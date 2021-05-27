Cancel
Education

Cooperative Preschool to Relocate as District Program Expands

By Krisa Bruemmer, KP News
keypennews.org
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Peninsula School District plans to expand its half-day Early Childhood Education and Assistance Program (ECEAP) Pre-K classes to a full-day schedule for the 2021-22 school year. The expanded ECEAP program, funded by the Washington State Department of Children, Youth & Families will utilize all preschool classroom space at Vaughn and Evergreen Elementary schools, currently shared with the Key Peninsula Cooperative Preschool (KPCP), whose classes will relocate to Grace Church in Home.

