Recent days have brought new highs to both the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500. But not every leading stock is necessarily up. In fact, the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 has not been able to go over the all-time high (ATH) it hit in April. So, those stocks that have come under pressure now offer investors better entry points. As such, today’s article will introduce seven beaten-down stocks to buy right now for a June rebound.