Pinellas County, FL

Pinellas County Park On 2021 Top Beaches In U.S. From Dr. Beach

Each year, close to Memorial Day Weekend, Dr. Beach announces his annual list. Two Florida beaches made the list for 2021. Dr. Beach, Stephen P. Leatherman, began his list of top U.S. beaches in 1989. Several Florida beaches have made the list over the past few years. They include Siesta Beach, Grayton Beach State Park and Barefoot Beach Preserve County Park in Bonita Springs. Caladesi Island State Park has been making regular appearances on the list.

Politics
