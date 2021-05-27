CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
18 Boucher Place

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleExquisite and Exclusive Eastport Enclave. Boucher Place is unlike any other. Directly across the street is the private neighborhood park with an arbored promenade. Enjoy the private location tucked away off Boucher Avenue, or roam about the vibrant neighborhood to one of the many excellent restaurants or waterfront adventures. This townhome is a perfect combination of well-designed floor plan, top mix of materials and functional beauty. Three bedrooms, three full baths, all ensuite; kitchen with gas range, stainless steel appliances, granite counters and island provides plenty of room for guests and entertaining or solitary luxurious comfort. Gorgeous walnut hand-scraped engineered wood floors, 9' ceilings and deep crown moulding all provide a feeling of warmth, continuity and high style. The fenced, paved patio provides perfect space for quiet outdoor work time or festive play time. You will never want to leave!

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

arlingtonrealtyinc.com

10005 Leavells Road

Charmin, Spacious, well maintained 3 bedroom and 2 full bathrooms, spacious split-foyer well located. 2 car garage with lots of storage, oversize paved driveway, rear fencing, spacious deck overlooking a private and large beautiful backyard. No HOA! Great Location,You are greeted by a spacious living room with the perfect picture window to add a ton of natural light. You'll fall in love with this house.All the plants and fruit trees in the the backyard do not convey. Sellers are willing to leave the plants for an additional cost and you can negotiate with the sellers.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Airy Hill-Brices Mill Road

Build Your Dream Home on 1.53 Acres Close To Chestertown, Perk Approved. Enjoy This Lovely Area While Being Nestled In The Woods. Listing courtesy of Coldwell Banker Chesapeake Real Estate Company. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not...
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

807 Miami Avenue

This home features one level living, that has 4 bedrooms, and 2 bathrooms. As you approach the home you will have a ramp or steps to access the property. When entering the home you will notice updated wood flooring that extends to the dining room. The kitchen has a gas stove for cooking, and the laundry room is located adjacent to the kitchen. The primary bedroom is huge with a walk-in closet and en-suite. There is a second bedroom that has tons of space and walk-in closet. The third bedroom could be used for office space, home business, or whatever you desire. The three bedrooms share a main bathroom that has a shower with bench. There is an access door around the back that leads into the hallway between the primary bedroom and bedroom. The home has central air and heating re-done in 2020, and replaced water heater in 2019. This home is sold "as is" (inspection for your information) priced to sell with a home warranty! Schedule your showing today!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1316 S Nelson Street

SIGN NOT CURRENTY ON PROPERTY++ OUTSTANDING ARLINGTON LOCATION++PARK LIKE BACKYARD SETTING/RETREAT ++ 4 BEDROOMS, 3 BATHS, 1 CAR GARAGE, SPLIT LEVEL IN EXCEPTIONAL CONDITION (READY TO MOVE-IN) ++ ENJOY BRIGHT & LG SUN ROOM WITH VIEWS OF MANICURED YARD ++ LG MASTER BEDROOM ON UPPER LEVEL ++ UPPER LEVEL BATH W/DOUBLE SINKS, SEPARATE LARGE SHOWER AND TUB ++ DINING AREA - ELEGANT IN SHELVES ++ LOWER LEVEL RECREATION ROOM WITH KITCHENETTE (GREAT FOR GAME PARTIES OR HOME MOVIE NIGHTS) ++ FURNITURE IS AVAILABLE-NEGOTIABLE ++ OPEN HOUSE WILL BE OCTOBER 9 FROM 10:00 - 5:00 ++ OFFERS REVIEWED 1;00 PM, OCTBER 11TH ++ OWNER LICENSED REAL ESTATE BROKER.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1215 Ring Bill Loop

CHARMING AND SPACIOUS! This lovely Perrywood townhome features 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1-half bath, finished walk-out basement with full bath, 1-car garage, and much more! Close to schools, transportation, shopping, entertainment, and minutes from new University of Maryland Regional Medical Center, DC, Andrews AFB and more! Call for more info and/or to schedule a viewing of this fine home.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

818 Kevin Road

Welcome Home ! This is a fantastic time to buy this home with so much it has to offer. It has a updated kitchen with a Stainless Refrigerator, 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, Dining room, Living room. Also cozy Fireplace in the basement lower level. Hard wood floors. Electric Central A/C. Freshly painted. Decorative Security Doors on front and back. Back yard is Fenced. One year Home warranty. Grant programs available. This home is ready for you to enjoy. Make it yours today!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

5111 Astor Place SE

*** EXCELLENT OPPORTUNITY FOR DEVELOPER OR FIRST-TIME HOMEBUYER (203K). Welcome to 5111 Astor Place SE a 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home located in the subdivision of Marshall Heights - blocks away from Benning Road Metro station. Property offers over 2,250 s/f total living space (1,500 s/f above ground), a lot size of 4,000 s/f (R-3 zoning) s/f and off-street parking. Fully-finished walk-out basement. Although home is to be delivered in AS/IS condition, it does offer excellent structure and shows nicely.
MARSHALL, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4 N Highland Avenue

Beautifully, renovated home in Highlandtown just blocks away from Patterson Park. Big, open floorplan leading to your eat-in Kitchen. Perfect for entertaining or family gatherings. Your brand new kitchen features Stainless Steel appliances, granite counters, ceramic tile floors and lots of cabinet space. Head downstairs to your Huge, finished basement with wood-like ceramic tile flooring. Large Master bedroom with a big closet and additional shelving. Uniquely tiled bathroom tub/shower combo. Rear backyard features block privacy wall. This is a wonderful home. Close to shopping, restaurants and the park. City Living at it's BEST!
MLS
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

13276 April Circle

A MUST see opportunity for a lovely large home sitting on 5.6 acres. Stunning and unforgettable views.This beautiful estate includes 6 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, 2 full half baths, 2 two-car garages, and over 9,000 square footage of living area space. Walking into the main level, you will find an open concept living space. Expansive kitchen with updated SS appliances including 2 dishwashers, huge walk in pantry, granite countertops, large U-shaped island, and 2 large desk areas with cabinetry. Butler's pantry with granite counters off kitchen leads to the formal dining room. Formal living room adjacent. Two 15+GG ceiling sunrooms with walls of windows and stunning views. Large office with double French Doors includes built in shelving and reading nook. Refinished floors on the main level with stone fireplace and plantation shutters in the Family Room. 10+GG ceilings throughout. Mud Room with built in bench storage and second half bath. Formal powder room also included on main level. Extra-large owner+GGs suite with sitting area, mini bar, balcony deck overlooking stunning views, vanity, tray ceilings, gas fireplace, his and hers closets with built in, large master bath with dual water closets, separate sinks, large whirlpool, and large double entrance dual head shower. Upper level also includes 3 large bedrooms with walk in closet and full bath. Basement includes kitchenette, walk in pantry, media room, mirrored exercise room, 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, stone gas fireplace, and second family living space. This home also features 6 decks, gas fireplaces on each level, mountain views, brand new carpets throughout, large fenced in backyard, wrap around deck in back, expanded crown molding, and tray ceilings included throughout home. Close proximity to Daily Trains into DC, Route 7 and Route 9. Don+GGt miss out on this amazing home!**Contact Listing Agent for any questions**
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

711 Prentiss Point Parkway

Immaculate 2,400 square foot ,3 bedroom, 3.5 bath end unit townhome. The first level includes a foyer, garage access, office space, laundry, full bath and a recreation room w/walkout to the back yard. The main level has an open floor plan with living room, fully equipped kitchen/dining area with a center island and lots of cabinets. You'll enjoy the large sunroom with slider to the rear deck, ceiling fans and recessed lighting to go along with the all the natural light. The third level includes the primary bedroom suite with walk-in closet, luxury bathroom w/ tub and separate shower, two additional bedrooms and another full bath. The exterior of the home features a roomy lot, paved driveway and mature landscaping. This home is located just minutes away from shopping and Route 81. Offered at $209,900.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1138 Jacks Shop Rd

This property has the breathtaking mountain views (protected by 200+ farmed acres in conservation easement) The house has a large living room, entry foyer, dining room and kitchen with deck , Master bedroom and 2 further bedrooms and bathrooms on main level and huge walk out finished lower level. See the list of improvements on the property in the Docs. There is a spotless 40 x 50 - 4 car garage as well as another building with 2 car garage bays and furnished studio apartment above. The 4,240 sf house has 2 fireplaces, a sauna, hot tub, 2 porches and a deck to take in the AMAZING view. It is a home for entertaining and bringing the families together. Just minutes to some of the top wineries/breweries in VA and the Shenandoah National Park. The fully finished walk out basement has a full bath and is the perfect family room with space for all the games.. There is a large storage area under the front porch perfect for the wine cellar. So convenient : just 15 min to the airport, 25 min Charlottesville or Culpeper, Manassas 1.45, Starbucks just 8 min! A wondrous spot where birds soar, balloons pause and we can dare to do nothing at all! Interior Photos to come. Showings to start Tuesday Oct 12.,Wood Cabinets.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

5355 Regal Court

Gorgeous And Super Clean Townhome Located In Sought After KINGSBROOK Subdivision! No City Taxes! 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathrooms, Eat in Kitchen, Newer Appliances, Brand New Refrigerator, Laminate Floors On Lower Level And 2 bedrooms On The Upper Level, New Paint and Carpet Throughout, New, Owners Suite Top level With Large Soaking Tub and Shower, Large Vanity, Huge Walk-in Closet, Newer HVAC And Water Heater. Beautiful Front Hardscaped Patio With A Grill Area, Water Fountain, Outdoor Table space, and Wonderful Landscaping . This is a Back to Back Townhome. HOA Includes The Use of the Community POOL. Close to Major Highways and Shopping. Come Enjoy all that Frederick County Has to Offer. Mountains, Creeks, Lakes, Hiking Trails, Kayaking, Parks And Its Popular Downtown District That Offers Fine Restaurants, Pubs, Boutiques, And Shops Or Just Enjoy A Stroll On Carrol Creek! Very Well Maintained Home a Must See!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

584 Cecil Avenue

A great fixer Upper. Put your own touches in this single 3 bedroom 2 FB family home . Bonus lg. shed at back of house with electric. Above ground Oil tank that is half full and ready for Winter weather. Listing courtesy of Bch Real Estate Specialist. ©2021 Bright MLS,...
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

0 Brookwater Terrace , Highland

*PHOTOS of Model Home* BASE PRICE SHOWN* Nestled among the lush tree preserve and winding creeks, Woodlands at Goose Creek offers homeowners a luxurious and peaceful retreat within the surroundings of historic Leesburg, VA. Within walking distance to Village of Leesburg, shopping and dining plus the everyday conveniences you ll find everything you need and more. The homes offer open designs that are perfect for entertaining or larger gathers. With impressive features such as expansive extensions, multiple entertaining areas, 4th floor loft, rooftop terraces and beautiful gourmet kitchens, our townhome designs can be upgraded to include up to 3,500 sq.ft. of exceptionally appointed living with spacious backyards. Call today, we are confident you will love calling Woodlands at Goose Creek home. Open Daily - Monday through Sat 10am to 6pm. Sunday 12pm to 6pm.
LEESBURG, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

12652 Castile Court

Absolutely Gorgeous, fully updated 4 bed/2,5 bath 3 level townhouse in the heart of Woodbridge. The owner has just put 25,000 towards updates including new toilets and vanities in every bathroom. Newly installed hardwood floors throughout every room on the main level. The kitchen has been redone with the addition of granite countertops, kitchen sink, and stainless steel appliances. Spacious formal living and dining room just off the kitchen. Updated powder room on the main level as well. The upper level has 3 spacious bedrooms with gleaming hardwood floors all sharing a spacious and updated hallway full luxury bath with newly added vanity. The lower level has a nice-sized rec-room, 4th bedroom, laundry room, and an updated full luxury bath with shower stall and freshly added vanity. Ceramic tile floors throughout the lower level. A sliding glass door just off the rec-room leads to the tranquil backyard where a new fence has been installed for your privacy. New paint and blinds were thrown on throughout. HVAC was installed 3 to four years ago, and the roof is in good shape. Family-oriented subdivision with community pool, playgrounds, tennis/basketball courts, trails, and events.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4893 Frishman Court

Move in Ready, This Meticulously Maintained Colonial is something to tell all your friends about. Caring homeowners have lovingly maintained this home. All around gorgeous. This neighborhood is the one of the best values in Woodbridge and is a commuter's delight! Convenience, comfort, charm, and a quintessentially calming outdoor oasis await you . Enjoy an amazing backyard paradise as the Lot is very private; homeowners enjoyed the flat usable backyard, Gleaming hardwood floors greet you and are carried throughout the home! The kitchen is a delight for budding chefs; include stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, ample cabinetry, fridge and dishwasher, and offers views of backyard The living room opens to the kitchen. There Four bedrooms, two full baths and many additional spaces within the home. Thanks for showing.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

9218 Jeffery Road

Midcentury Modern Deck house on 2 very private acres. A woodland sanctuary of one level living. Only minutes from Great Falls Center. Walls of windows show wonderful views. Open floor plan with cathedral ceilings everywhere. Large eat-in kitchen next to sunroom. Gardens with flowers, trees and shrubs planted to attract birds and butterflies. Lovely water feature outside the great room. Oversized two car garage. Deer fenced and gated.
GREAT FALLS, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

45896 S Poteat Court

This EXTRA large rambler boasts over 1500 square feet with three (3) bedrooms and (2) full baths! It sits on a quiet cul-de-sac on the largest lot in the community. Your love the large front deck. The backyard is fenced for kids and pets. Nice kitchen with island, pantry, lots of counter space, and stainless appliances. Separate dining room. Family room has fireplace with electric insert. Large master bedroom with bath, double sinks, large tub, and shower. Good size bedrooms with new vinyl plank flooring. BRAND new AC in 2021. New insulation duct work in crawl space. Shed has a new window and ramp. New window blinds on all windows. Utility room with access to large back deck. Newer washer and dryer. NO HOA.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

11922 Country Club Road

Welcome to this spacious and inviting home, on a large 1/2 acre lot, and with so many features you+GGll love. Nicely renovated over the last few years with 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, and living, family and recreation rooms. Open main level with lots of natural light; carpeted living room, beautiful kitchen and dining area with plank vinyl flooring, vaulted ceilings with skylights, granite countertops and plenty of cabinet space. Patio door leads to a fabulous fenced back yard with a huge 22+GGx16+GG covered deck, complete with outdoor TV and installed fans, ready to enjoy rain-or-shine. Two master suites; one upstairs, one downstairs. Family room with propane fireplace. Lower-level recreation room. 2-car heated garage. Great home in a great location near the country club, soccer fields and shopping center.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

5009 Godwins Landing Drive

Gorgeous, ADA COMPLIANT 2016 RYAN MODEL home is perfect for one level living! This 3BR, 2BR offers convenience in abundance! There is a handicap ramp with a large landing/deck so the home is handicap accessible.The kitchen is well designed with a pantry, well sized island, recessed lighting, and a window for extra light. It's an open concept space, where you can entertain and have company in the living room and dining area and not miss an interaction. There are two bedrooms well sized at the front of the home, sharing one full bathroom. The master bedroom is set back, facing the backyard and privacy. The Master bedroom is connected to a large master bathroom with a well sized shower and walk in closet. The mudroom and laundry have a full size washer and dryer, and tons of space for storage, opening to the 2 car garage. Right by the Rappahanock River, enjoy trails, nature and easily get back to the city for work. Great storage in the basement. Dog friendly. Don't miss this gem in Remington!
REAL ESTATE

