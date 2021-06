GENTRY -- On Wednesday, June 16, a group of Gentry citizens met at Gentry Public Library to participate in a community discussion about the current growth in the city. Librarian Linda Crume facilitated the discussion which began with a brief overview of the history of Gentry and continued with information about the many changes and improvements happening in Gentry. Janie Parks, director of the Gentry Chamber of Commerce, shared information about the number of new houses being built, potential new businesses, and an upcoming Town Hall that will discuss new population information and a revitalization plan. The group discussed ways citizens can be involved in the community and agreed to meet again after the upcoming Town Hall.