Cell Phones

How to check if Camera2 API is enabled on your Android device

By Skanda Hazarika
xda-developers
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA smartphone’s hardware is often capable of more than just what the software allows by default. This is the exact reason why Google Camera ports have become very popular on our forums, as many see them as an easy way to dramatically improve picture quality on a wide range of devices. With the ported Google Camera app, you can use Google’s superior HDR+ optimization as well as their Portrait Mode on your non-Google device. However, you must have come across a particular term – “Camera2 API” – while reading about these ports. In this tutorial, you’ll learn what the term actually means and how you can check the status of Camera2 API support on your Android phones.

www.xda-developers.com
