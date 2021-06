Very young humpback calves breach a lot to improve their proper development. This little calf is one of two breaching calves seen today. The day started out with gray skies, but seas were flat and calm. The seas remained calm all day and the wind picked up very slightly around 1130 am. Skies cleared about the same time and it was sunny or mostly sunny for the remainder of the excursion. The sightings today were phenomenal and are so much more than just these raw numbers: 8 humpback whales, 2500 long-beaked common dolphins, 1000 short-beaked common dolphins and 150 California sea lions.