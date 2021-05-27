18 Boucher Place

This property has the breathtaking mountain views (protected by 200+ farmed acres in conservation easement) The house has a large living room, entry foyer, dining room and kitchen with deck , Master bedroom and 2 further bedrooms and bathrooms on main level and huge walk out finished lower level. See the list of improvements on the property in the Docs. There is a spotless 40 x 50 - 4 car garage as well as another building with 2 car garage bays and furnished studio apartment above. The 4,240 sf house has 2 fireplaces, a sauna, hot tub, 2 porches and a deck to take in the AMAZING view. It is a home for entertaining and bringing the families together. Just minutes to some of the top wineries/breweries in VA and the Shenandoah National Park. The fully finished walk out basement has a full bath and is the perfect family room with space for all the games.. There is a large storage area under the front porch perfect for the wine cellar. So convenient : just 15 min to the airport, 25 min Charlottesville or Culpeper, Manassas 1.45, Starbucks just 8 min! A wondrous spot where birds soar, balloons pause and we can dare to do nothing at all! Interior Photos to come. Showings to start Tuesday Oct 12.,Wood Cabinets.

REAL ESTATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO