Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cedar City, UT

New Korean War Monument Unveiled In Cedar City

By Frances Cook, KSL TV
KSLTV
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCEDAR CITY, Utah – In 1950, thousands of soldiers from Utah were nearly 6,000 miles away from home fighting the “Forgotten War.”. Nearly 70 years later, one of the cities where the Korean War took place has become a sister-city with the home of some of those soldiers. In 2009,...

ksltv.com
View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
City
Cedar City, UT
Cedar City, UT
Government
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Korean War#Forgotten War#Monument#Cedar Park#Memorial Day#North Korea#Chinese#Military Times#Cedar City Officials#Veterans Park#Utah Veterans#Soldiers#Trade Mission Delegations#Mayor#Home#Cities#Gapyeong#Flowers#Unit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
China
Related
Utah StatePosted by
Deseret News

Pulling U.S. troops from Afghanistan a complicated question for slain Utah soldiers’ families, veterans

Cody Towse didn’t want to miss the war. Already a volunteer firefighter and EMT in Elk Ridge, Utah County, he joined the Army shortly after graduating from Salem Hills High School because it assured him a position as a medic. Assigned to Fort Bliss upon completing basic training, he sought out a unit that would be deploying in a few days. He was sent to the Kandahar region of Afghanistan in December 2012.
Utah StateKUTV

May 17 data: Utah counts Utah County man as latest fatality from COVID-19

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah counted one more death Monday in the state's losses from COVID-19. The casualty was a man in Utah County over 85. The Utah Department of Health released coronavirus data daily, though it does not provide the identity of those who were killed by the virus, as investigated by UDOH. The state health department says there are 148 people currently hospitalized, higher than totals last week. That state also reported 164 new cases since Sunday and 3,492 vaccines.
Utah StateSalt Lake Tribune

Grace Olscamp: That $1.5 billion is for Utahns, not private interests

This week the Utah state legislature is likely to decide how to spend the $1.5 billion in discretionary funds the state received through the American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA), a $1.9 trillion stimulus package providing pandemic fiscal relief to states throughout the U.S. An additional $1 billion from Utah’s share...
Utah StateSalt Lake Tribune

Why lawmakers want to ban critical race theory in Utah classrooms

[Update: Critical race theory won’t be considered during this week’s legislative special session]. Lawmakers pushed hard to include a bill to ban the teaching of critical race theory in Utah’s schools, but Gov. Spencer Cox declined their requests. Critical race theory was developed in the 1970s and 1980s. It asserts...
Utah StateIdaho8.com

Utah to consider school mask prohibition in special session

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox has called on state lawmakers to convene for a special session this week. They will consider bills involving allocating federal coronavirus relief funds and a prohibition on mask requirements in schools during Wednesday's session. Cox said two of the more contentious...
Utah StatePosted by
i84005

Lake Mountain (Utah) – A Photo Essay

Lake Mountain is a Mountain Range that is located in the northern end of Utah County. To its east, it is bordered by Saratoga Springs and Utah lake. To its West, it is boarded by Eagle Mountain and the Cedar Valley. “The range is arc-shaped, curved to the east. The Lake Mountains have no prominent peaks, but a central ridgeline, about 5 miles (8.0 km) long, that trends slightly north-northwest by south-southeast. The highest point in the range is an unnamed peak, with an elevation of 7,690 feet (2,340 m). There are seventeen named canyons on the east side of the range, running toward Utah Lake: Long, Pfieffer, Burnt (southern), Chaparral, Miners, Potter, Enoch, Seep, Little, Olaf, Limekiln, Losee, Clark, Israel, Lott, Burnt (northern), and Reformation canyons (from south to north), with Limekiln Canyon being in the approximate center. The west side has much fewer named canyons, running toward Cedar Valley: Mercer, Ivans, Wildcat, and Wiley (from south to north), with Wiley Canyon being in the approximate center.” [Source] Israel and Hidden Hollow on the north end of the range are where a lot of Eagle Mountain and Saratoga Springs residents enjoy the outdoors. The mountain range also has some well-used mountain biking paths.
Utah StatePosted by
Diana Rus

3 Movies with the main filming locations in Utah

Utah attracts a huge number of filmmakers eager to show everything our state has to offer to the entire world. Utah has a highly diversified economy, with major sectors including transportation, education, information technology and research, government services, mining; it is also a major tourist destination for outdoor recreation.
Utah Statefox5ny.com

Utah considers ban on mask requirements in schools

SALT LAKE CITY - Utah Gov. Spencer Cox called on state lawmakers Monday to convene for a special session this week to consider bills involving allocating federal coronavirus relief funds and a prohibition on mask requirements in schools. Cox said two of the more contentious proposed measures will not be...
Utah Statekuer.org

Utah Lawmakers Not Considering A Ban On Critical Race Theory Yet — But The Issue Remains Contentious.

Parents and Republican lawmakers around Utah are concerned students are learning Critical Race Theory, or CRT, in school. CRT is an academic framework for understanding how racism — whether conscious or not — fuels the many disparities that exist in the country today, from Black people and people of color earning less than white people to students of color doing worse in schools.
KSLTV

Utah Reports 164 New COVID-19 Cases, 1 Additional Death

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Officials with the Utah Department of Health on Monday said another Utahn has died from COVID-19 while 164 additional residents have tested positive for the virus. Currently, 148 people are hospitalized with the virus and an additional 3,492 vaccines have been administered, bringing the state’s...
Utah Statetheculturetrip.com

Where to Stay in and Around Zion National Park, Utah

From a cowboy ranch to a glamping tent, via a dinky house with spectacular mesa views, these are the best places to stay in and around Zion National Park, Utah. Utah has spectacular national parks, from the wind-carved windows in Arches, to the chasms of Canyonlands and weird hoodoos of Bryce Canyon. But Zion? Zion is something else. It’s one of the most biodiverse parks in Utah, offering forest treks, epic drives, emerald pools, lush hanging gardens and candy-stripe canyons. To explore it properly, you’ll want a spacious, comfy base in which to crash – and that’s where we come in, with these places to stay in and around Zion National Park, all available to book on Culture Trip.