The Peninsula Gallery’s exhibition for June and July features four contemporary quilt-makers exploring the medium of surface design in their work. In creating these works, the artists have manipulated and changed the surface of the cloths by painting, dyeing, printing, applying resists and stitching the fabric, as well as utilizing a traditional Japanese shibori technique. From this, each artist is able to build a body of work that utilizes their own unique designs, allowing them to exemplify their individual artistic voices. Each artist quilts her work, often using dense machine or hand stitching with various threads, creating the final layer of each piece.