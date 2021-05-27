Pinellas County Park On 2021 Top Beaches In U.S. From Dr. Beach

Great weather and some terrific fishing over the past week have anglers hitting the water again this weekend for more of the same. Be sure and file a float plan!. Migrating kingfish may be kicking it in high gear as soaring air and water temperatures continue to rise, despite a mild cold front at the end of the week. Anglers continue to catch both Spanish and king mackerel, but much of the nearshore action has been early, at or near sunrise.