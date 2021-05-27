Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elections

Support for Ranked-Choice Voting

keypennews.org
 30 days ago

I was so happy to see we had a state bill this year which would bring the option of ranked-choice voting to Washington. Though we will have to wait until next year to see if it passes, the momentum is exciting. Ranked-choice voting (RCV) allows you to rank the candidates...

keypennews.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rcv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Spoilers
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
Presidential Electionwashingtonnewsday.com

Eric Adams takes the lead at first, but Yang and Garcia rely on ranked choice votes to maintain their lead.

Eric Adams takes the lead at first, but Yang and Garcia rely on ranked choice votes to maintain their lead. Despite the fact that Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams is leading the Democratic primary for mayor of New York, candidates Andrew Yang and Kathryn Garcia are optimistic that the new ranked-choice voting (RCV) method would help them win the nomination.
Presidential Electionfairvote.org

Eric Adams Holds Sizeable Lead in Latest Ranked Choice Voting Poll

New Ranked Choice Voting Poll Shows 90%+ New Yorkers Plan to Rank 2+ Candidates in Upcoming Mayoral Primary, 75% Find Ranked Choice Voting “Easy” or “Very Easy”. –FairVote, a nonpartisan organization that advocates for better elections, shared the results today of a new survey conducted by Citizen Data and FairVote. Citizen Data, in partnership with FairVote, polled 800 New York City likely Democratic primary voters regarding their preferences in the mayoral primary on June 22; the survey was in the field from June 14th to the 17th.
New York City, NYCrain's New York Business

Zoom campaigning and ranked-choice voting made for a strange election season

After months of unorthodox campaigning built more around Zoom forums and Twitter clips than traditional campaign forums, New York City prepares to vote for mayor in the primary, using a new—and confusing—ranked-choice voting system. Because of Covid-19 safety restrictions, candidates were forced to campaign from their apartments this year, using...
ElectionsWashington Post

How ranked-choice voting could change the way democracy works

When New York voters cast their ballots in the city’s primary elections this year, they’ll have the option of ranking five candidates instead of choosing just one. It’s called ranked-choice voting, and its advocates say it promises to improve democracy as we know it. In a traditional voting system, voters...
ElectionsBemidji Pioneer

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: It’s time to consider ranked-choice voting

Shakespeare wrote "A plague o' both your houses!" in Romeo and Juliet. He could have been talking about our significantly dysfunctional Minnesota legislature and our entirely dysfunctional Congress. American politics today are hyper-partisan, uncivil, often dishonest, with poor voter turnouts, only marginally democratic because of gerrymandering, voter suppression, unrepresentative primaries...
New York City, NYPosted by
Daily News

Count the complexities: New York laws aren’t ready for ranked-choice voting

Ranked choice voting, which we urged New Yorkers to adopt by referendum in 2019 and pushed back on challenges against in 2020, is in full flower in 2021. The huge number of primary contests with more than two candidates will show how it works to the benefit of democracy. If only state election law had kept up, as there are two statutes on the books which don’t mesh with our new way of choosing ...
New York City, NYPosted by
The Week

Ranked-choice voting will make America's democracy problems worse

On June 22, New York City will conduct its Democratic mayoral primary using ranked-choice voting (RCV). Though the electoral system has been adopted in other places — the cities of San Francisco, Oakland, and Minneapolis/St. Paul; the state of Maine — this will be its biggest test so far in the United States. Regardless of how Democrats in the country's largest city respond to the experience, Americans should be wary of expanding on the RCV experiment. Advocates argue it will discourage negative campaigning and expand choice for voters, but in reality it will make the country's burgeoning disputes about democracy far worse.
ElectionsPalm Beach Interactive

The Civics Project: 'Ranked-choice voting' cuts down on wasted votes, election costs

Question: Can you explain "ranked-choice voting"? Why do people think it is a good idea?. Answer: Most people assume that democracy means that the person with the most votes wins. However, in truth, there are many ways to design an electoral system. Ideally, everyone who is eligible to vote takes an interest in learning about the candidates and issues, and is able to participate freely and equally. In practice, it is not nearly that simple. How a system is designed can go a long way in deciding who wins and who loses. Like most democracies, U.S. politicians often fight about the rules with the hope of shaping them to favor one political party or the other.
ElectionsSkagit Valley Herald

Letter: Consistency needed for voting systems

Re: “Democracy is under attack,” Letters, June 9. The writer was very thorough with the listing of the problems we continue to see in the Senate due to leadership of the minority party. I was not surprised at all in regards to the SR1. The HR1 passed with several voting in support. Where are the “patriots” in the Senate? If their “right to vote” in a federal election was removed, they would be shocked and unable to do anything about it as citizens.
Presidential ElectionMinneapolis Star Tribune

Voting rights protections needed

Voting rights are under assault in a number of mostly Republican-led states. Much of it is being done under the guise of "election integrity" and fraud reduction. But that's just the window dressing. What these bills are mostly about is making it harder for Americans to vote. The congressional Democrats'...
Presidential ElectionHerald Times

Letter: 'For the People Act' benefits every voter

At last, a proposal in the Senate designed to benefit every U.S. citizen: S-1, the For the People Act, which benefits every voter regardless of party. It would let the voter register online or as late as Election Day. Increase security through the use of paper ballots. Raise oversight of election vendors, and encourage the use of risk-limiting audits. Stop wholesale purges of voter lists, conduct automatic registration. Shorten voting lines by means of early voting and vote-by-mail.
New York City, NYreadmedia.com

Ranked Choice Voting Debrief: What Happened, and What's Next

NEW YORK, NY (06/23/2021) (readMedia)-- Rank the Vote and partners will host a post-Election Day debrief to discuss what happened in NYC's first major ranked choice election and what's next. We'll cover the timeline for election results, how voters responded to ranking their votes for the first time, how RCV allowed for the diverse mayoral candidate field, and how RCV gave voters across demographics more power at the ballot box. We'll begin with brief remarks, and hold an open Q&A to discuss what's next.