2243 Anvil Lane

Gorgeous And Super Clean Townhome Located In Sought After KINGSBROOK Subdivision! No City Taxes! 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathrooms, Eat in Kitchen, Newer Appliances, Brand New Refrigerator, Laminate Floors On Lower Level And 2 bedrooms On The Upper Level, New Paint and Carpet Throughout, New, Owners Suite Top level With Large Soaking Tub and Shower, Large Vanity, Huge Walk-in Closet, Newer HVAC And Water Heater. Beautiful Front Hardscaped Patio With A Grill Area, Water Fountain, Outdoor Table space, and Wonderful Landscaping . This is a Back to Back Townhome. HOA Includes The Use of the Community POOL. Close to Major Highways and Shopping. Come Enjoy all that Frederick County Has to Offer. Mountains, Creeks, Lakes, Hiking Trails, Kayaking, Parks And Its Popular Downtown District That Offers Fine Restaurants, Pubs, Boutiques, And Shops Or Just Enjoy A Stroll On Carrol Creek! Very Well Maintained Home a Must See!
