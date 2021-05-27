Airbus sets higher jet output targets as recovery looms

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AIR. Barclays set a €138.00 ($162.35) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Nord/LB set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €111.00 ($130.59) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Airbus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €117.69 ($138.46).