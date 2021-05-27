Evergreen School Nears Completion

In March crews began working on a Habitat for Humanity Home for Deanna and her son Preston here in Conroe. In just 3-months time the house is now near completion and may be finished by September. All this by volunteers and Deanna, who is taking part in building this home for herself. Deanna knows that taking the leap toward homeownership is a choice that will ultimately affect both her life and her son’s life. The struggles that she has faced as a single mom during a global pandemic have assisted her in building her self-confidence and knowledge that she will always have a place to “call home” as a homeowner. Deanna is a single mom to a sweet son named Preston. Although currently employed as a receptionist she would love to work one day in ministry and possibly go on an international mission trip. As a musician, she would enjoy participating in worship and praise with other cultures. Deanna also enjoys writing poetry, playing the piano, and attending theatre performances with Preston in Conroe. Since March she has spent all her spare time at the house working alongside the volunteers. Saturday the inside trim was going on as crews painted the outside.