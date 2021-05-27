Cancel
Faculty member and El Camino College alum dies at 45

By Molly Cochran
eccunion.com
 12 days ago

Interim director of career pathways, Jennifer “Jenny” Hutcherson died on May 13 at the age of 45. Former specialist in the Grants Development and Management office, Hutcherson attended El Camino College (ECC) as a student and returned to work there in 2014. According to an email sent by ECC Marketing...

eccunion.com
