public image, and thus humanized her even further for the masses.