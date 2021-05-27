Cancel
Vaughn Girl’s Pet is an Alligator Lizard

By Chris Rurik, KP News
keypennews.org
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy now, Grace Bennett is an old hand at lizard keeping. She is 5 years old, and her pet for the last year has been a northern alligator lizard named Baraka. Grace lives on a 5-acre farm near Vaughn, where her family maintains a large garden and runs a variety of animals. She spends much of her time tromping through the woods with her older brother, side by side, catching frogs and snakes and anything else that moves.

keypennews.org
