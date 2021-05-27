11617 Kipling Drive

A MUST see opportunity for a lovely large home sitting on 5.6 acres. Stunning and unforgettable views.This beautiful estate includes 6 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 2 full half baths, 2 two-car garages, and over 9,000 square footage of living area space. Walking into the main level, you will find an open concept living space. Expansive kitchen with updated SS appliances including 2 dishwashers, huge walk in pantry, granite countertops, large U-shaped island, and 2 large desk areas with cabinetry. Butler's pantry with granite counters off kitchen leads to the formal dining room. Formal living room adjacent. Two 15+GG ceiling sunrooms with walls of windows and stunning views. Large office with double French Doors includes built in shelving and reading nook. Refinished floors on the main level with stone fireplace and plantation shutters in the Family Room. 10+GG ceilings throughout. Mud Room with built in bench storage and second half bath. Formal powder room also included on main level. Extra-large owner+GGs suite with sitting area, mini bar, balcony deck overlooking stunning views, vanity, tray ceilings, gas fireplace, his and hers closets with built in, large master bath with dual water closets, separate sinks, large whirlpool, and large double entrance dual head shower. Upper level also includes 3 large bedrooms with walk in closet and full bath. Basement includes kitchenette, walk in pantry, media room, mirrored exercise room, 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, stone gas fireplace, and second family living space. This home also features 6 decks, gas fireplaces on each level, mountain views, brand new carpets throughout, large fenced in backyard, wrap around deck in back, expanded crown molding, and tray ceilings included throughout home. Close proximity to Daily Trains into DC, Route 7 and Route 9. Don+GGt miss out on this amazing home!**Contact Listing Agent for any questions**
