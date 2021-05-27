CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
11617 Kipling Drive

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleBeautiful home in well established neighborhood. The upper level has brand new flooring throughout with 3 bedrooms and an updated full bath. Nice, bright kitchen, separate dining room and family room. Lower level has a 4th bedroom with large a walk-in closet. There is a second family room area with a wood fireplace, large laundry room and a 2nd full bath. There is no lack of space for entertaining with the upper deck, lower covered deck and large flat back yard. Back yard is fully fenced in with a newer privacy fence. Newer shed in the back for storing lawn equipment. Front and back yard are beautifully landscaped. Great location with for commuters with easy access to Rt. 210 and Rt. 301 and close to restaurants and shopping.

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

arlingtonrealtyinc.com

17 Yuma Court

Just in time for the upcoming holidays this 3 bedroom, 2 full baths and 2 half baths townhome could be yours to entertain your friends and family this year. This property is located in northwest Baltimore County close to public transportation and plenty of shopping. The open floor plan features a very large living room and a eat-in remodeled kitchen., that includes a granite counter top and stainless steel appliances. On the upper level the spacious master bedroom has it's own bathroom and a walk-in closet giving you the privicy you deserves. Finally located on the lower level is a wood fireplace if you just want to cozy up with that special one! So contact your agent and ask them to show you this property while there's still time.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

216 Bend Farm Road

Adorable home! Laminate floors, 2 bedrooms and 2 baths! Full size stackable washer and dryer! Huge shed, Fenced back for those family barbeques! This is the perfect home for a small family, conveniently located close to the city of Fredericksburg and south Stafford. Also close to the commuter rail! This house has been nicely maintained and freshly painted! This home won't last long!
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

10005 Leavells Road

Charmin, Spacious, well maintained 3 bedroom and 2 full bathrooms, spacious split-foyer well located. 2 car garage with lots of storage, oversize paved driveway, rear fencing, spacious deck overlooking a private and large beautiful backyard. No HOA! Great Location,You are greeted by a spacious living room with the perfect picture window to add a ton of natural light. You'll fall in love with this house.All the plants and fruit trees in the the backyard do not convey. Sellers are willing to leave the plants for an additional cost and you can negotiate with the sellers.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Airy Hill-Brices Mill Road

Build Your Dream Home on 1.53 Acres Close To Chestertown, Perk Approved. Enjoy This Lovely Area While Being Nestled In The Woods. Listing courtesy of Coldwell Banker Chesapeake Real Estate Company. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not...
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

11315 Farmland Drive

Cozy home with large master suite, open kitchen, great family room with fireplace. Situated in Old Farm subdivision on a quarter acre. Needs some TLC. Will review all offers by Sunday October 10th!. Listing courtesy of Fairfax Realty Select. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively...
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

96 Barrensdale Drive

Welcome home to 96 Barrensdale Dr. located in a cul de sac of 17 homes. Great value for Severna Park, 4 bedrooms 2.5 baths with in law apt with seperate entrance. New heat pump just installed and water lines recently replaced. Large fenced in back yard and deck, 10' x 10' shed, off street parking and walking distance to the B&A bike trail and Jones Elementary add to the value of this townhome. Home is being sold "as is".
SEVERNA PARK, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4130 Marx Avenue

Charming detached recently remodeled home that features central air conditioning and heat, bedroom and full bathroom on main level, open kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, separately dining room, den, two bedrooms on second floor, basement includes recreation room, separate laundry room and two additional rooms. Large rear yard that includes a detached garage.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1215 Ring Bill Loop

CHARMING AND SPACIOUS! This lovely Perrywood townhome features 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1-half bath, finished walk-out basement with full bath, 1-car garage, and much more! Close to schools, transportation, shopping, entertainment, and minutes from new University of Maryland Regional Medical Center, DC, Andrews AFB and more! Call for more info and/or to schedule a viewing of this fine home.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

410 U Street NW

Welcome Home.... to this Beautiful Semi-detached home in Historic LeDetroit Park. The main level of this home is spacious with a bright Living and dining room ready for you to enjoy! The long staircase leads to 3 spacious bedrooms; skylight in the hallway with huge windows offering natural sunlight in every bedroom. Close proximity to Howard University near the bustling U Street Corridor that consists of the best restaurants and clubs for nightlife enjoyment. Home located minutes from historic Howard Theatre , Ben's Chili Bowl, and numerous local restaurants, just steps away from all that Washington, DC has to offer. The home is being Sold as Is. Add a little TLC will make this diamond shine once again. Don't miss this tremendous opportunity to own a Historic Home on the most Popular U Street.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

5111 Astor Place SE

*** EXCELLENT OPPORTUNITY FOR DEVELOPER OR FIRST-TIME HOMEBUYER (203K). Welcome to 5111 Astor Place SE a 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home located in the subdivision of Marshall Heights - blocks away from Benning Road Metro station. Property offers over 2,250 s/f total living space (1,500 s/f above ground), a lot size of 4,000 s/f (R-3 zoning) s/f and off-street parking. Fully-finished walk-out basement. Although home is to be delivered in AS/IS condition, it does offer excellent structure and shows nicely.
MARSHALL, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

806 Connelly Road

Beautifully updated rancher on over half an acre! New windows, new siding, new roof in 2021. Open floor plan displays charmingkitchen boasting granite counter-tops and breakfast nook. Brand new upgraded soft close drawers and doors on cabinets. Stainlesssteel appliances. Plank tile in main bathroom and original hardwood floors throughout the rest of the home. Master bathroom comeswith 4 foot shower and upgraded rain shower head and stone top vanity. Entertain on the new 8 x 12 foot deck overlooking yourbeautiful, spacious back yard. Attached oversized 1 car garage and workshop with electric and light out back. Brand new central airand heat.New in houseRoofSidingGuttersWindowsDoors interior and exteriorBathroom tileNew Heat pump and central airCabinetsAppliancesShower and bathtubToiletsVanitiesCountertop kitchenSump pump.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

9611 Silver Bluff Way

The Columbus Floor plan is just what you have been waiting for. The Columbus is a 1786 square-foot townhome with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms with a 18x6 deck and 2 car rear loading garage. This Interior Unit Columbus is spacious and features an open living concept. The main level features Stainless Steel Whirlpool kitchen appliances with 5-burner gas range, upgraded White cabinets and Quartz Counter tops. Hard surface flooring on whole main level. The third level has a gorgeous owners suite with a large walk-in closet and features a luxury owners shower with Quartz counter tops. Two secondary bedrooms, laundry, and hall bathroom with Quartz counter tops. There is plenty of space for entertaining family and friends in your finished lower level rec room. This home is also equipped with smart home technology. The package includes a keyless entry, Skybell (video doorbell), programmable thermostat to adjust your temperature from your smartphone and much more. Commuting and traveling is made easy with quick access to 1-495, Route 202 and Rte 50.*photos for viewing purposes only, and not of actual home*
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1700 S Hanover Street

Renovated end of group home with over 2400 sq feet of living space with attached garage! Open layout with 3 levels of living and unfinished basement for storage. Hardwood on every level, recessed lighting, exposed brick and natural sunlight throughout. Kitchen with stainless appliances, granite countertops, breakfast bar and separate dining area. Perfect home for entertaining with bonus room complete with wet bar, built-ins and beverage fridge. 4 updated bedrooms (freshly painted and new carpet) with walk-in closets. Enjoy the city views from the trex roof deck. Attached garage and parking pad for easy parking. Great location - walking distance to stadiums, Cross Street Market, shops and restaurants - minutes from 95!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

711 Prentiss Point Parkway

Immaculate 2,400 square foot ,3 bedroom, 3.5 bath end unit townhome. The first level includes a foyer, garage access, office space, laundry, full bath and a recreation room w/walkout to the back yard. The main level has an open floor plan with living room, fully equipped kitchen/dining area with a center island and lots of cabinets. You'll enjoy the large sunroom with slider to the rear deck, ceiling fans and recessed lighting to go along with the all the natural light. The third level includes the primary bedroom suite with walk-in closet, luxury bathroom w/ tub and separate shower, two additional bedrooms and another full bath. The exterior of the home features a roomy lot, paved driveway and mature landscaping. This home is located just minutes away from shopping and Route 81. Offered at $209,900.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4 N Highland Avenue

Beautifully, renovated home in Highlandtown just blocks away from Patterson Park. Big, open floorplan leading to your eat-in Kitchen. Perfect for entertaining or family gatherings. Your brand new kitchen features Stainless Steel appliances, granite counters, ceramic tile floors and lots of cabinet space. Head downstairs to your Huge, finished basement with wood-like ceramic tile flooring. Large Master bedroom with a big closet and additional shelving. Uniquely tiled bathroom tub/shower combo. Rear backyard features block privacy wall. This is a wonderful home. Close to shopping, restaurants and the park. City Living at it's BEST!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1138 Jacks Shop Rd

This property has the breathtaking mountain views (protected by 200+ farmed acres in conservation easement) The house has a large living room, entry foyer, dining room and kitchen with deck , Master bedroom and 2 further bedrooms and bathrooms on main level and huge walk out finished lower level. See the list of improvements on the property in the Docs. There is a spotless 40 x 50 - 4 car garage as well as another building with 2 car garage bays and furnished studio apartment above. The 4,240 sf house has 2 fireplaces, a sauna, hot tub, 2 porches and a deck to take in the AMAZING view. It is a home for entertaining and bringing the families together. Just minutes to some of the top wineries/breweries in VA and the Shenandoah National Park. The fully finished walk out basement has a full bath and is the perfect family room with space for all the games.. There is a large storage area under the front porch perfect for the wine cellar. So convenient : just 15 min to the airport, 25 min Charlottesville or Culpeper, Manassas 1.45, Starbucks just 8 min! A wondrous spot where birds soar, balloons pause and we can dare to do nothing at all! Interior Photos to come. Showings to start Tuesday Oct 12.,Wood Cabinets.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

5355 Regal Court

Gorgeous And Super Clean Townhome Located In Sought After KINGSBROOK Subdivision! No City Taxes! 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathrooms, Eat in Kitchen, Newer Appliances, Brand New Refrigerator, Laminate Floors On Lower Level And 2 bedrooms On The Upper Level, New Paint and Carpet Throughout, New, Owners Suite Top level With Large Soaking Tub and Shower, Large Vanity, Huge Walk-in Closet, Newer HVAC And Water Heater. Beautiful Front Hardscaped Patio With A Grill Area, Water Fountain, Outdoor Table space, and Wonderful Landscaping . This is a Back to Back Townhome. HOA Includes The Use of the Community POOL. Close to Major Highways and Shopping. Come Enjoy all that Frederick County Has to Offer. Mountains, Creeks, Lakes, Hiking Trails, Kayaking, Parks And Its Popular Downtown District That Offers Fine Restaurants, Pubs, Boutiques, And Shops Or Just Enjoy A Stroll On Carrol Creek! Very Well Maintained Home a Must See!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

13276 April Circle

A MUST see opportunity for a lovely large home sitting on 5.6 acres. Stunning and unforgettable views.This beautiful estate includes 6 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 2 full half baths, 2 two-car garages, and over 9,000 square footage of living area space. Walking into the main level, you will find an open concept living space. Expansive kitchen with updated SS appliances including 2 dishwashers, huge walk in pantry, granite countertops, large U-shaped island, and 2 large desk areas with cabinetry. Butler's pantry with granite counters off kitchen leads to the formal dining room. Formal living room adjacent. Two 15+GG ceiling sunrooms with walls of windows and stunning views. Large office with double French Doors includes built in shelving and reading nook. Refinished floors on the main level with stone fireplace and plantation shutters in the Family Room. 10+GG ceilings throughout. Mud Room with built in bench storage and second half bath. Formal powder room also included on main level. Extra-large owner+GGs suite with sitting area, mini bar, balcony deck overlooking stunning views, vanity, tray ceilings, gas fireplace, his and hers closets with built in, large master bath with dual water closets, separate sinks, large whirlpool, and large double entrance dual head shower. Upper level also includes 3 large bedrooms with walk in closet and full bath. Basement includes kitchenette, walk in pantry, media room, mirrored exercise room, 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, stone gas fireplace, and second family living space. This home also features 6 decks, gas fireplaces on each level, mountain views, brand new carpets throughout, large fenced in backyard, wrap around deck in back, expanded crown molding, and tray ceilings included throughout home. Close proximity to Daily Trains into DC, Route 7 and Route 9. Don+GGt miss out on this amazing home!**Contact Listing Agent for any questions**
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

584 Cecil Avenue

A great fixer Upper. Put your own touches in this single 3 bedroom 2 FB family home . Bonus lg. shed at back of house with electric. Above ground Oil tank that is half full and ready for Winter weather. Listing courtesy of Bch Real Estate Specialist. ©2021 Bright MLS,...
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

0 Brookwater Terrace , Highland

*PHOTOS of Model Home* BASE PRICE SHOWN* Nestled among the lush tree preserve and winding creeks, Woodlands at Goose Creek offers homeowners a luxurious and peaceful retreat within the surroundings of historic Leesburg, VA. Within walking distance to Village of Leesburg, shopping and dining plus the everyday conveniences you ll find everything you need and more. The homes offer open designs that are perfect for entertaining or larger gathers. With impressive features such as expansive extensions, multiple entertaining areas, 4th floor loft, rooftop terraces and beautiful gourmet kitchens, our townhome designs can be upgraded to include up to 3,500 sq.ft. of exceptionally appointed living with spacious backyards. Call today, we are confident you will love calling Woodlands at Goose Creek home. Open Daily - Monday through Sat 10am to 6pm. Sunday 12pm to 6pm.
LEESBURG, VA

