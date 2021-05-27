Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Investors bet eurozone stock rally will gather steam as economy rebounds

By Naomi Rovnick
Financial Times
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleEurozone stocks have galloped higher this year and a growing chorus of investors is now betting on further gains as the bloc’s slower emergence from the coronavirus pandemic gathers pace. The MSCI EMU index of shares in eurozone companies has jumped almost 13 per cent since the end of last...

www.ft.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Shiller
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eurozone#European Stocks#Stock Prices#Bank Of America#Cpr#Ihs Markit#The European Commission#Msci Europe#Factset#Schroders#The Federal Reserve#Fed#The European Central Bank
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Stock Market
Place
Europe
News Break
Markets
Related
BusinessDailyFx

Euro Forecast: Inflation Data May Prompt Fall in EUR/USD Price

After last week’s strong Eurozone PMI and German Ifo data, Euro traders this coming week should focus on inflation numbers from Germany Tuesday and then the Eurozone as a whole Wednesday. The problem is that the European Central Bank will not be raising interest rates in the foreseeable future so...
Businesslombardodier.com

Global Investment Strategy Q3 2021: capitalising on reflation

A robust post-pandemic recovery is unfolding as the second half of 2021 dawns on the world economy. The US economic engine is particularly strong. While this cyclical upswing is raising concerns about inflation, we do not believe it will create long-lasting price pressures. In this context, the Federal Reserve should remain patient until the job market completely recovers before acting to stop the economy from overheating. We now expect the central bank to start tapering asset purchases early next year, and first raise interest rates by mid-2023.
Stockscarthagenewsonline.com

Stock Market Insights

Growing up around Table Rock Lake teaches you something about lake life. For instance, it can be really difficult to jump off a boat onto a dock, especially when the boat is still moving. In a similar way, the Federal Reserve is trying to do something just like that. However, it seems they are too scared to jump.
Industryinvezz.com

Palladium price analysis: A correction or end of the rally?

Palladium has weakened from the record highs above $3000 registered in May 2021. Tighter pollution standards are spurring demand for Palladium. Palladium has weakened from the record highs above $3000 registered in May 2021; still, as long the price is above $2500, there is no risk of the positive trend reversal. Palladium is used in the automotive industry, and the recovery of global business activity positively influences this precious metal’s price.
Businessinvestorsking.com

Dollar Firm as Traders Brace for U.S. Inflation Data

The U.S. dollar held near multi-month highs on Friday as investors warily awaited U.S. inflation data, while the pound nursed modest losses after Bank of England (BoE) policymakers leaned away from flagging rate rises. Early Asia trade was steady, with the euro pinned below its 200-day moving average at $1.1930...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

GLOBAL MARKETS-Global shares gain as infrastructure spending, jobs data boost

(Updates throughout with U.S. closing, fresh prices and market movements) * British pound slips as BoE holds rates at all-time low. WASHINGTON/LONDON, June 24 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes set fresh records on Thursday and European shares closed near all-time highs, fueled by supportive U.S. jobless claims data and a breakthrough in infrastructure spending talks in Washington.
BusinessFXStreet.com

Weekly focus: Euro area recovery gathers steam

Market sentiment remained volatile this week with further declines in US yields despite last week’s hawkish Fed surprise. Comments from Fed members confirmed that a debate on QE is on the cards, but also that policy rate changes are not around the corner. EUR/USD remained below 1.20 and we see scope for further USD upside after the summerBank of England kept its policy rate and bond-buying pace unchanged and pledged to maintain its accommodative policy stance until there is clear evidence that inflation will stay above target for a sustained period. Discussions on the ECB strategic review are also gathering pace in the Governing Council. While ECB policymakers still remain apart on a new inflation strategy, there is growing consensus to include the climate and owner-occupied housing in their decisions. As we argued in ECB Research Strategy Review:'leaving no stone unturned, 18 June. we expect a rather muted market reaction to the strategic review.
StocksFXStreet.com

Global stocks rebound as investors consider loose monetary policy is set to continue

The Fed’s recent hawkish dot plot shift has opened up immediate dollar strength and sent global stocks lower on policy normalisation fears. However, this last week saw a gradual weakening of the USD and strength coming back into global stocks. Why? The market digested the fact that interest rates are not expected to change any time soon (at least until2023). As a result, low interest rates and the large US stimulus package means that global stocks can keep rising, for now at least. However, many investors are very nervous at equities at these levels and are asking when will the inevitable correction come?
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 2-Euro zone yields rise, periphery's bonds underperform

* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr (Recasts, adds analyst comments, background) June 25 (Reuters) - Euro zone yields rose on Friday tracking a move in U.S. Treasuries after data, with periphery’s bonds underperforming as investors digested further supply. The U.S. Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation measure posted its biggest...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine peso weakens on dovish c.bank, baht off 13-month lows

* Baht on track to recede over 1% for the week * Won strengthens to highest in over a week * Taiwan dollar on track for second straight weekly loss * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E * Asian stock markets: tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4 By Soumyajit Saha June 25 (Reuters) - The Philippine peso weakened on Friday, a day after the country's central bank maintained a dovish policy stance, while the Thai baht rose slightly from its lowest level in over one year. The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas promised on Thursday to keep policy accommodative, citing lingering downside risks to growth from the continued "threat of COVID-19 infections". The peso gave up as much as 0.3% and was set to be flat over the week, with ING economists expecting it to "remain under pressure in the near term on concerns about the timing of U.S. Fed tapering." Emerging market assets, generally considered riskier investments, suffered broad losses last week after the U.S. Federal Reserve indicated it may raise rates earlier than expected and signalled tapering its bond buying programme. The Philippine government was forced to reimpose stricter lockdown in parts of the country this month as infections rose, and lowered its economic growth targets for this year and the next in May. The Thai baht strengthened slightly after hitting 13-month lows this week after the central bank downgraded its annual growth forecasts. But the baht was still on track to shed more than 1% for the second consecutive week, while Thai stocks rose marginally after six straight sessions of losses. "Despite bullish global sentiment ... we believe the double whammy of COVID-19 and domestic political concerns would continue to keep any rebound in check," Phillip Securities (Thailand) said in a note to clients. Elsewhere in Asia, stocks rose in Indonesia and Manila, tracking U.S. indexes which hit record highs overnight after President Joe Biden embraced a bipartisan Senate infrastructure deal. Taiwan stocks rose over 1% to their highest in more than a month, while the Taiwan dollar also strengthened to register its best session in two weeks. The dollar though was on track for its second consecutive weekly loss. South Korea's won hit its highest level in over a week, a day after the country's central bank said it expected upward inflationary pressure, reinforcing views that the bank is shifting to a less accommodative monetary policy. The won was set for a modest weekly gain after weakening nearly 2% last week. Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0334 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDEX STOCK STOCKS DAILY % YTD % S YTD % DAILY % Japan +0.02 -6.86 0.75 6.01 China +0.11 +0.97 0.49 3.20 India +0.00 -1.48 0.00 12.94 Indonesia +0.03 -2.70 0.70 1.25 Malaysia +0.00 -3.32 0.14 -4.26 Philippines -0.11 -1.17 0.42 -3.15 S.Korea +0.50 -3.81 0.54 14.98 Singapore +0.03 -1.60 0.13 9.84 Taiwan +0.35 +2.07 0.84 19.15 Thailand +0.13 -5.79 0.51 9.97 (Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)
Business104.1 WIKY

Near-term global bond market correction likely-strategists: Reuters poll

BENGALURU (Reuters) – A significant global bond market correction is likely in the next three months as central bankers eye the exit door from pandemic emergency policy, according to a Reuters poll of strategists who also forecast modestly higher yields in a year. Financial markets were caught off guard by...
Currenciesactionforex.com

Weekly Focus – Euro Area Recovery Gathers Steam

Market sentiment remained volatile this week with further declines in US yields despite last week’s hawkish Fed surprise. Comments from Fed members confirmed that a debate on QE is on the cards, but also that policy rate changes are not around the corner. EUR/USD remained below 1.20 and we see scope for further USD upside after the summer (see FX Strategy – Snap reversal of reflation has taken EUR/USD lower, 21 June). Bank of England kept its policy rate and bond buying pace unchanged and pledged to maintain its accommodative policy stance until there is clear evidence that inflation will stay above target for a sustained period. Discussions on the ECB strategic review are also gathering pace in the Governing Council. While ECB policymakers still remain apart on a new inflation strategy, there is growing consensus to include climate and owner-occupied housing in their decisions. As we argued in ECB Research Strategy Review: ‘leaving no stone unturned‘, 18 June, we expect a rather muted market reaction to the strategic review.
StocksBusiness Insider

CAC 40 Slips Ahead Of US Inflation Data

(RTTNews) - French stocks struggled for direction in early trade on Friday amid concerns that the Federal Reserve may tighten its monetary policy sooner than expected, if inflation surprises to the upside. Amid a lack of clarity over the direction of price pressures, investors now await a key U.S. inflation...
Businesskitco.com

Euro zone bond yields edge up ahead of U.S. inflation data

* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr (Adds details, updates prices) June 25 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields edged up on Friday ahead of U.S. inflation data that will give the latest steer on price pressures as economies bounce back from the coronavirus slump. Following a hefty sell-off...
Stockslplresearch.com

Maintaining Value Overweight | Daily Market Update

Growth has outperformed value handily over recent months, but we still believe that the current environment supports value stocks. We take a look at those fundamental factors, as well as the technical chart later today on the LPL Research blog, available at 12:00 p.m. ET. Daily Insights. U.S. equities point...
StocksLife Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-Investors play Fed Chairman

* Dow advancing, S&P 500 up modestly, Nasdaq just below flat. * Financials lead S&P sector gains; energy weakest group. * Dollar ~flat; gold edges up, crude advances; bitcoin. June 25 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of. markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share...
Marketsschwab.com

Is the Stock Market Disconnected From the Economy?

Is the stock market disconnected from the economy? Perhaps, but less so lately given stronger economic data. Looking under the hood of performance trends over the past 15 months reveals a nuanced relationship between the stock market and the COVID-19 economy. Before getting to the many unique characteristics of the...