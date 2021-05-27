De Gustibus for the Rest of Us

Lemon Pepper Chicken Recipe- This lemon pepper chicken with butter sauce is a quick and easy dish that takes only 20 minutes to prepare! The ideal supper on a hectic weeknight. You most likely already have all of the stuff on hand to cook it tonight! When I went to get my lemon pepper for this dish, I read the contents of four different kinds, and they were pretty different. Some lemon pepper products include salt, while others use citric acid instead of lemon peel, and still others add yellow food coloring! I recommend looking for a more natural ingredient list; citric acid isn’t a good alternative for actual lemon peel in my opinion. This dish has a light breading that turns a rich golden brown when sautéed in olive oil. The butter sauce is optional, but it gives a wonderful finishing touch.