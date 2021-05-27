How to check if Camera2 API is enabled on your Android device

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements. - Advertisement - The Google virtual assistant is used for many things and proof of this is that in recent years the presence of the devices that contain it has multiplied. From smart speakers to connected screens, headphones, sound bars, STBs for televisions and a long list of alternatives. Now, with everything he knows how to do … there was one thing that eluded him. Up to now. And it is that the act of turning off a mobile phone is practically like watching a donkey fly. We know that we have the option to do it but we do not know of anyone who does, unless the terminal has crashed and it is necessary to restart it. Anyway, this process is not that complex, you just have to press the power button and hold it until the option to turn it off completely appears. In the worst case, and for security reasons, it will require us to enter the PIN, but that’s it. With the voice and without touching anything Thus, and after the famousGoogle I / O conference, a multitude of news about Android 12 has appeared thanks to the beta versions that have been reaching the developers. And one of them has to do with the possibility of turning off our phone through a voice command, without having to touch anything, not a button or an option within the touch screen. To achieve this, Google is going to train its virtual assistant to be able to process an order so, dramatizing it a lot, it means that the intelligence of the Americans has to turn itself off or, in the best of cases, to do it in remotely if we order it from a Google Home, a Nest Hub or any of the compatible devices. This feature has been discovered in the code of the Android 12 beta versions released by Google for developers, although it is not yet operational. According to those who have tried it, when trying to turn off the smartphone with a voice command, they receive a message that “batteries are not available”, so it is obvious that it is in a very early stage of development, or at least of its implementation in published betas. We will see, in any case, how Google solves all the problems that can arise from a function like this and, even, if in the end they keep it when Android 12 reaches the first smartphones in autumn.