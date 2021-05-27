Cancel
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Here’s what you need to know about the coronavirus right now:. Victoria in lockdown, leaving Australian sports scrambling. Australia’s second-most populous state of Victoria will enter a one-week COVID-19 lockdown, forcing its near seven million residents to remain home except for essential business as authorities struggle to contain a highly infectious outbreak.

