Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

‘Memories’ of gravitational waves might aid in the search for mysterious cosmic strings.

By Esmond Harmon
theclevelandamerican.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleNumerous speculations of the early universe foresee that the universe ought to be overwhelmed with breaks in space-time, called inestimable strings. Yet, no grandiose strings have been recognized at this point. Presently, another proposition recommends that we may have to search for them not through standard cosmology but rather through...

www.theclevelandamerican.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gravitational Waves#The String#Radiation#Cosmic#Atomic Energy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Astronomy
News Break
Science
Related
AstronomyPhysics World

Huge Oort Cloud object has been spotted entering the solar system

Astronomers sifting through data from the Dark Energy Survey (DES) have spotted a large Oort Cloud object approaching the outer regions of the solar system. The discovery has caused ripples of excitement within the planetary science community because of the object’s unusually large size – initial estimates suggest it may be as big as 130–160 km across, substantially bigger than some of the largest comets. Studying the object could also give researchers insights into an enigmatic process in the solar system.
Astronomygruntstuff.com

Thousands of extraterrestrial civilizations could be observing us from house, according to astronomers

Relying on the place we’re in outer house, the extraterrestrial civilizations of 2,034 aware star programs are doubtless watching us. The seek for clever life kinds past our planet has been a fixed in scientific curiosity for hundreds of years. Regardless of conspiracy theories and fictional constructions round different worlds, this query has been tried to be solved by way of severe investigation. A staff of astronomers could have important keys to start to decipher this thriller.
AstronomyPosted by
Space.com

Giant ghostly 'hand' stretches through space in new X-ray views

An enormous ghostly hand stretches through the depths of space, its wispy fingers pressing against a glowing cloud. It sounds like science fiction, but it's quite real, as imagery gathered by NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory shows. The "hand" was spawned by the death of a massive star in a supernova...
AstronomyPosted by
ScienceAlert

A Mysterious, Giant 'Blinking' Object Has Been Detected Near Our Galaxy's Center

There's something strange near the galactic center. Some 25,000 light-years from Earth, astronomers have found a weird star that almost blinked out of existence for several months before reappearing. Astronomers believe the star, named VVV-WIT-08, could belong to a new class of star - giant beasts over 100 times the Sun that are eclipsed by a mysterious orbiting body once every few decades. Stars with peculiar dimming signatures are an endless fascination. Although space is mostly relatively empty, it stands to reason that, with all the stuff out there, some of it will line up in such a way that stars are dimmed...
Astronomytuipster.com

29 intelligent alien civilizations may have already spotted us, say scientists

29 Intelligent Alien Civilizations May Have Already Spotted Us, Say Scientists. Multiple potentially habitable worlds have a “cosmic front seat” to detect Earth as a life-supporting planet and have received human-made radio waves from us, according to new research. Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
AstronomyPosted by
Vice

Meet the Scientist Who Is Preparing for Humanity's First Contact with Aliens

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. It’s a moment that has been captured in countless iconic sci-fi movies: An alien species either sends a message to Earth or actually arrives planet-side, initiating an unprecedented relationship between civilizations that can be benign, hostile, or just plain inscrutable, depending on the film.
SciencePosted by
Interesting Engineering

Birds See Magnetic Fields Thanks to a "Quantum Compass"

Have you ever wondered how birds find their way during seasonal migration?. They can do this year after year because they have the ability to detect Earth's magnetic field. With a new study, scientists have gotten a step closer to identifying how birds do that exactly, and believe it or not, it involves quantum mechanics doing its magic right in their beady eyes, according to a press release.
AstronomyThe Verge

Alien planets have had ‘front-row’ view of Earth for ages, astronomers say

For decades, astronomers have probed the universe for signs of life by watching distant planets glide past their host stars, studying the tiny dips of starlight that give away clues about an exoplanet’s atmosphere. Hundreds of those worlds could bear life. And if there’s life, what’s to say it isn’t looking back at us?
AstronomyPosted by
Space.com

Astronomers discover largest known spinning structures in the universe

Tendrils of galaxies up to hundreds of millions of light-years long may be the largest spinning objects in the universe, a new study finds. Celestial bodies often spin, from planets to stars to galaxies. However, giant clusters of galaxies often spin very slowly, if at all, and so many researchers thought that is where spinning might end on cosmic scales, study co-author Noam Libeskind, a cosmologist at the Leibniz Institute for Astrophysics Potsdam in Germany, told Space.com.
ChemistryPosted by
The Independent

100-year-old Tesla invention ‘still not completely understood’ is useful in ways we had not realised, scientists say

A 100-year-old Tesla invention is actually useful in ways scientists had not realised, according to new research.Nikola Tesla won a patent for the device he created in 1920, one of many breakthrough inventions created by the engineer and futurist.But more than a century on, scientists have found that the “Tesla Valve” is not only more useful than previously realised, but that it could have other entirely new applications.“It’s remarkable that this 100-year-old invention is still not completely understood and may be useful in modern technologies in ways not yet considered,” said Leif Ristroph, an associate professor in New York University’s...
Astronomydailygalaxy.com

“It’s Just Not Possible” –Cassini Mission Discovered Something Astonishing on Saturn (Weekend Feature)

How does an entire planet change the speed of its rotation in 20 years? That’s the sort of change that takes hundreds of millions of years. Even more mysterious was the Cassini Mission’s detection of electromagnetic patterns that suggested that Saturn’s rotation is different in the northern and southern hemispheres. “For a long time, I assumed there was something wrong with the data interpretation,” said astrophysicist Duane Pontius. “It’s just not possible.”
AstronomyScience Focus

Planet Earth may be far more special than we think

Over the last several years, thousands of faraway planets have been discovered scattered throughout the Milky Way. Tantalisingly, some of these planets have been found to be rocky, like the Earth, and to be orbiting their parent stars in the so-called habitable zone – the region in which the temperature is just right for liquid water to exist on the surface. This suggests they may have the correct conditions to harbour life.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Title:Oscillations in the EMRI gravitational wave phase correction as a probe of reflective boundary of the central black hole

Abstract: We discuss the energy loss due to gravitational radiation of binaries composed of exotic objects whose horizon boundary conditions are replaced with reflective ones. Our focus is on the extreme mass-ratio inspirals, in which the central heavier black hole is replaced with an exotic compact object. We show, in this case, a modulation of the energy loss rate depending on the evolving orbital frequency occurs and leads to two different types of modifications to the gravitational wave phase evolution; the oscillating part directly corresponding to the modulation in the energy flux, and the non-oscillating part coming from the quadratic order in the modulation. This modification can be sufficiently large to detect with future space-borne detectors.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Accretion-modified Stars in Accretion Disks of Active Galactic Nuclei. II. Gravitational Wave Bursts and Electromagnetic Counterparts from Merging Stellar Black Hole Binaries

The recent advanced LIGO/Virgo detections of gravitational waves (GWs) from stellar binary black hole (BBH) mergers, in particular GW190521, which is potentially associated with a quasar, have stimulated renewed interest in active galactic nuclei (AGNs) as factories of merging BBHs. Compact objects evolving from massive stars are unavoidably enshrouded by a massive envelope to form accretion-modified stars (AMSs) in the dense gaseous environment of a supermassive black hole (SMBH) accretion disk. We show that most AMSs form binaries due to gravitational interaction with each other during radial migration in the SMBH disk, forming BBHs inside the AMS. When a BBH is born, its orbit is initially governed by the tidal torque of the SMBH. Bondi accretion onto BBH at a hyper-Eddington rate naturally develops and then controls the evolution of its orbits. We find that Bondi accretion leads to efficient removal of orbital angular momentum of the binary, whose final merger produces a GW burst. Meanwhile, the Blandford-Znajek mechanism pumps the spin energy of the merged BH to produce an electromagnetic counterpart (EMC). Moreover, hyper-Eddington accretion onto the BBH develops powerful outflows and triggers a Bondi explosion, which manifests itself as a EMC of the GW burst, depending on the viscosity of the accretion flow. Thermal emission from Bondi sphere appears as one of EMCs. BBHs radiate GWs with frequencies $\sim 10^{2}\,$Hz, which are accessible to LIGO.
Astronomyerau.edu

Professor Helps Trace Gravitational Waves Back in Time

In 2015, researchers detected gravitational waves that had been produced 1.3 billion years ago, when two black holes orbiting around each other faster and faster merged into one, sending energy in the form of the waves flowing across the universe. The discovery confirmed Einstein’s prediction that the waves existed, and the scientists who led the research won the Nobel Prize in physics.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Search for gravitational waves from the coalescence of sub-solar mass binaries in the first half of Advanced LIGO and Virgo's third observing run

We present a search for gravitational waves from the coalescence of sub-solar mass black hole binaries using data from the first half of Advanced LIGO and Virgo's third observing run. The observation of a sub-solar mass black hole merger is a clear indication of primordial origin; primordial black holes may contribute to the dark matter distribution. We search for black hole mergers where the primary mass is $0.1-7 M_{\odot}$ and the secondary mass is $0.1-1 M_{\odot}$. A variety of models predict the production and coalescence of binaries containing primordial black holes; some involve dynamical assembly which may allow for residual eccentricity to be observed. For component masses $>0.5 M_{\odot}$, we also search for sources in eccentric orbits, measured at a reference gravitational-wave frequency of 10 Hz, up to $e_{10}\sim 0.3$. We find no convincing candidates and place new upper limits on the rate of primordial black hole mergers. The merger rate of 0.5-0.5 (1.0-1.0)~$M_{\odot}$ sources is $<7100~(1200)$ Gpc$^{-3}$yr$^{-1}$. Our limits are $\sim3-4\times$ more constraining than prior analyses.