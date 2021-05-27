CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

539 Jamestown Court

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleCome see this Newly Updated Large 4 bedroom 1 full bath 2 half bath townhome in Harford Square. Close to APG and Route 40. All new appliances, New front and back door, New windows, New carpet upstairs, New Cabinets the roof is 2 years old, Hvac and Furnace 2 years old, Fresh paint throughout! There are 2 extra rooms in the basement. This space can be used for a gym area and an at home office. Priced just for you! You do not want to miss this opportunity !!Please follow CDC guidelines when showing. Shoe covers will be provided.

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Comments / 0

Related
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

28 Roberts Lane

Come see one of the only homes under 200k in Greene!!! This move in ready home is located in Greene Acres lake community and has access to its beautiful 27 acre lake! With almost an acre of cleared land, you have the privacy of country living only 10 minutes from the town of Standardsville. All offers will be presented Monday the 18th.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1612 Barclay Street

Investor's special! Priced for quick sale. As-is sale. Listing courtesy of Cummings & Co. Realtors. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing. Some properties which appear for sale may no longer be available because they are for instance, under contract, sold, or are no longer being offered for sale. Information is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed accurate by the MLS or Arlington Realty, Inc.. Some real estate firms do not participate in IDX and their listings do not appear on this website. Some properties listed with participating firms do not appear on this website at the request of the seller. Data last updated: 2021-10-04T13:53:05.653.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

17 Yuma Court

Just in time for the upcoming holidays this 3 bedroom, 2 full baths and 2 half baths townhome could be yours to entertain your friends and family this year. This property is located in northwest Baltimore County close to public transportation and plenty of shopping. The open floor plan features a very large living room and a eat-in remodeled kitchen., that includes a granite counter top and stainless steel appliances. On the upper level the spacious master bedroom has it's own bathroom and a walk-in closet giving you the privicy you deserves. Finally located on the lower level is a wood fireplace if you just want to cozy up with that special one! So contact your agent and ask them to show you this property while there's still time.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

216 Bend Farm Road

Adorable home! Laminate floors, 2 bedrooms and 2 baths! Full size stackable washer and dryer! Huge shed, Fenced back for those family barbeques! This is the perfect home for a small family, conveniently located close to the city of Fredericksburg and south Stafford. Also close to the commuter rail! This house has been nicely maintained and freshly painted! This home won't last long!
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fresh Paint#Cdc#Jamestown Court#Hvac And Furnace#All Rights Reserved#Arlington Realty Inc#Idx
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

10005 Leavells Road

Charmin, Spacious, well maintained 3 bedroom and 2 full bathrooms, spacious split-foyer well located. 2 car garage with lots of storage, oversize paved driveway, rear fencing, spacious deck overlooking a private and large beautiful backyard. No HOA! Great Location,You are greeted by a spacious living room with the perfect picture window to add a ton of natural light. You'll fall in love with this house.All the plants and fruit trees in the the backyard do not convey. Sellers are willing to leave the plants for an additional cost and you can negotiate with the sellers.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Airy Hill-Brices Mill Road

Build Your Dream Home on 1.53 Acres Close To Chestertown, Perk Approved. Enjoy This Lovely Area While Being Nestled In The Woods. Listing courtesy of Coldwell Banker Chesapeake Real Estate Company. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not...
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

96 Barrensdale Drive

Welcome home to 96 Barrensdale Dr. located in a cul de sac of 17 homes. Great value for Severna Park, 4 bedrooms 2.5 baths with in law apt with seperate entrance. New heat pump just installed and water lines recently replaced. Large fenced in back yard and deck, 10' x 10' shed, off street parking and walking distance to the B&A bike trail and Jones Elementary add to the value of this townhome. Home is being sold "as is".
SEVERNA PARK, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1215 Ring Bill Loop

CHARMING AND SPACIOUS! This lovely Perrywood townhome features 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1-half bath, finished walk-out basement with full bath, 1-car garage, and much more! Close to schools, transportation, shopping, entertainment, and minutes from new University of Maryland Regional Medical Center, DC, Andrews AFB and more! Call for more info and/or to schedule a viewing of this fine home.
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Real Estate
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

11315 Farmland Drive

Cozy home with large master suite, open kitchen, great family room with fireplace. Situated in Old Farm subdivision on a quarter acre. Needs some TLC. Will review all offers by Sunday October 10th!. Listing courtesy of Fairfax Realty Select. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively...
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4130 Marx Avenue

Charming detached recently remodeled home that features central air conditioning and heat, bedroom and full bathroom on main level, open kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, separately dining room, den, two bedrooms on second floor, basement includes recreation room, separate laundry room and two additional rooms. Large rear yard that includes a detached garage.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

410 U Street NW

Welcome Home.... to this Beautiful Semi-detached home in Historic LeDetroit Park. The main level of this home is spacious with a bright Living and dining room ready for you to enjoy! The long staircase leads to 3 spacious bedrooms; skylight in the hallway with huge windows offering natural sunlight in every bedroom. Close proximity to Howard University near the bustling U Street Corridor that consists of the best restaurants and clubs for nightlife enjoyment. Home located minutes from historic Howard Theatre , Ben's Chili Bowl, and numerous local restaurants, just steps away from all that Washington, DC has to offer. The home is being Sold as Is. Add a little TLC will make this diamond shine once again. Don't miss this tremendous opportunity to own a Historic Home on the most Popular U Street.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1316 S Nelson Street

SIGN NOT CURRENTY ON PROPERTY++ OUTSTANDING ARLINGTON LOCATION++PARK LIKE BACKYARD SETTING/RETREAT ++ 4 BEDROOMS, 3 BATHS, 1 CAR GARAGE, SPLIT LEVEL IN EXCEPTIONAL CONDITION (READY TO MOVE-IN) ++ ENJOY BRIGHT & LG SUN ROOM WITH VIEWS OF MANICURED YARD ++ LG MASTER BEDROOM ON UPPER LEVEL ++ UPPER LEVEL BATH W/DOUBLE SINKS, SEPARATE LARGE SHOWER AND TUB ++ DINING AREA - ELEGANT IN SHELVES ++ LOWER LEVEL RECREATION ROOM WITH KITCHENETTE (GREAT FOR GAME PARTIES OR HOME MOVIE NIGHTS) ++ FURNITURE IS AVAILABLE-NEGOTIABLE ++ OPEN HOUSE WILL BE OCTOBER 9 FROM 10:00 - 5:00 ++ OFFERS REVIEWED 1;00 PM, OCTBER 11TH ++ OWNER LICENSED REAL ESTATE BROKER.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

5111 Astor Place SE

*** EXCELLENT OPPORTUNITY FOR DEVELOPER OR FIRST-TIME HOMEBUYER (203K). Welcome to 5111 Astor Place SE a 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home located in the subdivision of Marshall Heights - blocks away from Benning Road Metro station. Property offers over 2,250 s/f total living space (1,500 s/f above ground), a lot size of 4,000 s/f (R-3 zoning) s/f and off-street parking. Fully-finished walk-out basement. Although home is to be delivered in AS/IS condition, it does offer excellent structure and shows nicely.
MARSHALL, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

807 Miami Avenue

This home features one level living, that has 4 bedrooms, and 2 bathrooms. As you approach the home you will have a ramp or steps to access the property. When entering the home you will notice updated wood flooring that extends to the dining room. The kitchen has a gas stove for cooking, and the laundry room is located adjacent to the kitchen. The primary bedroom is huge with a walk-in closet and en-suite. There is a second bedroom that has tons of space and walk-in closet. The third bedroom could be used for office space, home business, or whatever you desire. The three bedrooms share a main bathroom that has a shower with bench. There is an access door around the back that leads into the hallway between the primary bedroom and bedroom. The home has central air and heating re-done in 2020, and replaced water heater in 2019. This home is sold "as is" (inspection for your information) priced to sell with a home warranty! Schedule your showing today!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

743 Windward Lane

WINDWARD FARM. EXTRAORDINARY! Circa 1835 a residential estate/horse farm of 111 acres is a well-known National Register property about 1.5 miles from Shepherdstown city line. One of the last Large Parcels Near Shepherdstown, WV (The National Register nomination form is among the many documents included in this listing. There are also two virtual tours). This property, known as the Marshall-Myers-Byron House, has been owned by the prominent Byron family for many years.The primary feature is a well-preserved 1835 L- shaped all brick manor home with 4578 SF of living area on two levels. It's elevated location allows very nice views in all directions. For those with horses there is a stable- 6 stall horse barn, board fencing and riding ring. 82 acres are leased for agricultural use. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths; the rooms are spacious with 9 foot ceilings . All interior and exterior doors are solid pine, the floors are yellow pine. There are 10 fireplaces. An interesting interior feature is the elegant open- string main stairway which rises from the rear of the front hall; allowing a spacious entrance foyer suitable for the placement of furniture in the manner of a living hall. There are enclosed glass porches on both levels, the main level porch is a sun room with a large deck. The upper story porch opens off the primary bedroom. The interior has been restored where possible and other interior systems have been renovated and modernized. The setting is best described as splendid isolation as the home is surrounded by 80 acres of pasture and woods. Yet it is just minutes to Shepherd University, restaurants, shopping and multiple cultural amenities Shepherdstown. The home is 2 miles from the Potomac River and about 6 miles from the Antietam Battlefield National Park. Shepherdstown is a favorite destination of many Washingtonians; it features Shepherd University, multiple excellent restaurants and an extremely active arts community. There is a MARC commuter train to DC (station located in Duffields, Shenandoah Junction, 7.6 mi) with stops in the Maryland "Federal" suburbs and Union Station in DC. 60 miles to the Washington DC beltway 3.1 mi driving distance to Ferry Hill, National Park Service Property , C&O Cancel National Historical Park and Potomac Heritage National Scenic Trial. For recreation easy to bike from the farm to the C&O Canal. The farm includes a large riding ring, a 6 stall stable with tack room, board fencing, and run-in shed. There is ample fenced grazing land.82 acres is presently leased for agriculture. The 111 acres includes 5 additional saleable lots in two separate locations along the lane which comprise a total of 32 acres. We have attached two tours and multiple other documents to the BrightMLS listing. If your listing provider does not provide them, please let us know and we will send them directly.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1272 Veritas Lane

December delivery! Stunning views of the mountains and neighborhood park! The Ansted is a versatile townhome which boasts 3 bedrooms and 3.5 baths, and just over 2,000 square feet of 3 story living space. Entertain with ease in the open plan kitchen and living area. Close proximity to downtown Frederick, 15, 270, 70. Come take a look today! *Photos not of actual home, and are of a similar model*
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

806 Connelly Road

Beautifully updated rancher on over half an acre! New windows, new siding, new roof in 2021. Open floor plan displays charmingkitchen boasting granite counter-tops and breakfast nook. Brand new upgraded soft close drawers and doors on cabinets. Stainlesssteel appliances. Plank tile in main bathroom and original hardwood floors throughout the rest of the home. Master bathroom comeswith 4 foot shower and upgraded rain shower head and stone top vanity. Entertain on the new 8 x 12 foot deck overlooking yourbeautiful, spacious back yard. Attached oversized 1 car garage and workshop with electric and light out back. Brand new central airand heat.New in houseRoofSidingGuttersWindowsDoors interior and exteriorBathroom tileNew Heat pump and central airCabinetsAppliancesShower and bathtubToiletsVanitiesCountertop kitchenSump pump.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1700 S Hanover Street

Renovated end of group home with over 2400 sq feet of living space with attached garage! Open layout with 3 levels of living and unfinished basement for storage. Hardwood on every level, recessed lighting, exposed brick and natural sunlight throughout. Kitchen with stainless appliances, granite countertops, breakfast bar and separate dining area. Perfect home for entertaining with bonus room complete with wet bar, built-ins and beverage fridge. 4 updated bedrooms (freshly painted and new carpet) with walk-in closets. Enjoy the city views from the trex roof deck. Attached garage and parking pad for easy parking. Great location - walking distance to stadiums, Cross Street Market, shops and restaurants - minutes from 95!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

9611 Silver Bluff Way

The Columbus Floor plan is just what you have been waiting for. The Columbus is a 1786 square-foot townhome with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms with a 18x6 deck and 2 car rear loading garage. This Interior Unit Columbus is spacious and features an open living concept. The main level features Stainless Steel Whirlpool kitchen appliances with 5-burner gas range, upgraded White cabinets and Quartz Counter tops. Hard surface flooring on whole main level. The third level has a gorgeous owners suite with a large walk-in closet and features a luxury owners shower with Quartz counter tops. Two secondary bedrooms, laundry, and hall bathroom with Quartz counter tops. There is plenty of space for entertaining family and friends in your finished lower level rec room. This home is also equipped with smart home technology. The package includes a keyless entry, Skybell (video doorbell), programmable thermostat to adjust your temperature from your smartphone and much more. Commuting and traveling is made easy with quick access to 1-495, Route 202 and Rte 50.*photos for viewing purposes only, and not of actual home*
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4 N Highland Avenue

Beautifully, renovated home in Highlandtown just blocks away from Patterson Park. Big, open floorplan leading to your eat-in Kitchen. Perfect for entertaining or family gatherings. Your brand new kitchen features Stainless Steel appliances, granite counters, ceramic tile floors and lots of cabinet space. Head downstairs to your Huge, finished basement with wood-like ceramic tile flooring. Large Master bedroom with a big closet and additional shelving. Uniquely tiled bathroom tub/shower combo. Rear backyard features block privacy wall. This is a wonderful home. Close to shopping, restaurants and the park. City Living at it's BEST!
MLS

Comments / 0

Community Policy