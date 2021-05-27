Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

On Reading

By Rob Vajko
keypennews.org
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the article“We read to know that we are not alone” is a quote by C. S. Lewis, the author of many books including the Narnia series. I grew up, like many in my generation, reading. Books had and still have a power over me. Growing up in France we didn’t have ready access to English books. Every summer, however, my parents would take us on vacation in England. We didn’t realize it at the time but my parents would secretly purchase a stack of books for each of us four kids and present them to us at Christmas. I probably couldn’t name more than two or three presents that I got for Christmas growing up but I still have fond memories of the Christmas stack of books we got each year.

keypennews.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Steinbeck
Person
Graham Greene
Person
Ray Bradbury
Person
Ernest Hemingway
Person
Victor Hugo
Person
Charles Dickens
IN THIS ARTICLE
#France#Yale University#Nazis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Books & Literaturemomcollective.com

10 Books to Read this Summer

Oh, How I love Summer! I especially get excited to read during summer vacation, when the days are longer and time stretches on. And I am entering a sweet spot as a parent that when we hit the beach, I can usually bring a book along because we are out of the eating sand phase of beach days. But I also love taking a book to the backyard while the kids run through the sprinkler, or reading at the pool so…if you’re feeling uninspired here’s some of my most recent favorite books to kick off your summer 2021 reading list!
Books & Literatureboxden.com

Schopenhauer on reading (or not reading)

Schopenhauer on reading (or not reading) I agree with all the principles listed. I have taken the same approach to reading and always tell people its about applying the ideas to actually acquire the knowledge. Its nothing to be like "ya I read Nietzsche bro" but have no understanding of you read or very little recollection of it. I also only believe in trying to consume writings of the most intelligent minds to walk the planet.
Providence, RIjewishboston.com

Reading Bruno Schulz

Years ago, there was a small bookshop on Thayer Street in Providence, near Brown University’s campus, called College Hill Bookstore. It had late hours—I recall the shop being open until 11 on weekdays and until midnight on the weekend—and its motto was: Dedicated to the fine art of browsing. The owner of the bookshop also owned (and still operates) a small movie theater a couple of doors down. Neither business could have been especially financially profitable for him.
L'Observateur

Problems that come by not reading the instructions

Live and learn, Eh? And sometimes relearn, which happened last week when I made a critical error when applying a natural insecticide. Let me set this up, with apologies to neighbors. See, my garden, true to its etymology, is a “guarded space” designed to be viewed from the house looking towards the street; outsiders are actually looking at the messy back of my fence. Concealed from the street is the orderliness, the walks, decks, small but neatly designed flower beds, and garden art.
Books & LiteratureGoshen News

'Chase' in the works with this summer read

So, it seems like you’re supposed to look over there... or maybe over there, the map isn’t very exact. It doesn’t say if you’re supposed to look up, around, or underground, either, so there’s that, and what if someone already found the treasure you’re looking for?. How irritating, and in...
Books & Literaturehistorians.org

From Reading to Discovery

Asked to describe how they learned to teach with primary sources, one instructor recalled, “I was like a deer in headlights, had no idea what I was doing, so I had to figure it out.” This sentiment, reported in Ithaka S+R’s recent Teaching with Primary Sources project, resonated with my experience designing and teaching an introductory history course. I had minimal instruction and even less supervision while building my first courses as a doctoral student.
YoutubeBecoming Minimalist

Encouraging Simplicity. Weekend Reads.

Minimalism is the intentional promotion of the things we most value and the removal of anything that distracts us from it. It requires a conscious decision because it is a countercultural lifestyle that stands against the culture of overconsumption that surrounds us. The world we live in is not friendly...
stereoboard.com

Burn The Floor at Reading Hexagon

Over the past two decades, Burn The Floor has revolutionised the style of ballroom dancing. Combining jaw-dropping choreography and ground breaking moves, the now famous, infectious and rebellious energy of dance takes to the stage every single night.
Religioncrossway.org

Read the Bible for the Sake of Others

Sermons, formal classes, and small groups aren’t the only ways the church teaches us to read Scripture better. We’ll also become better Bible readers by simply investing in relationships with fellow members. Christian fellowship centers around our shared commitment to Jesus and the gospel. We are united in Christ even...
centsationalstyle.com

Weekend Reading 6.12.21

I spent a few hours hiking in Muir Woods on Friday, that was such a cool experience. There’s something about walking dirt paths and being surrounded by 1,000+ year old redwood trees that feels grounding and makes the little things we worry about seem…so little. I recommend the visit if you’re ever in the Bay Area, it’s about 30 minutes north from the Golden Gate Bridge.
Festivaloverpassesforamerica.com

Sunday Reading: Commemorating Juneteenth

Juneteenth, the commemoration of emancipation, is a second of reflection for this nation. Last yr, the Harvard professor and historian Annette Gordon-Reed printed a bit in The New Yorker about her childhood in Texas and the that means of the vacation for her household and group. Juneteenth and the Fourth of July had been inextricably linked throughout these years, she notes, partly as a result of the Declaration of Independence carried a promise but to be fulfilled for Black Americans. “I also did not know, as a child,” she writes, “how intensely African-Americans had fought to keep alive the memory of Juneteenth—to commemorate our ancestors’ struggles and their hopes, and to link them to our own.”
Petsomahalibrary.org

2021 Reading Challenge: Read a Book About Animals

OPL invites patrons to take part in the 2021 Reading Challenge, opens a new window! For each challenge, OPL offers suggestions for titles to listen to or read. As you’re working through the challenge, feel free to tag @omahalibrary on Twitter, opens a new window, Instagram, opens a new window, or Facebook, opens a new window, to let us know which read you picked up this month!
bklynlibrary.org

BPL-The Juneteenth Reading List

Juneteenth commemorates the day the last enslaved people were emancipated in the United States on June 19, 1865. Celebrate fiction and nonfiction by African American authors. Four hundred souls : a community history of African America, 1619-2019. Available Now at Canarsie Library and 12 others. Call Number: 973.0496 F Published:...
Pasadena, CAPosted by
Mental_Floss

The Early Careers of 12 Famous Novelists

As recent graduates start exploring the job market, they should take comfort in the fact that these noteworthy authors—featured in Mental Floss’s new book, The Curious Reader: A Literary Miscellany of Novels and Novelists, out now—took a sometimes winding path to literary superstardom. 1. Khaled Hosseini. When 15-year-old Khaled Hosseini...
Books & Literaturebaos.pub

Novellas Worth Your Time

Oh dear, Novella, you are a tricky kind of narrative form to place, aren’t you? Not long enough to be a novel but not short enough to be a short story, you fit awkwardly in the middle like a child of mixed expectations that worries they may have been forgotten.
Books & LiteratureMarie Claire

The Ultimate Summer Beach Reads

If you couldn't bear the thought of picking up a book over the past 15 months, you're not alone. Like so many other pre-pandemic hobbies that previously brought us joy, our reading habits were disrupted as we traded subway commutes and Wi-Fi-free plane rides for daily doomscrolls on the couch. At last, it feels like we can breathe a collective sigh of relief as we return to some semblance of normalcy (whatever that means!) just in time for a very hot, very vaccinated summer oceanside with an excellent book. For a dose of much-needed escapism, Marie Claire asked 13 authors who reign supreme over The Beach Read—Jennifer Weiner, Jasmine Guillory, Elin Hilderbrand, etc.—to recommend their personal favorites. You know the ones: the light, introspective, thrilling page-turners that pair best with a cold drink, toes scrunched in the sand. Discover their picks then order them for yourself, below.
KDKA News Radio

This can wait until tomorrow, right?

I’m feeling that familiar anxiety as the deadline has been pushed to the absolute limit. Some people thrive off of the pressure while others loath it.
Books & Literaturecoolprogeny.com

Greedy Reads Offers Summer Reading Challenge — for Adults!

We know. You’ve seen the prize bin at your local library while signing your kids up for Summer Reading and are feeling just a wee bit jealous, right? Don’t worry parents — Greedy Reads doesn’t want you to feel left out! They’ve launched a Summer Challenge for grown-ups. In addition...
bookpeople.com

The Canterbury Tales (Paperback)

By Geoffrey Chaucer, Nevill Coghill (Translated by), Nevill Coghill (Introduction by), Nevill Coghill (Notes by) Nevill Coghill’s masterly and vivid modern English verse translation with all the vigor and poetry of Chaucer’s fourteenth-century Middle English. A Penguin Classic. In The Canterbury Tales Chaucer created one of the great touchstones of...
Hobbiesfloridasportsman.com

How to Hook Squid for Bait

“Which of you, if your son asks for bread, will give him a stone? Or if he asks for a fish, will give him a snake? If you, then, though you are evil, know how to give good gifts to your children, how much more will your Father in heaven give good gifts to those who ask him!" - The Messiah.