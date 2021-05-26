newsbreak-logo
Minorities

Closing The Vaccination Gap Between Latino And White Americans

By Ashley Lopez
 3 days ago

About half of the U.S. population is now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and key to that figure is a surge in Latinos in the U.S. getting a vaccine. That group had been trailing the vaccination rate for white people in the U.S. by 9%. And now, that gap has been cut in half. But the gains are spotty, and there are places that still report big gaps between Latino and white people. NPR member station reporters in Texas and Arizona are here now to tell us what they're seeing - Ashley Lopez at KUT in Austin and Katherine Davis-Young at KJZZ in Phoenix.

ImmigrationWBAL Radio

Vaccine access, not hesitancy, still a problem for Latinos: Senators

(WASHINGTON) -- A group of Latino senators sent a letter to the Biden administration Friday, urging top officials to improve access to COVID-19 vaccines in Latino communities. Democratic Sens. Alex Padilla (Calif.), Catherine Cortez Masto (NV), Bob Menendez (NJ) and Ben Ray Luján (NM), all of whom identify as Latino, asked the White House to do more to help Latinos, whose vaccination rates remain low despite being interested in getting the shot.
Des Moines, IAiowapublicradio.org

Latino-Focused Organization Shifts Attention To Vaccine Outreach

Knock and Drop Iowa first started delivering food to Latino families in need around central Iowa last year. It regularly serves about 250 families per week. Its volunteers still serve by handing out food, but now they’ve added more to their list. They’re using their platform for COVID-19 vaccine outreach.
Healthwvua23.com

Big gaps in US vaccine rates between South, Northeast

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – A distinct geographic pattern has emerged in the U.S. drive to vanquish the coronavirus – the highest vaccination rates are concentrated in the Northeast, while the lowest are mostly in the South. Experts say the gap reflects a multitude of factors, including political leanings, religious beliefs, and...
Chattanooga, TNWrcbtv.com

Spanish Q&A forum held to increase vaccination rates among Latinos

A Spanish Q&A forum on Facebook live was held on Sunday evening to break down barriers for Latinos who have been disproportionally impacted by the pandemic. It was hosted by the Get Vaccinated Chattanooga campaign, which aims to increase vaccination rates among that population. Dr. Urrego and Roberto Bautista shared...
ImmigrationFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Forward Latino's COVID vaccine campaign

MILWAUKEE - The organization Forward Latino announced a statewide campaign specifically encouraging Wisconsin’s Latino community to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Studies show the largest minority group in the state is falling behind on vaccinations. Campaign leaders said they are launching commercials and advertisements primarily in Spanish with the message that...
MinoritiesPosted by
Axios

Digital gap leaves Latino students behind

COVID-19 and the digital divide have taken a severe toll on Latino students' education, from the U.S. to Patagonia. The state of play: In the U.S., Latinos students have fallen considerably behind during the last year, while in Latin America dropout rates are rising. Why it matters: With the end...
California Statecapitalandmain.com

California Races Against Time to Get Latinos Vaccinated

It’s easy to get lost in the numbers. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, after all, has been measured and explained by statistics, and those stats have morphed and shape-shifted constantly for more than a year as the spread of the virus ebbed and flowed. In California, though, there remains...
Minoritiesgeorgiahealthnews.com

Black, Latino Georgians lag behind whites in COVID shots, report says

Blacks and Latinos in Georgia have significantly lower COVID-19 vaccination rates than whites, a newly released Kaiser Health News analysis shows. Thirty percent of whites in Georgia have had at least one shot, yet they trail another group — Asians, who are at 44 percent. The data were provided to...
Minoritiesarcamax.com

Why many Latino men haven't gotten vaccinated yet

When Crystal Rodriguez made an appointment for the Pfizer vaccine at a local clinic, her husband was hesitant to join her. He relented after a little nudging. They both received their first dose with few side effects. Rodriguez felt a sense of relief as she went about her daily routine with her three children.
Newark, NJsenate.gov

Menendez Encourages Latino, Black Communities to Get Vaccinated

NEWARK, N.J. – U.S. Senator Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), the highest ranking Latino in Congress, today urged members of the Latino and Black communities to sign up to get vaccinated as soon as possible. Speaking at the grand opening of the Hope & Esperanza Community Health Center in the North Ward of Newark, Sen. Menendez noted that minority communities have borne the brunt of the pandemic but in order to return to normalcy everyone must get vaccinated.
U.S. Politicshealthday.com

U.S. Officials Say 50 Percent of American Adults Are Now Fully Vaccinated

WEDNESDAY, May 26, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Half of America's adults are now fully vaccinated against the new coronavirus, U.S. officials announced Tuesday. "This is a major milestone in our country's vaccination efforts," White House senior COVID-19 adviser Andy Slavitt said during a White House media briefing, noting that only 1 percent of Americans were vaccinated when President Joe Biden entered office in January.
Utah Stateglobeslcc.com

Understanding vaccine hesitancy in Utah’s Latino community

Traditional medicine has been a part of Mexican culture for centuries with a well-documented history of being used in a variety of ways. Although many are accustomed to using these traditional practices of healing, others opt for modern medicine to treat symptoms and illness. Mexican culture and history influences treatment...