Father’s Day Dinner —The Ultimate Chili Dog
Whenever we ask Dad what he wants for dinner on literally any occasion, the question is usually posed tongue-in-cheek because we know the answer. It’s never steak, salmon, or burgers, it’s always chili dogs. Dinner for his birthday? Chili dogs. Dinner for Father’s Day? Chili dogs. Dinner for when he’s in charge of making dinner? Typically, without interference from the rest of us, chili dogs. I can bet most people have maybe two or three chili dogs per year, if that. I’ve already had five.keypennews.org