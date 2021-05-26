Another coup in Mali

ECOWAS heads of state, who met in Accra on Sunday to reflect on the case of Mali, have agreed on limited sanctions against the perpetrators of the recent coup in Bamako. The soldiers who carried out the last coup in Mali can thank God. The outcome of the extraordinary summit of West African heads of state held Sunday in Accra, Ghana to examine the case of Mali was not frankly unfavorable to them. Apart from the temporary suspension of this country from the bodies of the organization, the requirement to appoint a new civilian Prime Minister and to respect the timetable for the transition initially agreed upon, the presidents of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), have chosen to handle Bamako carefully.