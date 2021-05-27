2243 Anvil Lane

This home features one level living, that has 4 bedrooms, and 2 bathrooms. As you approach the home you will have a ramp or steps to access the property. When entering the home you will notice updated wood flooring that extends to the dining room. The kitchen has a gas stove for cooking, and the laundry room is located adjacent to the kitchen. The primary bedroom is huge with a walk-in closet and en-suite. There is a second bedroom that has tons of space and walk-in closet. The third bedroom could be used for office space, home business, or whatever you desire. The three bedrooms share a main bathroom that has a shower with bench. There is an access door around the back that leads into the hallway between the primary bedroom and bedroom. The home has central air and heating re-done in 2020, and replaced water heater in 2019. This home is sold "as is" (inspection for your information) priced to sell with a home warranty! Schedule your showing today!

REAL ESTATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO