Trio of talented musicians to perform at brewery

Kyle Ledson, Django Ruckrich and Mei Lin Heirendt are local young musicians who had their musical beginnings at regional music festivals, including the Father’s Day Bluegrass Festival in Grass Valley. Each have taken the early influences of traditional music and developed their own unique style. All are talented multi-instrumentalists and singers. Kyle and Django both play mandolin and guitar, while Mei Lin plays fiddle and guitar. During the pandemic, the three started jamming together, combining their shared love of bluegrass with numerous originals and other genres including jamgrass.