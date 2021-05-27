Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

A Pandemic Silver Lining: RNA Drugs

By Richard Gelinas
keypennews.org
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs vaccination rates against COVID-19 plateau in the U.S. or fall short of the number needed for herd immunity, it’s worth reminding ourselves how significant a breakthrough these vaccines are and the other benefits to our health that can flow from them. Unlike vaccines from the last century that contained...

keypennews.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Messenger Rna#Antiviral Drugs#Pfizer Biontech#Rna#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
News Break
Moderna
News Break
FDA
News Break
Pharmaceuticals
News Break
HIV
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
Country
Brazil
News Break
Cancer
Related
Public Healthdailynewsen.com

US to Invest $3.2B treatments for COVID-19, Additional viruses

The new program will invest in"quickening things which are already in advance" to get COVID-19 but also would work to produce remedies for different viruses,'' said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country's leading infectious disease specialist. He declared the investment Thursday in a White House briefing. However he added,"vaccines certainly remain...
Pharmaceuticalsnewpaper24.com

Researcher: ‘We Made a Massive Mistake’ on COVID-19 Vaccine – NEWPAPER24

Researcher: ‘We Made a Massive Mistake’ on COVID-19 Vaccine. The extra we be taught concerning the COVID-19 vaccines, the more severe they appear. In a current interview1 with Alex Pierson (above), Canadian immunologist and vaccine researcher Byram Bridle, Ph.D., dropped a stunning reality bomb that instantly went viral, regardless of being censored by Google.
Public Healthnewagebd.net

Pandemic fallout to be felt ‘for years’: UN drug agency

The coronavirus pandemic is pushing more people into drug use, while illicit cultivation could also get a boost, the UN said Thursday, warning that the crisis’s fallout was likely to be felt ‘for years to come’. The Vienna-based United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, which each year pulls together...
Public Healthdnyuz.com

COVID pandemic fuels global drug use, UN report finds

The number of people using drugs is projected to rise by 11% by 2030 globally, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) said in a report on Thursday. Roughly 275 million people globally used drugs in the past year, up from 226 million in 2010. This 22% increase was partly attributable to a 10% rise in the global population in the past decade.
Public Healthbloomberglaw.com

Public-Private Route to Covid Drugs Holds Promise Post-Pandemic

NIH chief wants to make some Covid response programs permanent. Putting industry and academic eyes together to spot the most promising Covid-19 treatments offered a fresh approach to tackling disease that the NIH director wants to stick around once the pandemic subsides. The National Institutes of Health created a public-private...
Public HealthScience Daily

Timely treatment with COVID-19 monoclonal antibodies can reduce hospitalizations, pandemic's stress on health care systems

University of South Florida (USF Health) A newly published study by the University of South Florida Health (USF Health) and Tampa General Hospital (TGH) shows that monoclonal antibodies (MABs) work well in reducing COVID-19 related emergency department visits and hospitalizations when given early to high-risk patients. If used under FDA guidelines, the researchers suggest, this treatment can ease the pandemic's continuing burden on patients and on limited health care resources.
Healthfdanews.com

CDC Reports Rare Heart Inflammation Associated With Pfizer, Moderna Vaccines

A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) expert panel yesterday concluded that there is likely a link between heart inflammation and inoculations with the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines but emphasized that the benefits of the shots greatly outweigh the risks. The CDC’s surveillance found 1,226 reported cases, including...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

The CDC Says This One Thing Is Most Likely to Cause COVID After Vaccination

Since the first two COVID vaccines were first approved six months ago, we've been hearing that they're about 95 percent effective. But what you may not realize is that the mRNA vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna are 95 percent effective at preventing symptomatic COVID cases, which still leaves a chance of asymptomatic infection and a small margin of vaccine recipients who could come down with a symptomatic case. The point of the vaccine, however, is to stop severe cases and based on the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), it's doing its job. According to their findings as of April 30, only 1,155 of the 101 million fully vaccinated people in the U.S. have come down with a severe or fatal case of COVID, meaning 0.001 percent. However, there is one clear commonality among those who develop COVID after vaccination.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Motley Fool

This Ominous Warning From Moderna Could Shake Up the COVID Vaccine Market

Many Americans have tossed their facemasks aside. They're seeing friends and family. They're eating out once again. Life has returned to normal, at least for the most part. Unfortunately, it's a much different story in other parts of the world. The key difference is the availability of vaccines. In the U.S., 88 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered for every 100 people. In India, the number is only 15 doses per 100 people.
Pharmaceuticalsprincipia-scientific.com

Most Who Took COVID Vaccines will be dead by 2025

Most of the people who took a COVID “vaccine” will be dead by the year 2025. The proof is now available for all to see. Thanks to the people who participated in this first ever human experiment with a mRNA gene-therapy, fooled into thinking it was a “vaccine” for a phony “pandemic” allegedly caused by the never-isolated “COVID-19,” we now know the following based on fact-based, post-vaccine research:
Public HealthMedscape News

Arthritis Drug Tocilizumab Gets FDA EUA for Severe COVID-19

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued an emergency use authorization (EUA) for the arthritis drug tocilizumab (Actemra) for adults and children aged 2 years and older who are hospitalized with severe COVID-19 and are being treated with systemic corticosteroids and supplemental oxygen, noninvasive or invasive mechanical ventilation, or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation.
Little Rock, ARPosted by
THV11

Rare vaccine side effect could affect teenagers, health experts say

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — In Arkansas and across the country, a rare side effect from the COVID-19 vaccine is gaining attention from health experts. “I would say people should be more worried about their young adolescent or young men themselves getting the infection with COVID-19,” Joel Tumlison, a physician with the Arkansas Department of Health, said.
Public Healthwuwm.com

How Front Line Workers Stayed Resilient During The Pandemic

In March, the American Psychological Association marked a year into the pandemic with a survey. To no surprise, it found Americans were worried, tired and stressed. Parents, communities of color and essential workers were the most likely to say they were dealing with both physical ailments and mental challenges. For our series on resilience, we hear now how some of those workers not only coped but persevered. Jennifer Kelly is a psychologist and president of the APA.
Public HealthBoston Globe

Why Asia, the pandemic champion, remains miles away from the finish line

SYDNEY — All across the Asia-Pacific region, the countries that led the world in containing the coronavirus are now languishing in the race to put it behind them. While the United States, which has suffered far more grievous outbreaks, is now filling stadiums with vaccinated fans and cramming airplanes with summer vacationers, the pandemic champions of the East are still stuck in a cycle of uncertainty, restrictions, and isolation.