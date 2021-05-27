8220 Barron Street

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleFor only the second time in 40 years Doctor V's estate is on the market. Water lovers DREAM home. Water ski, jet ski, swim from your own dock. Award winning Colgan High School - 5 bedroom private waterfront home near sandy beach with swimming area and volleyball net - Large custom stone outdoor fireplace - nestled among the trees on over 1 acre - renovated kitchen w/granite - huge Great room - oversized Jacuzzi tub - walk in closets - deck and screened in porch overlook the water - Hundreds of feet of custom terraced stone walls- New roof in 2020, Trane HVAC, hardwoods, basement studio apartment with full kitchen.-Boat house currently being used as a a large block storage shed-Close to VRE, shopping, restaurants. Easy access to I95 and I66.This large that home sits on 8 parcels of land and those parcels are surrounded by more woods. The only engines you will hear are the sound of occasional boat.

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
