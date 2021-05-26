Cancel
Another coup in Mali

By Marsh Tyler
prudentpressagency.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new coup occurred Monday evening in Mali, only nine months after the previous coup. Army soldiers arrested President Bah Ndaw and Prime Minister Mukhtar Awan on demand Colonel Assimi Goïta, the same soldier who led the coup last August. So far, Goïta has held the position of vice president in the transitional government: he has also tried to establish himself as head of the executive branch, but ECOWAS – the Economic Community of West African States, which brokered the transition agreement – insisted that a civilian leader be appointed and had threatened sanctions otherwise.

www.prudentpressagency.com
PoliticsTrumann Democrat

Mali's coup leader wrests back control of the government

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — The man who ousted Mali's president from power last year regained control of the West African country Tuesday by deposing the president and prime minister of the transitional government, a move France decried as another coup d'etat. While Col. Assimi Goita pledged to go ahead with...
PoliticsBBC

Mali's coup leader Assimi Goïta seizes power again

Mali's president and prime minister have been ousted by the officer who led last year's coup and became vice-president of an interim government. Col Assimi Goïta says President Bah Ndaw and PM Moctar Ouane failed in their duties and were seeking to sabotage the country's transition. They were arrested hours...
PoliticsPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Key events in Mali that led to a coup and rule by junta

DAKAR, Senegal — (AP) — A timeline of key events in Mali that led to another power grab in the troubled West African nation. August 2018 — President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita is re-elected to a second five-year term after receiving 67% of the Aug. 12 runoff vote, beating opposition leader Soumaila Cisse who received more than 32%. The Constitutional Court rejects motions of fraud filed by the opposition party.
Africatucsonpost.com

France calls for UN Security Council meeting on Mali 'coup'

Paris [France], May 26 (ANI): France on Tuesday (local time) condemned the ousting of transitional leaders in Mali as Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian called for an urgent UN Security Council meeting to discuss the case. "France condemns with the greatest firmness the violent act that occurred in Mali yesterday,"...
Politicsworldpoliticsreview.com

For Mali’s Military, One Coup Wasn’t Enough

Editor’s Note: This is the web version of our subscriber-only weekly newsletter, Africa Watch, which includes a look at the week’s top stories and best reads from and about the African continent. Subscribe to receive it by email every Friday. If you’re already a subscriber, adjust your newsletter settings to receive it directly to your email inbox.
Africaapanews.net

Mali: ECOWAS shows wisdom with coup leaders

ECOWAS heads of state, who met in Accra on Sunday to reflect on the case of Mali, have agreed on limited sanctions against the perpetrators of the recent coup in Bamako. The soldiers who carried out the last coup in Mali can thank God. The outcome of the extraordinary summit of West African heads of state held Sunday in Accra, Ghana to examine the case of Mali was not frankly unfavorable to them. Apart from the temporary suspension of this country from the bodies of the organization, the requirement to appoint a new civilian Prime Minister and to respect the timetable for the transition initially agreed upon, the presidents of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), have chosen to handle Bamako carefully.
AfricaPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

West Africa leaders suspend Mali from region bloc over coup

ACCRA, Ghana — (AP) — West African leaders suspended Mali from their regional bloc Sunday over what they said amounted to a coup last week, Ghana’s foreign minister said after an emergency meeting to address the political crisis in Mali. The bloc, the Economic Community of West African States, “is...
Africaperuzi.xyz

West African leaders hold urgent summit on Mali coup

West African leaders met in Ghana on Sunday to discuss a response to Mali’s second coup in nine months, which has sparked warnings of fresh sanctions and deep concerns over stability in the volatile Sahel region. Kicking off the talks, Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo stressed the region’s “commitment to a...
Politicsjurist.org

Mali Constitutional Court declares coup leader as interim president

The Constitutional Court of Mali on Friday declared Assimi Goïta, the colonel who led a military coup against interim President Bah Ndaw, as the new interim president of Mali. The court made the move following what it described as a “vacancy in the presidency,” which emerged after the alleged forced...
Africaapanews.net

Ecowas suspends Mali over coup

The Authority of the Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has announced the suspension of Mali from its institutions in accordance with the provisions of the commission. A communique issued at the end of the one-day extraordinary summit of the ECOWAS Authority...
Politics740thefan.com

African Union suspends Mali after military coup and threatens sanctions

BAMAKO (Reuters) – The African Union has suspended Mali’s membership in response to last week’s military coup and threatened sanctions if a civilian-led government is not restored, it said in a statement on Tuesday. The military arrested interim President Bah Ndaw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane last week and pressured...
AfricaBirmingham Star

Mali suspended from African Union after second coup in nine months

The AU also threatened sanctions on the country given how protracted the instability has been in the country. In its statement, the AU called for the military to "urgently and unconditionally return to the barracks, and to refrain from further interference in the political processes in Mali". Strongman Colonel Assimi...
Africajurist.org

West African coalition ECOWAS suspends Mali following coup

Members of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) suspended Mali Sunday in response to the recent coup d’etat. Assimi Goïta headed a military coup against former president Bah Ndaw last week. Ndaw resigned on May 26, and the Constitutional...
Africamilwaukeesun.com

Mali: top 5 implications of the latest palace coup

Recent events in Mali have caused consternation among state actors, domestically and externally, in addition to non-state actors such as jihadi groups operating across the Sahel. What's causing particular alarm is the fact that there's been another coup in the country, just nine months after the last one. The military's...
Politicsdeseret.com

International authorities strongly condemn Mali’s coup

Last week, the West African country of Mali had its second coup in nine months, the Deseret News reported. Col. Assimi Goita, the former vice president and leader of last August's coup, led the military in seizing power from interim civilian leaders. The move brought diplomatic uproar internationally, Al Jazeera reported.
Politicsmelodyinter.com

ECOWAS Parliament talks tough on Mali coup

The Community Parliament of the Economic State of West African States (ECOWAS), has taken a tough stance on the military intervention in Mali. It also said that the dramatic shift in the political situation in Mali, which led to the arrest of the Transitional President, Bah N’Daw and the Prime Minister, Mr. Moctar Ouane is unacceptable and therefore condemnable.
Industrymining.com

Fekola mine operations uninterrupted despite coup in Mali

Following the military takeover that took place on Monday in Mali and the subsequent resignation of the country’s interim president and prime minister on Wednesday, Canadian miner B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO) issued a statement saying that mining operations at its Fekola mine have not been affected by the political turmoil.