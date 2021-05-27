Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Protests

Belarusian opposition leader calls for global protests

Birmingham Star
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleMoscow [Russia], May 27 (ANI): Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya has called for 'global protests' on Saturday against the government led by President Alexander Lukashenko, following the detention of journalist Roman Protasevich. In a video message released on Wednesday, Tikhanovskaya urged people across the world to join demonstrations to increase...

www.birminghamstar.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Lukashenko
Person
Vladimir Putin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Belarusian#Protest Riot#Ani#Nhk World#Western#Russians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
Place
Europe
News Break
Protests
Related
EuropeUS News and World Report

German CDU Chancellor Candidate: Nord Stream Could Be Halted if Russia Abuses It

BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany could stop gas flowing through the almost-complete Nord Stream 2 pipeline from Russia if Moscow breaks the terms of the arrangement or uses it to put pressure on Ukraine, conservative chancellor candidate Armin Laschet said on Saturday. The pipeline is a source of tension with the U.S....
Public SafetyMiami Herald

Jailed Belarusian journalist and girlfriend moved into house arrest

MOSCOW — The Belarusian dissident journalist Roman Protasevich and his girlfriend Sofia Sapega, who were arrested during the forced landing of a Ryanair flight, have been transferred to house arrest, Belarusian authorities confirmed on Friday. According to the investigation committee, both had made "consistent confessions" and agreed to cooperate with...
ProtestsBoston Globe

Belarus transfers opposition figure to house arrest

A Belarusian opposition activist and his girlfriend, who were arrested after their airliner was forced to land in the country’s capital of Minsk, have been transferred to house arrest, their attorney and parents said Friday. Both the dissident, Roman Protasevich, and his Russian girlfriend, Sofia Sapega, were released from jail...
PoliticsWashington Post

Belarus deserves democracy and freedom. Nothing less.

For most of his quarter-century as the bullying boss of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko has wielded a heavy hand, then offered just enough leniency to disarm his critics. He has seesawed between the West and Russia, and between dictatorship and soft authoritarianism. The tactic was on display again last week when the European Union, United States and Canada announced coordinated sanctions in response to the brazen kidnapping of opposition journalist Roman Protasevich and his girlfriend, Sofia Sapega. After punishing weeks of incarceration, Mr. Lukashenko on Friday released them to house arrest. This time he must be told: No more games.
Georgia StateAntiwar.com

Presidents: Georgia, Ukraine Share Commitment to NATO Membership, ‘De-Occupation’ of Lands From Russia

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili paid a two-day visit to Ukraine earlier this week (her first) and met with her opposite number President Volodymyr Zelensky. Zurabishvili first came to world notice when she emerged as part of the triumvirate that took over in Georgia following the so-called Rose Revolution in late 2003 that saw incumbent head of state Eduard Shevardnadze manhandled and divested of his powers. Her colleagues were Mikheil Saakashvili, who became president, and Zurab Zhvania, whose family claims he was assassinated in 2005. That event is the prototype of what have come to be called color revolutions; after Georgia the Orange Revolution in Ukraine in 2004, the Tulip Revolution in Kyrgyzstan and the Cedar Revolution in Lebanon in 2005, and a veritable host of others, successful and otherwise, in Belarus, Moldova, Armenia, the Maldives, Venezuela, Myanmar, Iran and elsewhere.
PoliticsThe Daily Star

EU divided over Russia summit plan

France and Germany yesterday called for a European Union summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin but met firm resistance from Poland and Baltic countries who distrust the Kremlin. French President Emmanuel Macron said the first EU summit with Putin since January 2014 would be a chance for dialogue and won...
EconomyBirmingham Star

EU imposes economic sanctions on Belarus

Brussels [Belgium], June 25 (ANI): The European Union (EU) on Friday imposed more economic sanctions on the Belarusian government led by President Alexander Lukashenko, following the detention of journalist Roman Protasevich. Lukashenko administration is facing fierce criticism from the international community for forcing an airliner to land in Minsk and...
PoliticsBirmingham Star

Russian Opposition Politician Yashin Barred From Elections

Russian opposition politician Ilya Yashin says he has been barred from running in an upcoming election due to his support of jailed opposition politician Aleksei Navalny, whose network of organizations has been declared by the authorities to be 'extremist.'. 'I submitted documents for elections to the Moscow City Duma. In...
Politics95.5 FM WIFC

Russia says Britain, U.S. are trying to incite Black Sea conflict -RIA

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia on Friday accused Britain and the United States of trying to incite conflict in the Black Sea and said it would defend its borders by all possible means, including with its military, RIA cited Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying. Russia on Thursday warned Britain...
Militarywhatreallyhappened.com

Russia Says British Destroyer’s Action a Provocation, Violation of International Law

The Kremlin voiced regret (the word of the Russian government news agency TASS) over yesterday’s incident – that should be Incident – with the British guided-missile destroyer HMS Defender targeting its missiles at Crimea while in Russian territorial waters. One might try to imagine which word or words the White House and State Department – make that the Defense Department – would have employed under analogous conditions (a similar event off the coast of Florida, say) in lieu of regret.
Europeteletrader.com

Regrettable that EU won't hold summit with Russia - Kremlin

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated on Friday that Russia regrets the decision of the European Union to not hold a summit with the country's President Vladimir Putin. Peskov asserted that Putin wants to build a more positive relationship with the EU, saying that he "remains interested in establishing working relations between Moscow and Brussels." Additionally, he noted that the improvement in relations will depend entirely on the Western bloc and that he hopes that the EU states with which Russia has had a working relationship will continue to push for a more balanced approach in EU-Russia relations.
Politicshoustonianonline.com

Lukashenko ready to use martial law in Belarus in response to EU sanctions

President of Belarus, Earlier in the day, Alexander Lukashenko announced on Thursday that he was ready to introduce martial law in Belarus. EU (EU) sanctions on former Soviet republican economy. “Should not be There is no (economic) decline in any company. We will use martial law if necessary. ”The president...
Militaryarctictoday.com

Medvedev says Russia must bolster its Arctic military

Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council, said this week that Russia should boost its military to counter foreign threats in the Arctic — and that the country could use its two-year period chairing the Arctic Council (which began last month), to strengthen its national security interests there.
Proteststhevibes.com

Russia summons UK envoy to ‘protest’ warship incident

MOSCOW – Russia’s Foreign Ministry yesterday summoned the British ambassador to “strongly protest” what it said was a British destroyer’s violation of its territory. The spat between Moscow and London erupted Wednesday after the HMS Defender passed near Crimea in the Black Sea, with Russia saying it fired warning shots at the destroyer to ward it off. Britain denied the claim.
Politicsnewsitem.com

EU members bordering Russia reject plan to meet with Putin

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union countries bordering Russia rejected a Franco-German plan to resume official meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin, with one leader likening the move to an attempt to talk a bear out of stealing honey. In a statement in the early hours of Friday morning, EU leaders...
PoliticsBaltic Times

Putin is a 'supporter' of increased EU-Russia dialogue: Kremlin

MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin is a "supporter" of a proposal from Germany and France for the EU to restart summits with Russia, the Kremlin said Thursday. "We assess the initiative positively," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. "Putin is a supporter of creating mechanisms for dialogue and contacts...
Politicsnordot.app

Russia says it wants dialogue after EU fails to agree on Putin summit

Russia has reiterated its offer for dialogue with the European Union, after a number of EU leaders expressed opposition to holding high-level talks with President Vladimir Putin. Some EU members like Poland and the Baltic states had spoken out against dialogue with Russia, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Friday,...