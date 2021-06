Gehlen Catholic softball increased their winning streak to five games with a 7-1 win over MMCRU last night. While the Jays got the win last night, it was MMCRU that got the first score of the game. Taylor Harpenau reached on a two-out single and then scored after a pick-off attempt was thrown into right field. That run snapped a 25 and two-third inning scoreless streak that Rylee Schnepf had built over her last four outings. The second time through the Gehlen order proved to be beneficial as the top of the order came up in the third and the first four batters reached base. Alyssa Kolbeck and Larissa Pohlen drove in runs in the inning to give the Jays their first lead at 2-1. The score staid that way until the top of the fifth when Gehlen put two more runs on thanks to a lead off double from Rylee Schnepf and RBIs from Larissa Pohlen again and Corra Yockey. Gehlen scored two more in the top of the sixth, Rylee Schnepf drove in another on a double in the seventh for good measure to put the Jays up 7-1.