Whenever the general public begins to tire of a matter that has held its attention for a few weeks – more or less – another comes along to replace it. One could argue that the new concern is more important, timelier or more interesting. But the truth is that the majority of us have short attention spans and are as fickle about public affairs as the young Scarlett O’Hara was about suitors – before Rhett Butler, of course. There are a few oddballs who cling to and advocate a single view or notion far beyond what is normal. They are called fanatics.