Watertown, TN

Gibbs squeezes Watertown into loser’s bracket

By ANDY REED areed@lebanondemocrat.com
The Lebanon Reporter
The Lebanon Reporter
 13 days ago
MURFREESBORO — Watertown led its first-ever state tournament baseball game from the first inning until the end of the contest when Gibbs squeezed home the go-ahead run to walk off with a 4-3 win at Blackman’s David Price Field.

Dawson Warwick’s bunt to second base scored Brayden Taylor with the winning run as Gibbs entered the seventh trailing 3-2 before rallying against Watertown’s depleted pitching staff.

Watertown jumped to a 1-0 lead when Brayden Cousino led off the game with a double and scored on Brandon Watts’ sacrifice fly to center field.

The Purple Tigers tacked on two more runs in the fourth on an infield single by K.J. Wood and an RBI double by Watts, who, after Alec Whitlock’s single, scored on Carter Brown’s sacrifice fly to left.

But Watertown squandered more opportunities to score, leaving the bases loaded in the fifth and grounding into a double play in the sixth.

Kendal Bayse kept Gibbs at bay until the fourth when the Eagles scored twice on an RBI triple by Braden Graves and Carson Raby’s run-scoring single.

Bayse was pulled in the fifth. Gage Vastola got the Tigers out of further trouble, but after he was hit in the head with a pitch, though he remained in the game, left the mound.

Watts, who’s two complete games last week were the major reasons why the Tigers got to Murfreesboro, came on in the sixth and got Watertown out of the inning. But he fouled a pitch off his foot and returned to the infield.

Whitlock, who ended up taking the loss, came on to start the seventh before Purvis, in a rare move, gave Bayse a chance to save his own win.

But the first two Eagles walked in the seventh and, following a sacrifice bunt, another got a free pass.

A sacrifice fly by Raby tied the score before Warwick bunted toward second baseman Watts, who was playing back at normal depth.

“We had a couple of chances to score and didn’t,” Purvis said after the Tigers slipped to 27-6 going into an elimination game yesterday morning. “Of course, their pitchers did a good job to come in and made some pitchers, and we didn’t get it done at the plate, kept it a 3-2 ballgame.

“Gage got hit in the head and his ear was ringing, so he didn’t look when he went back out there. I wanted to go with B2 (Watts) in the seventh, but I had to go to him earlier. And B2 fouled a ball off his ankle and we didn’t want to give up 25 pitches anyway and his ankle was swelled up. So we got to go with what we got. It didn’t go in our favor. We walked too many. Leadoff walks get you every time.”

If Watertown won at 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. yesterday, the Purple Tigers would be back at it at 2 p.m. today against the undefeated team, needing two wins (the “if necessary” game would follow at 4:30) to advance to Friday’s 1 p.m. state final at Siegel.

Lebanon, IN
