11847 Skylark Road

WINDWARD FARM. EXTRAORDINARY! Circa 1835 a residential estate/horse farm of 111 acres is a well-known National Register property about 1.5 miles from Shepherdstown city line. One of the last Large Parcels Near Shepherdstown, WV (The National Register nomination form is among the many documents included in this listing. There are also two virtual tours). This property, known as the Marshall-Myers-Byron House, has been owned by the prominent Byron family for many years.The primary feature is a well-preserved 1835 L- shaped all brick manor home with 4578 SF of living area on two levels. It's elevated location allows very nice views in all directions. For those with horses there is a stable- 6 stall horse barn, board fencing and riding ring. 82 acres are leased for agricultural use. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths; the rooms are spacious with 9 foot ceilings . All interior and exterior doors are solid pine, the floors are yellow pine. There are 10 fireplaces. An interesting interior feature is the elegant open- string main stairway which rises from the rear of the front hall; allowing a spacious entrance foyer suitable for the placement of furniture in the manner of a living hall. There are enclosed glass porches on both levels, the main level porch is a sun room with a large deck. The upper story porch opens off the primary bedroom. The interior has been restored where possible and other interior systems have been renovated and modernized. The setting is best described as splendid isolation as the home is surrounded by 80 acres of pasture and woods. Yet it is just minutes to Shepherd University, restaurants, shopping and multiple cultural amenities Shepherdstown. The home is 2 miles from the Potomac River and about 6 miles from the Antietam Battlefield National Park. Shepherdstown is a favorite destination of many Washingtonians; it features Shepherd University, multiple excellent restaurants and an extremely active arts community. There is a MARC commuter train to DC (station located in Duffields, Shenandoah Junction, 7.6 mi) with stops in the Maryland "Federal" suburbs and Union Station in DC. 60 miles to the Washington DC beltway 3.1 mi driving distance to Ferry Hill, National Park Service Property , C&O Cancel National Historical Park and Potomac Heritage National Scenic Trial. For recreation easy to bike from the farm to the C&O Canal. The farm includes a large riding ring, a 6 stall stable with tack room, board fencing, and run-in shed. There is ample fenced grazing land.82 acres is presently leased for agriculture. The 111 acres includes 5 additional saleable lots in two separate locations along the lane which comprise a total of 32 acres. We have attached two tours and multiple other documents to the BrightMLS listing. If your listing provider does not provide them, please let us know and we will send them directly.

