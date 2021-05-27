Cancel
And the Band Plays On... Or Threatens To.

By Staff Report
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe notorious Down Home Band directed by Dr. William Roes will throw off the shackles of the pandemic to (safely) begin rehearsals for its 2021 “Back from Behind” season June 24, 7 p.m. at the Community Health Care clinic in Key Center located at 15610 89th Street Court NW. In the long tradition (from 1907) of KP community musical outreach, rehearsals are open to anyone who plays an instrument. Just show up or call 253-884-9221 for more information. The first gig is the undying anarchic love fest that is the Fourth of July Home Parade, traditionally observed on July 4, 10 a.m., on A Street.

