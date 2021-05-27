From Seattle to Olympia via Vaughn: E. G. Edrington’s Dream

The summer of 1895 was a busy and exciting time for Edmund G. Edrington of Vaughn. Edrington, who had worked as a salesman for several oil companies in his native Pittsburgh, had moved to Washington with his wife for health reasons a few years earlier, eventually settling in the growing community on Vaughn Bay. That summer all the parts of an idea he and other budding entrepreneurs had been working on for a couple of years seemed to be coming together; it was time to form a company, raise the capital and make it happen.