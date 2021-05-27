Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Airbus sets higher jet output targets as recovery looms

By Syndicated Content
kdal610.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (Reuters) – Europe’s Airbus set out sweeping goals on Thursday to expand production of jetliners as the aviation industry recovers from the coronavirus crisis. It confirmed plans to increase A320neo production by more than 10% to 45 airplanes a month by the end of this year, and gave suppliers a firm new target of 64 a month by second-quarter 2023.

kdal610.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Europe#Reuters#A320neo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Airbus
News Break
Airplanes
News Break
Industry
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Aerospace & Defenseatlantanews.net

Commercial Aircraft Maintenance Market Innovative Strategy by 2028 | AAR Corporation, Air China Technics / Ameco Beijing

JCMR recently broadcasted a new study in its database that highlights the in-depth market analysis with future prospects of Commercial Aircraft Maintenance market. The study covers significant data which makes the research document a handy resource for managers, industry executives and other key people get ready-to-access and self analyzed study along with graphs and tables to help understand market trends, drivers and market challenges. Some of the key players mentioned in this research are AAR Corporation, Air China Technics / Ameco Beijing, Air France Industries KLM Engineering And Maintenance, British Airways Engineering, Delta TechOps, GE Aviation, Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Co. Ltd, Iberia Maintenance, Lufthansa Technik, MTU Aero Engines AG, Rolls-Royce plc, SIA Engineering Company Ltd, SR Technics, ST Aerospace Ltd, United Technologies Corporation.
Energy IndustryPosted by
MarketWatch

Oil futures finish slightly higher as OPEC+ output decision looms

Oil futures settled with a modest gain on Thursday, with traders weighing the outlook for energy demand as well as a decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies on production levels next week. West Texas Intermediate oil for August delivery edged up by 22 cents, or 0.3%, to settle at $73.30 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Australia shares set to open higher; NZ rises

June 25 (Reuters) - Australian shares were poised to open higher on Friday, taking cues from record Wall Street highs overnight, as U.S. President Joe Biden embraced a Senate infrastructure deal. Local share price index futures rose 0.7%, a 47.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.3% in the previous session. New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was up 0.3% at 12,620.04 in early trade. (Reporting by Vasudha Kaukuntla in Bengaluru, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)
Economyb975.com

China’s Geely scraps STAR Market listing plan

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd said on Friday it would drop plans to list new renminbi shares on mainland’s Nasdaq-like STAR Market. Zhejiang-based Geely, China’s highest-profile automaker, thanks to parent group investments in Daimler AG and Volvo Cars, is currently listed in Hong Kong with a market capitalisation of HK$255 billiion.
Worldmymixfm.com

UK car output halved as chips shortage bites

LONDON (Reuters) – British automotive production more than halved in May compared with the same month in 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic, as a global shortage of semi-conductors and other components continued to weigh on car plants. The output of 54,962 cars was down 52.6% from May 2019 although it...
Businessteletrader.com

Asia-Pacific trades higher on global recovery hopes

Major stock markets in the Asia-Pacific region traded higher on Friday, as investors hoped that the recent record highs on Wall Street are an indication of a more global economic recovery. Meanwhile, consumer prices in Tokyo remained unchanged in June, but Australia's fight against the pandemic took a step back as rising infections in Sydney prompted new lockdowns.
Aerospace & DefenseFlight Global.com

‘Carrot and stick’ needed to boost SAF use: GE Aviation chief Slattery

GE Aviation chief executive John Slattery has repeated a plea to governments and regulators to deliver policies that encourage the uptake of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). Slattery, speaking during a Eurocontrol Straight Talk event today, said that although “demand is there”, the price and availability of SAF were significant impediments to its increased use by airlines.
Aerospace & Defensemodernreaders.com

Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €138.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AIR. Barclays set a €138.00 ($162.35) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Nord/LB set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €111.00 ($130.59) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Airbus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €117.69 ($138.46).
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

Air Belgium Set To Take 2 Airbus A330-900neos

Air Belgium is set to lease two Airbus A330-900neos that were initially built for the now-defunct Air Berlin. The Belgian carrier is due to take the two aircraft this year and will likely enter them into service by the end of 2021. Two new A330-900neos for Air Belgium. Fledgling carrier...
Chicago, ILStreetInsider.com

United may split major jet order between Boeing, Airbus -sources

(Reuters) - United Airlines is in talks to place a multibillion-dollar order for single-aisle jets to be potentially split between Boeing and European rival Airbus, industry sources said. If confirmed, the deal is expected to include more than 100 of Boeing's 737 MAX 8 and dozens of the slightly larger...
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

Cathay Pacific Set For Single Pilot Airbus A350 Flights By 2025

Cathay Pacific is set to roll out single pilot Airbus A350 flights starting from 2025. The new project would allow flights to be operated by one pilot for much of its duration, reducing the number of crew needed for long-haul flights. If testing and certification steps go smoothly, the function could roll out by 2025. However, there are some significant hurdles first.
Trafficmining.com

China’s top bauxite supplier set to boost output as rail starts

Guinea, which has the world’s largest proven reserves of bauxite, is poised to expand production after the nation’s top miner of the ore completed a $1 billion railway linking new blocks to an export terminal. Societe Miniere de Boke’s rail project will carry bauxite from its Santou II and Houda...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Fed's recovery optimism lifts Hong Kong stocks higher

SHANGHAI, June 17 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks ended higher on Thursday, as the new Federal Reserve policy statement marked a strong vote of confidence that the U.S. recovery is on track, while domestic tech shares climbed on report of more policy support from Beijing. ** At the close of...
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

Airbus Set For Major Production Increases

Airbus has announced plans for major production increases across its commercial aircraft offerings. The European giant plans to ramp up production of the successful A320 family by 60% by mid-2023, a major increase. The A220 will also see increases as Airbus predicts a strong aviation recovery, although any ramp up on the widebody side remains slow.
Aerospace & DefenseUS News and World Report

Airbus Says It Has No Plans to Build Bigger Single-Aisle Jet

PARIS (Reuters) - Airbus on Tuesday sought to dampen speculation about an upgrade to its best-selling A321neo single-aisle model, saying "there is no such thing" as a proposal to build what some media have dubbed an A322 with more seats and newer wings. Industry sources have said Airbus has kept...
POTUSBBC

Boeing-Airbus trade row set to end after 17 years

The US and the EU have agreed a truce in a 17-year trade dispute over subsidies for Boeing and Airbus. Under the agreement, both sides will remove taxes on $11.5bn (£8.2bn) of goods, including wine, cheese and tractors, for five years. Those tariffs, imposed by both sides as punishment in...