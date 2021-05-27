Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Why the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will be like no other

By Jon Herskovitz Bloomberg
Lebanon Democrat
 2021-05-27

When the coronavirus pandemic forced Tokyo last year to delay the Summer Olympics and Paralympics to July 2021, organizers kept the Tokyo 2020 name, saying they wanted the event to be seen as a “light at the end of the tunnel.” Covid-19 is still spreading but the games appear to be going ahead, in what would be the biggest world event of the pandemic era. But they are almost certain to look like no other Olympics, with a bar on spectators from abroad and uncertainty as to whether even fans in Japan will be allowed in. This means a financial hit for Japan, which has spent billions of dollars to host the games, but the cost could be far higher if the virus causes the first Olympics cancellation since World War II.

www.lebanondemocrat.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yoshihide Suga
Person
Yoshiro Mori
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beijing Olympics#Covid#Ioc#The U S State Department#Americans#Japanese#Bloomberg#Yomiuri#Coca Cola#Visa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
News Break
Olympic Games
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
World War II
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Sports
Related
ChinaWiredpr News

Why is Suga so determined to move forward with the Tokyo Olympics

At its lowest point in May, more than 80% of the Japanese public wanted to cancel or postpone the upcoming Olympics, almost no one in the country was vaccinated and medical experts lined up to call the games an unbearable risk to Covid-19. Despite heavy pressure from Tokyo 2020, Japan...
Combat Sportskelo.com

FOCUS ON-Taekwondo at the Tokyo Olympics

(Reuters) – Focus on taekwondo at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics:. * Taekwondo is a full-contact combat sport developed in Korea that means “the way of kicking and punching”. * Athletes, called taekwondoin, compete in three 2-minute rounds per match. * 1 to 5 points are awarded for each strike to...
SportsMetro International

FOCUS ON-Basketball at the Tokyo Olympics

(Reuters) – Focus on basketball at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics:. * Both the men’s and women’s tournaments will be comprised of 12 teams divided into three groups of four which play a round-robin. * The top two teams from each group, along with the two best third-place teams will advance...
Swimming & Surfingchatsports.com

Curry Qualifies for the Tokyo Olympics

OMAHA, Neb. - LSU swimmer Brooks Curry became the first American swimmer in program history to qualify for the U.S. Olympic team, as he placed fourth in the 100-meter free final of the Olympic Swimming Trials Thursday with a time of 48.19. Curry joins 13 former Tigers to compete in...
Fitness104.1 WIKY

FOCUS ON-Weightlifting at the Tokyo Olympics

(Reuters) – Focus on weightlifting at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics:. * The winners are determined by the total weights of the barbells lifted. * Athletes lift weights in two movements called the ‘snatch’ and ‘clean and jerk’. In the snatch, the barbell is lifted from the floor to above the head in one movement. The clean and jerk is a two-stage motion – the barbell is lifted to the chest before being jerked over the head.
SportsPosted by
Reuters

FOCUS ON-Triathlon at the Tokyo Olympics

(Reuters) - Focus on triathlon at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics:. THE ABSOLUTE BASICS * The Olympic triathlon is a continuous race beginning with a 1,500m swim followed by a 40km bike ride and then a 10km run. * The switch between each leg is called the transition (T1 and T2) and athletes have honed their technique so that they barely break stride while removing/adding the kit for each leg.
SportsPosted by
Reuters

ON-Modern pentathlon at the Tokyo Olympics

June 22 (Reuters) - Focus on modern pentathlon at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics:. * Modern pentathlon consists of five events: pistol shooting, epee fencing, 200m freestyle swimming, show jumping, and a 3,200m cross-country run. * Fencing, swimming and show jumping are the first three events, and they are scored on...
SportsPosted by
Reuters

ON-Beach volleyball at the Tokyo Olympics

June 22 (Reuters) - Focus on beach volleyball at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics:. * Each team consists of two players competing on a sand court measuring 16m x 8m. The net is 2.43m high for men and 2.24m for women. * Games are best of three sets, with a two-point...
Shoreview, MNPosted by
Axios Twin Cities

These Minnesotans are headed to the Tokyo Olympics

A dozen athletes with Minnesota ties have qualified for the U.S. Olympic teams set to compete in Tokyo next month. By the numbers: The official Team USA roster for the Tokyo Olympics lists nine athletes across eight sports as Minnesotans, but several additional qualifiers have connections to the state. How it works: Qualifying, which began in 2019, is still an ongoing process and the roster won't be finalized until the first week of July. But, but, but: Qualifying does not guarantee a spot on Team USA. More details on the process for each sport here. Who's on the list: Gopher...
Sportsthebharatexpressnews.com

Mediacorp to broadcast Tokyo Olympics

SINGAPORE: Mediacorp will bring action from the Tokyo Olympics to Singapore, providing viewers with extensive live and on-demand coverage of the Games across multiple platforms during the 17-day event. This includes coverage of flagship events such as athletics, badminton, soccer, swimming and table tennis, as well as the opening and...
Sportsworldnewsinfo4u.com

Why gymnastics roster sizes were reduced for 2021 Tokyo Olympics

The U.S. national gymnastics teams are facing tougher roster decisions than usual ahead of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. That’s because Olympic gymnastics rosters are contracting for the third time in the last four Olympics. As a result, only four men and four women will qualify for the team competitions at the Summer Games, and that will make for difficult final cuts ahead of the event.
Public Healththevibes.com

Japan PM insists emperor not 'worried' about Olympics

TOKYO - Japan's prime minister on Friday dismissed claims that the country's emperor is "concerned" the Tokyo Olympics could spread the coronavirus, saying the comments were the opinions of an imperial household representative. On Thursday, Yasuhiko Nishimura, the head of the Imperial Household Agency that manages royal affairs, told reporters...
Pharmaceuticalsiweller.com

Is Japan’s remarkable vaccine drive in time for Olympics?

Sumary of Is Japan’s remarkable vaccine drive in time for Olympics?:. But with the Olympics set to start in less than a month, and only a small portion of the country vaccinated, a question lingers:. The vaccination pace is quickening even as the young remain hesitant amid an anti-vaccination misinformation...
SportsPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Hashimoto: 'No spectators' still possible for Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO — (AP) — A “no-spectator games” remains an option for the Tokyo Olympics, which open officially in just four weeks, the president of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee said Friday. The admission by Seiko Hashimoto comes only four days after she announced on Monday that up to 10,000 local...