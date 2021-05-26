Industrial Production Line Painter, 1st Shift, Up to $20 PH, Med. Ins. Pd. $500 Sign-On Bonus
Title: Industrial Production Line Painter, 1st Shift, Up to $20 PH, Med. Ins. Pd. $500 Sign-On Bonus. Description: Home Guard Industries is a producer of Windows, Entry Doors, and Security / Storm Doors. We have been in business for 36 years. We are a debt free business where employees are highly valued. We are currently in need of an industrial production line painter to support our entry door department.star883.com