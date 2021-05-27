Cancel
Inglewood, CA

Morningside boys basketball sets tone on defensive end in playoff win over Kaiser

By David Rice
Daily Breeze
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINGLEWOOD The Morningside boys basketball team knew they would have to turn up their play if the opening round was going to be successful. The Monarchs (9-2) turned up their defensive effort forcing visiting Kaiser (2-3) into 27 turnovers and seniors Omarion Shackelford and Kailen Arnold led the way offensively with 24 and 20 points respectively in the 77-55 win in the CIF Southern Section Division 3A playoffs.

