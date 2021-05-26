Another coup in Mali
A new coup occurred Monday evening in Mali, only nine months after the previous coup. Army soldiers arrested President Bah Ndaw and Prime Minister Mukhtar Awan on demand Colonel Assimi Goïta, the same soldier who led the coup last August. So far, Goïta has held the position of vice president in the transitional government: he has also tried to establish himself as head of the executive branch, but ECOWAS – the Economic Community of West African States, which brokered the transition agreement – insisted that a civilian leader be appointed and had threatened sanctions otherwise.