Support for Ranked-Choice Voting

Question: Can you explain "ranked-choice voting"? Why do people think it is a good idea?. Answer: Most people assume that democracy means that the person with the most votes wins. However, in truth, there are many ways to design an electoral system. Ideally, everyone who is eligible to vote takes an interest in learning about the candidates and issues, and is able to participate freely and equally. In practice, it is not nearly that simple. How a system is designed can go a long way in deciding who wins and who loses. Like most democracies, U.S. politicians often fight about the rules with the hope of shaping them to favor one political party or the other.