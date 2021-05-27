18 Boucher Place
Exquisite and Exclusive Eastport Enclave. Boucher Place is unlike any other. Directly across the street is the private neighborhood park with an arbored promenade. Enjoy the private location tucked away off Boucher Avenue, or roam about the vibrant neighborhood to one of the many excellent restaurants or waterfront adventures. This townhome is a perfect combination of well-designed floor plan, top mix of materials and functional beauty. Three bedrooms, three full baths, all ensuite; kitchen with gas range, stainless steel appliances, granite counters and island provides plenty of room for guests and entertaining or solitary luxurious comfort. Gorgeous walnut hand-scraped engineered wood floors, 9' ceilings and deep crown moulding all provide a feeling of warmth, continuity and high style. The fenced, paved patio provides perfect space for quiet outdoor work time or festive play time. You will never want to leave!www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com
Comments / 0