Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Naturally Local

By Lisa Bryan, Executive Editor
keypennews.org
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s daylight and the towhees are here again. For the last six weeks the pair has shown up every morning outside our bedroom window to perch on the deck railing and sing for breakfast. Mr. and Mrs. make a most handsome couple, but are terrible singers. We start the coffee first before grabbing a handful of shelled sunflower seeds to leave on the deck railing for our neighbors. If we forget, they throw themselves into the windows, presumably to get our attention. We are well trained.

keypennews.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Keypennews Org#The Key Peninsula News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Pets
Related
Kidstelegraphherald.com

Local wildlife camp forges connection between kids, nature

Twenty area students are spending their week exploring Mines of Spain State Recreation Area as part of the Wildlife Camp at State Parks program. The program is orchestrated by University of Iowa and got its start in 2017. Kids preparing to enter third through seventh grade are eligible to attend, and instructors guide them through a wide range of activities.
Animalsdreamwidth.org

Suburban Nature

When I first moved into this neighborhood in 2009, rabbits were the only wild life to be found. A year later when I got Lefty, he was thrilled at this prospect. He has chased many rabbits but never caught one. Now aged to the point he won't even chase them anymore.
AnimalsSan Marcos Daily Record

EXPLORING NATURE: LIGHTNING BUGS

One of the joys of a Texas summer is the lightning bug. Or firefly, if you prefer the fancier name. This little half-inch long insect is neither a bug nor a fly, but is actually a beetle, in the same family as the lady bug, the June bug and (ugh!) the ...
LifestyleElko Daily Free Press

Nature Notes:Enhancing the nature trail

The Nature Trail is a popular stop for Lamoille Canyon visitors. This half-mile loop traverses aspen groves and open areas, past Lamoille Creek and old beaver dams. The trail was built in 1980 and has lately needed some repair work. It got it this year. Lois Ports of the Bristlecone Audubon Chapter and myself, representing the Friends of the Ruby Mountains, rewrote the trail guide over winter. The 12-page guide describes the vegetation, animals, birds, beaver history, and glaciation features to be seen along the trail. It includes a map of the trail.
Gardeningvermontjournal.com

Take a walk on the nature side

In New England, the winters are long and spring seems impossibly late and muddy. So although the summers are all too short, our gardeners create extraordinary landscapes to revel in nature’s wonderful colors and textures while they can. After winters of white and steel blue gray, the brilliant yellows of...
Lifestylerocket-courier.com

Reflections of Nature

June is the month when snapping turtles are often seen crossing the road. These are the female turtles searching for nest sites. Both males and females become sexually mature when their shells...
Lifestylemariposagazette.com

PRESERVING NATURE

Nancy Fluharty, right, and Bridget Fithian point out one of the information signs along a trail at the Stockton Creek Preserve. Photo by Greg LittleEditor’s note: This is the second in an eight-part series featuring the Sierra Foothills Conservancy. The series will appear monthly through the end of the year.
Fairfield, PAGettysburg Times

Nature preserve brings critters to local communities

While folks normally back away slowly when crossing paths with a skunk, the Strawberry Hill Animal Ambassador program encouraged youngsters to get a close up look at one named Ollie at the East Berlin Community Park on Thursday. The Fairfield-based environmental education center uses its Animal Ambassador program to encourage...
WildlifePosted by
Vail Daily

Curious Nature: The perils of the pika

I’m at almost 11,500 feet, hiking to our research sites in the Front Range when I hear chirping and turn to see a small mammal scurrying across the rocks. The large, rounded ears are a dead giveaway: I’m in the presence of an American pika, and I very well might be the predator it’s attempting to warn the rest of its colony about.
Petsdogtime.com

The Best Natural Dog Food

We always want to give our dogs everything they need to live their best lives. We give them lots of chew toys, supportive beds, and the highest-quality vet and grooming care. And of course, their diet has to be as healthy as possible, too. The best options are as close to what they'd eat in nature as possible, and that means eating food with premium ingredients formulated in a way that keeps all of the nutrients intact. It can be tough to figure out which options are the best, though, which is why we've taken the time to research and create this list of the best natural dog foods. Keep reading to find the right one for your pooch.
Teton, IDTeton Valley News

Our Natural Stonehenge

You won’t notice it, but from now on, each day in 2021 will have a little bit less light. You might notice that sunrise and sunset, which have been happening a little farther north on the horizon each day, now start moving the other way, a little bit farther south. When ancient people saw this, sometimes they built monuments to mark the spot where the sun rose and set at its extremes. We call these monuments names like Stonehenge, pyramids, and mounds today. Here in Teton Valley, we don’t need to build monuments, just notice which mountain the sun rises and sets behind when seen from your home, and there you go.
Baton Rouge, LA225batonrouge.com

EJ & Co. makes local luxurious and natural home fragrances

When sisters Jamie and Jodie Green started watching candle-making tutorials on YouTube, they never imagined six years later they’d be shipping candles to customers all over the U.S. and as far as London. Jamie and Jodie are the owners of EJ & Co., a Baton Rouge company that sells natural...
ScienceNWI.com

Nature Conservancy

Teeming with native plants and wildlife, Kankakee Sands offers the region’s residents an opportunity to step away from Lake Michigan’s industrial shores and the hustle and bustle of Chicago. Located off U.S. 41 just north of Morocco, the Kankakee Sands site is located in the footprint of the former Beaver...
Boats & Watercraftsbellalunatoys.com

Nature Sailboats for Dad

Father's Day is here and we're celebrating with a special tutorial that's great to give a paternal figure in your life - or to simply make with your children. This craft requires you to scavenge for materials in nature. Matt Shelton of Waldorf Dads created this just for us and our Bella Luna Toys community.
Gardeningporcupinesquill.ca

Editorial Musings of a Botanical Nature

I was gifted a large flower planter two weeks ago. Absolutely gorgeous. Undoubtedly expensive. Elegant clusters of tiny white blooms cascading down the sides, an abundance of vibrant purple blooms adding pops of colour, handsome two-toned foliage to fill in the gaps, and a proud spray of spiky grass to add interest and movement to the top. It immediately took pride of place on my front porch, so that all who walked by could marvel at the care and attention that went into designing and nurturing it.
Environmentwgvunews.org

Natural Infrastructure

Natural Infrastructure is a way to protect our community from storms, even here in Michigan. We talk to Environment Program Director of the Walton Family Foundation Moira Mcdonald about the details.
Animalsuexpress.com

Putting Animals and Nature First

DEAR DR. FOX: I just have to comment on the recent letter in your column (from T.V.H. in Tulsa) that said spending money on animals is immoral! Having a pet is a great joy, and also a responsibility. Feeding a pet and taking care of its veterinary and dental needs is a responsibility, while buying it toys and treats is a joy for both owner and pet.
FitnessMount Vernon News

A natural solution for summer hydration

Fun in the summer sun can mean anything from poolside play and outdoor exercise to simply relaxing in the shade. While these activities make the season special for people of all ages, the heat also leads to the inevitable: sweat. Electrolytes, critical for the human body to function, are lost...
Wildlifemaplelakemessenger.com

Nature Smart by Stan Tekiela

Everyday in nature is a new and exciting adventure. Even after 40 plus years of working with wildlife in some of the most beautiful places I still learn new things and surprised by what I see or what I learn. All of this creates a sense of wonder and amazement in my mind. It also keeps me going each morning when I get up pre-dawn and head out for the day with only a handful of hours of sleep.