8220 Barron Street

Vista Blue is a grand custom built home up on the hill near Little Washington. The views from the open living room are dramatic. The main dwelling features a generous master suite on the main level and three bedrooms upstairs. Other rooms include a living room with vaulted ceiling, a billiard room, library and dining room. In addition to the main dwelling there is a separate guest house with a great room/eat-in kitchen, one bedroom and full bath including a Jacuzzi Tub. The guest house's kitchen is equipped with a gas stove, dishwasher and refrigerator and an over/under washer and dryer. Downstairs in the guest house is a workroom and a 2 car garage. Add these to the main home's 3 car garage for a total of 5 garage spaces. The main house has a 45KW Generac generator that is fueled with propane with an automatic transfer switch in the event of electrical outage. The farm extends from Hunters road to Tiger valley road and has Rush River frontage and rolling hills grazed by Angus cattle. The property is perfect for horses, fully fenced with a run in shed and paddock. The home and guest house complex are built with attention to detail. With terra cotta tile floors and a winding staircase the downstairs flow is perfect for entertaining and includes multiple fully private spaces. If you are looking for easy country living near Washington Virginia you must take time to see this property. Furnishings and artwork available by separate agreement. Appointment required.

REAL ESTATE ・ 1 DAY AGO