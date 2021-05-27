CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

2243 Anvil Lane

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleWow ... Nice and Fresh Move In, Turn Key Townhouse with low Home Owner's Association Fees ... 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, 2 Stories ... New Floors, New Appliances, New Kitchen, Updated Bathrooms, Fenced Backyard, Washer and Dryer, Central Heating and Air ... Conveniently Located 3 Blocks from the Metro Train Station.

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Comments / 0

Related
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

28 Roberts Lane

Come see one of the only homes under 200k in Greene!!! This move in ready home is located in Greene Acres lake community and has access to its beautiful 27 acre lake! With almost an acre of cleared land, you have the privacy of country living only 10 minutes from the town of Standardsville. All offers will be presented Monday the 18th.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1612 Barclay Street

Investor's special! Priced for quick sale. As-is sale. Listing courtesy of Cummings & Co. Realtors. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing. Some properties which appear for sale may no longer be available because they are for instance, under contract, sold, or are no longer being offered for sale. Information is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed accurate by the MLS or Arlington Realty, Inc.. Some real estate firms do not participate in IDX and their listings do not appear on this website. Some properties listed with participating firms do not appear on this website at the request of the seller. Data last updated: 2021-10-04T13:53:05.653.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

216 Bend Farm Road

Adorable home! Laminate floors, 2 bedrooms and 2 baths! Full size stackable washer and dryer! Huge shed, Fenced back for those family barbeques! This is the perfect home for a small family, conveniently located close to the city of Fredericksburg and south Stafford. Also close to the commuter rail! This house has been nicely maintained and freshly painted! This home won't last long!
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

10005 Leavells Road

Charmin, Spacious, well maintained 3 bedroom and 2 full bathrooms, spacious split-foyer well located. 2 car garage with lots of storage, oversize paved driveway, rear fencing, spacious deck overlooking a private and large beautiful backyard. No HOA! Great Location,You are greeted by a spacious living room with the perfect picture window to add a ton of natural light. You'll fall in love with this house.All the plants and fruit trees in the the backyard do not convey. Sellers are willing to leave the plants for an additional cost and you can negotiate with the sellers.
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Owner S Association#Bedrooms#Bathrooms#New Appliances#New Kitchen#Washer#Dryer#Central Heating#Bennett Realty Solutions#Arlington Realty Inc#Idx
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

17 Yuma Court

Just in time for the upcoming holidays this 3 bedroom, 2 full baths and 2 half baths townhome could be yours to entertain your friends and family this year. This property is located in northwest Baltimore County close to public transportation and plenty of shopping. The open floor plan features a very large living room and a eat-in remodeled kitchen., that includes a granite counter top and stainless steel appliances. On the upper level the spacious master bedroom has it's own bathroom and a walk-in closet giving you the privicy you deserves. Finally located on the lower level is a wood fireplace if you just want to cozy up with that special one! So contact your agent and ask them to show you this property while there's still time.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Airy Hill-Brices Mill Road

Build Your Dream Home on 1.53 Acres Close To Chestertown, Perk Approved. Enjoy This Lovely Area While Being Nestled In The Woods. Listing courtesy of Coldwell Banker Chesapeake Real Estate Company. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not...
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1215 Ring Bill Loop

CHARMING AND SPACIOUS! This lovely Perrywood townhome features 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1-half bath, finished walk-out basement with full bath, 1-car garage, and much more! Close to schools, transportation, shopping, entertainment, and minutes from new University of Maryland Regional Medical Center, DC, Andrews AFB and more! Call for more info and/or to schedule a viewing of this fine home.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

96 Barrensdale Drive

Welcome home to 96 Barrensdale Dr. located in a cul de sac of 17 homes. Great value for Severna Park, 4 bedrooms 2.5 baths with in law apt with seperate entrance. New heat pump just installed and water lines recently replaced. Large fenced in back yard and deck, 10' x 10' shed, off street parking and walking distance to the B&A bike trail and Jones Elementary add to the value of this townhome. Home is being sold "as is".
SEVERNA PARK, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Real Estate
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4130 Marx Avenue

Charming detached recently remodeled home that features central air conditioning and heat, bedroom and full bathroom on main level, open kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, separately dining room, den, two bedrooms on second floor, basement includes recreation room, separate laundry room and two additional rooms. Large rear yard that includes a detached garage.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

807 Miami Avenue

This home features one level living, that has 4 bedrooms, and 2 bathrooms. As you approach the home you will have a ramp or steps to access the property. When entering the home you will notice updated wood flooring that extends to the dining room. The kitchen has a gas stove for cooking, and the laundry room is located adjacent to the kitchen. The primary bedroom is huge with a walk-in closet and en-suite. There is a second bedroom that has tons of space and walk-in closet. The third bedroom could be used for office space, home business, or whatever you desire. The three bedrooms share a main bathroom that has a shower with bench. There is an access door around the back that leads into the hallway between the primary bedroom and bedroom. The home has central air and heating re-done in 2020, and replaced water heater in 2019. This home is sold "as is" (inspection for your information) priced to sell with a home warranty! Schedule your showing today!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

410 U Street NW

Welcome Home.... to this Beautiful Semi-detached home in Historic LeDetroit Park. The main level of this home is spacious with a bright Living and dining room ready for you to enjoy! The long staircase leads to 3 spacious bedrooms; skylight in the hallway with huge windows offering natural sunlight in every bedroom. Close proximity to Howard University near the bustling U Street Corridor that consists of the best restaurants and clubs for nightlife enjoyment. Home located minutes from historic Howard Theatre , Ben's Chili Bowl, and numerous local restaurants, just steps away from all that Washington, DC has to offer. The home is being Sold as Is. Add a little TLC will make this diamond shine once again. Don't miss this tremendous opportunity to own a Historic Home on the most Popular U Street.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Lot4a Hottel

A great lot! Over 3 acres located minutes to town, Seven Bends State Park, shopping, restaurants, hospital. Minutes to 81! Great views! This lot can be combined with Lot 4B. Both owners are ready to sell. Lot information is available in the documents section. Build your dream home or homes!!!Call agent for any questions.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

5111 Astor Place SE

*** EXCELLENT OPPORTUNITY FOR DEVELOPER OR FIRST-TIME HOMEBUYER (203K). Welcome to 5111 Astor Place SE a 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home located in the subdivision of Marshall Heights - blocks away from Benning Road Metro station. Property offers over 2,250 s/f total living space (1,500 s/f above ground), a lot size of 4,000 s/f (R-3 zoning) s/f and off-street parking. Fully-finished walk-out basement. Although home is to be delivered in AS/IS condition, it does offer excellent structure and shows nicely.
MARSHALL, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1272 Veritas Lane

December delivery! Stunning views of the mountains and neighborhood park! The Ansted is a versatile townhome which boasts 3 bedrooms and 3.5 baths, and just over 2,000 square feet of 3 story living space. Entertain with ease in the open plan kitchen and living area. Close proximity to downtown Frederick, 15, 270, 70. Come take a look today! *Photos not of actual home, and are of a similar model*
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

9603 Silver Bluff Way

The Columbus Floor plan is just what you have been waiting for. The Columbus is a 1786 square-foot townhome with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms with a 18x6 deck and 2 car rear loading garage. This Interior Unit Columbus is spacious and features an open living concept. The main level features Stainless Steel Whirlpool kitchen appliances with 5-burner gas range, upgraded Expresso cabinets and Granite Counter tops. Hard surface flooring on whole main level. The third level has a gorgeous owners suite with a large walk-in closet and features a luxury owners shower with Granite counter tops. Two secondary bedrooms, laundry, and hall bathroom with Granite counter tops. There is plenty of space for entertaining family and friends in your finished lower level rec room. This home is also equipped with smart home technology. The package includes a keyless entry, Skybell (video doorbell), programmable thermostat to adjust your temperature from your smartphone and much more. Commuting and traveling is made easy with quick access to 1-495, Route 202 and Rte 50. *photos for viewing purposes only, and not of actual home*
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4 N Highland Avenue

Beautifully, renovated home in Highlandtown just blocks away from Patterson Park. Big, open floorplan leading to your eat-in Kitchen. Perfect for entertaining or family gatherings. Your brand new kitchen features Stainless Steel appliances, granite counters, ceramic tile floors and lots of cabinet space. Head downstairs to your Huge, finished basement with wood-like ceramic tile flooring. Large Master bedroom with a big closet and additional shelving. Uniquely tiled bathroom tub/shower combo. Rear backyard features block privacy wall. This is a wonderful home. Close to shopping, restaurants and the park. City Living at it's BEST!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

584 Cecil Avenue

A great fixer Upper. Put your own touches in this single 3 bedroom 2 FB family home . Bonus lg. shed at back of house with electric. Above ground Oil tank that is half full and ready for Winter weather. Listing courtesy of Bch Real Estate Specialist. ©2021 Bright MLS,...
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4 E Ninth

Townhouse living at a great price. 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Full basement with outside access. 2 parking spaces, fenced yard for your pets. Listing courtesy of Coldwell Banker Realty. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not be used...
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1138 Jacks Shop Rd

This property has the breathtaking mountain views (protected by 200+ farmed acres in conservation easement) The house has a large living room, entry foyer, dining room and kitchen with deck , Master bedroom and 2 further bedrooms and bathrooms on main level and huge walk out finished lower level. See the list of improvements on the property in the Docs. There is a spotless 40 x 50 - 4 car garage as well as another building with 2 car garage bays and furnished studio apartment above. The 4,240 sf house has 2 fireplaces, a sauna, hot tub, 2 porches and a deck to take in the AMAZING view. It is a home for entertaining and bringing the families together. Just minutes to some of the top wineries/breweries in VA and the Shenandoah National Park. The fully finished walk out basement has a full bath and is the perfect family room with space for all the games.. There is a large storage area under the front porch perfect for the wine cellar. So convenient : just 15 min to the airport, 25 min Charlottesville or Culpeper, Manassas 1.45, Starbucks just 8 min! A wondrous spot where birds soar, balloons pause and we can dare to do nothing at all! Interior Photos to come. Showings to start Tuesday Oct 12.,Wood Cabinets.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

5355 Regal Court

Gorgeous And Super Clean Townhome Located In Sought After KINGSBROOK Subdivision! No City Taxes! 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathrooms, Eat in Kitchen, Newer Appliances, Brand New Refrigerator, Laminate Floors On Lower Level And 2 bedrooms On The Upper Level, New Paint and Carpet Throughout, New, Owners Suite Top level With Large Soaking Tub and Shower, Large Vanity, Huge Walk-in Closet, Newer HVAC And Water Heater. Beautiful Front Hardscaped Patio With A Grill Area, Water Fountain, Outdoor Table space, and Wonderful Landscaping . This is a Back to Back Townhome. HOA Includes The Use of the Community POOL. Close to Major Highways and Shopping. Come Enjoy all that Frederick County Has to Offer. Mountains, Creeks, Lakes, Hiking Trails, Kayaking, Parks And Its Popular Downtown District That Offers Fine Restaurants, Pubs, Boutiques, And Shops Or Just Enjoy A Stroll On Carrol Creek! Very Well Maintained Home a Must See!
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy