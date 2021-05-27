Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

District Appoints New Fire Commissioner

By Lisa Bryan, KP News
keypennews.org
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLongtime Wauna resident Randy Takehara was officially sworn in as a Key Peninsula Fire District 16 commissioner by the board of commissioners during its regularly scheduled meeting May 11 via Zoom. He succeeded outgoing Commissioner Sheila Nivens. Originally appointed commissioner herself in 2008, Nivens went on to be elected by...

keypennews.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball#Fire Fighters#Board Chair#Purdy Elementary School#Peninsula High School#The U S Air Force#The Air Force Reserves#Iaff#Jblm#Kp Little League#Phs#Pierce County Elections
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Douglas County, COlonetreevoice.net

Commissioners agree to new leadership structure

After a “very painful” process following a bout of public infighting, the Douglas County board of commissioners has unanimously agreed to a new leadership structure. In the past, the board's chair position rotated on an annual basis based on district but now, Commissioners Abe Laydon and Lora Thomas will alternate serving in the position every month.
Spokane County, WAcheneyfreepress.com

Fire district 10 graduates eight

AIRWAY HEIGHTS - On Monday, June 14 Spokane County Fire District 10 honored West Plains Recruit Academy 2020-2 who completed their 12 weeks, over 220 hours, of fire and hazmat training. Most of these volunteer firefighters have also earned their National Registry EMT certification and wildland certification and are responding to incidents.
Emery County, UTetvnews.com

Ryan Maughan Appointed New Superintendent for Emery School District

The Emery School Board is pleased to announce the appointment of Ryan Maughan as the new superintendent beginning July 1. Maughan has served as the Student Services Supervisor in the Emery District for the past five years. Prior to that, Maughan worked as the principal of Sally Mauro Elementary in Helper and started his teaching career at Canyon View Middle School in Iron County, teaching Severe and Profound Special Education.
Fremont County, WYcounty10.com

County Commissioners issue fire ban clarification

(Fremont County, WY) – The Fremont County Commissioners’ Office has released the following clarification in regards to the County fire ban, effective 12:00 PM, today, June 23rd. The fire ban passed by the Fremont County Commissioners extends to only property within unincorporated areas of the county. Each municipality regulates land...
Pueblo, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Zolanye McCully-Bachicha appointed as new District 4 representative for Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Following a special session Monday, Pueblo City Council appointed Zolanye McCully-Bachicha as the new representative for District 4. During the special session, the city council heard from Phillip Padilla, John Wark, Zolayne McCully-Bachicha, Eric Segall, and Christopher Salgado. City council members asked the candidates questions on why they thought they would The post Zolanye McCully-Bachicha appointed as new District 4 representative for Pueblo appeared first on KRDO.
Politicstheorcasonian.com

Fire Commissioners release agenda ahead of meeting on Monday

||| FROM KIM KIMPLE for ORCAS ISLAND FIRE & RESCUE |||. Online / by phone via ZOOM: Dial # (253) 215-8782 / Meeting ID: 834 3700 1302 / Passcode: 185535. Financials –Monthly A/P and Payroll; May 2021 Financial Report. Correspondence. Chief’s Report – May 2021 – Chief Williams. Committee Reports.
Johnson County, KSgardnernews.com

Fire district purchases new truck; Gregorcyk discusses semi traffic issues

Fire District #1 Of Johnson County, KS members trained recently on extrication training. Just like any training, this will help sharpen skills to make members operate more quickly and safely when on the scene of an emergency. The training took place at Marvins Tow Service, Inc. facility and for the many vehicles they’ve donated through the years. Photos courtesy of JCFD#1.
Moorpark, CAmpacorn.com

Moorpark seeks new planning commissioner

The Moorpark City Council is accepting applications for appointment to the Moorpark Planning Commission to fill one upcoming vacancy for the remaining portion of an existing term that ends Dec. 31, 2022. Applicants must be residents of Moorpark, registered to vote in the city and, where possible, have special knowledge...
Escambia County, FLwuwf.org

Escambia Commissioners Fire Janice Gilley

Janice Gilley is now a former Escambia County administrator. On a 4-1 vote Thursday, the Escambia County Commission fired Gilley, effective immediately. “Sometimes, things just don’t work out the way you hoped; I believe she went into it with the best of intent, I certainly believe that,” said Commissioner Steven Barry, who had sought the decision. “I know that I went into this with the best of intent; even when folks do that, sometimes things don’t work out.”
Windom, MNCottonwood County Citizen Online

Council appoints new member

A new face appeared at the Windom City Council table Tuesday night. At the start of Tuesday’s meeting, the council appointed Lisa Farag to the city’s Ward 2 council seat. The seat has been vacant since Jackie Schmidt left the council earlier this month (due to moving out of the city limits).
Baltimore, MDPosted by
Baltimore, Maryland

Mayor Scott Re-Appoints Commissioner Vernon Reid to School Board, Launches Search to Fill Three New Openings

(Thursday, June 17, 2021) — Mayor Brandon M. Scott today announced the re-appointment of Vernon Reid to a second, three-year term on the Baltimore City Board of School Commissioners. The Mayor also launched the search to fill three School Board vacancies created by the departures of outgoing Board Chair Linda Chinnia and Commissioners Martha James-Hassan and Michelle Harris Bondima, all who have served for five-plus years.
Carroll, IAcarrollspaper.com

Council approves fire department appointments

Carroll City Council members Monday approved leadership position promotions for the volunteer fire department. Those promotions are as follows: Dan Hannasch from captain to assistant chief; Jeff Cullen from lieutenant to captain; Brad Warnke from training officer to lieutenant; and Brady Vanderberg from firefighter to training officer.
Del Norte County, CAcrescentcitytimes.com

UPDATE: FIRE DISTRICT VOTE

$72,367.60 – 50.01%. The one vote which was noted via human error discovery, placed in the NO pile when it should have been placed in the YES vote stack. Before moving on the rest of this post, I need to say something which need not but MUST be stated. The County Clerk / Registrar of Voters learned of this “human” error after the votes had been tabulated and I was personally advised of this notation from Alissia Northrup Allisia ‘s office is of the very highest level of integrity and fairness. There is no question in my mind, not a doubt, that the Clerk’s office is fair, honest and trustworthy.Having stated this unequivocal support of the bean counters, allow me to register my protest of the unfair, arbitrary and highly questionable protocol practices of the Crescent Fire Protection District and the highly convoluted evaluation of vote weighing by Plan West.In a word, the entire process was:
KPVI Newschannel 6

Lake County Commissioners appoint three members to new judicial nominating panel

CROWN POINT — The new Lake County Judicial Nominating Commission is continuing to come together. On Wednesday, the Lake County Commissioners unanimously appointed three of the six voting members to the panel that evaluates and recommends judicial candidates to the governor when there's a vacancy on the Lake Superior Court bench.
Enfield, NHenfield.nh.us

NEW ENFIELD FIRE CHIEF APPOINTED

The Interim Town Manager and the Board of Selectmen for the Town of Enfield are pleased to announce the appointment of Philip Neily as the new Fire Chief for the Town of Enfield. Chief Neily will begin his term in mid-July. This appointment is a result of a search that began months ago that yielded several qualified applicants. An appointment panel of experts was assembled to review the applications and conduct interviews of the applicants. The Town is grateful for the work done on this appointment panel by the Fire Chiefs from Lebanon, Hanover, New London, Canaan and Hartford as well as participation from longtime Enfield Fire Department members Chris Morrison and Dick Chase. The appointment panel also included the Emergency Management Director/Enfield Police Chief Roy Holland.
Fishers, NYvictorny.org

Fishers Fire District Monthly Meeting

The Fishers Fire District Board of Fire Commissioners has designated the 3rd Tuesday of each month as the day the District will hold its regular monthly Board of Fire Commissioner’s meeting. These meetings will meet at Fishers Fire Station 2, 380 High Street, Victor, NY and commence at 6:30pm prevailing time. The District will post notices of any changes in dates, times and/or location.