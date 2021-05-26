newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleA memorial service for Lucian “Lou” Riley Frost, 85, was held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, May 24, 2021, at Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel. The family received friends following the service at the funeral home. Mr. Frost died Monday, May 17, 2021. Born in Richmond, Kentucky, he was the...

Oliver Springs, TNWYSH AM 1380

Mattie Lou Lee

On the beautiful spring day of May 17, 2021, our Mother, Mattie Lou Lee, finished her earthly race and was greeted by her Savior as she entered her eternal home in Heaven. When Jesus whispered her name, our Mother departed her earthly existence peacefully, quickly, and easily. For those who were present, it was beautiful to witness because we strongly believe “to be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord” [2 Corinthians 5:8].
stgeorgeutah.com

Riley Liam Staples

Riley Liam Staples, 16, of LaVerkin, was taken from us far too soon on May 11, 2021, in Salt Lake City. He was born on Nov. 19, 2004, in St George, Utah, to David and Jennifer Fullem Staples. He is survived by his parents; six sisters, Megan Staples, MaKayla Hawker,...
Mentone, INinkfreenews.com

Mary Esther Smith Romine

Mary Esther Smith Romine passed on April 25, 2021, at 96 years of age in the home of her son in Heath, Ohio. Esther was born in Mentone on July 28, 1924, to Ruby and Merrill O. Smith. She never lived further than a mile from her birthplace until she moved to Ohio to stay with her son, Ken.
Coloma, MIWSJM

Todd C. Smith

Todd C. Smith, 71, of Coloma, passed away at his residence following a short illness on Monday, May 24, 2021. A memorial service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 29 at the Bangor Church of Christ. The family will begin receiving friends at 11:00. Cremation has taken place. Memorials in Todd’s honor may be made to the Michiana Christian Camp.
Cedar Rapids, IAthegazette.com

Mary 'Mary Lou' McGrew

Mary Louise "Mary Lou" McGrew, 92, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away peacefully surrounded by loving care on Thursday, May 14, 2021, at St. Luke's Hospice. Mary Lou was born Nov. 10, 1928, in Chicago, Ill., the daughter of Paul and Angelia Jacobi. She graduated from high school in Chicago and attended college classes at Cornell College in Mount Vernon, where she met James Albert "Bert" McGrew. They married on Dec. 4, 1948, in Chicago and moved to Cedar Rapids.
Kansas City, MOthebluegrasssituation.com

BGS 5+5: Riley Downing

Which artist has influenced you the most … and how?. It is hard to pick just one artist that has influenced me the most. I am a fan of all kinds of music and genres as well as underdog musicians, current and long since lost in time. It might sound cliché, but if I had to pick one who influenced me the most it’s gonna be Woody Guthrie. If it weren’t for finding Woody Guthrie in high school, I never would have started to appreciate folk, blues, and roots music that made me think the same way that punk rock did at the time. I also never would have ventured out to Okemah, Oklahoma for the Woody Guthrie Folk Festival when I was 18 and met the guys that eventually would form the Deslondes. Woody is an American hero who tried to save the world with a song that gave people hope, morals, an education, a good laugh, and thoughts to chew on to get them through lean times. Woody, as simple as some of his music seems, was much, much more than just a musician. I never stop finding more and more meaning and inspiration from his life’s work. I always loved his copyright law, too. He basically said, warning, if you sing these songs you might just be a friend of mine, which I do and I am.
ObituariesAustin Daily Herald

George John Stoll III

George John Stoll III, 94, a prominent civil engineer of River Ridge, Louisiana, passed away on Friday, May 7, 2021. George was a lifelong resident of the greater New Orleans metro area, graduating from Warren Easton High School and Tulane University’s College of Engineering. He was a World War II veteran who served in the U.S. Army in the Pacific Theater of Operations with tours of duty in the Philippines and the occupation of Japan. He founded his company Stoll Engineering in the 1970s.
Wilmington, ILfreepressnewspapers.com

Peggy Thomas

WILMINGTON—Peggy Ann Thomas (nee Butcher), 79, of Wilmington, passed away Sunday, May 16, 2021 at the Citadel of Bourbonnais. Born Oct., 1941 in Urbana, IL, she was the daughter of Raymond Chester and Essie Lee (nee Wilson) Butcher. Peggy was previously employed at the Joliet Army Ammunition Plant (8 years) in Group 1 & 2, Group 3A, Acid Department Union Oil of California (Uniroyal 76) and Super Value in Wilmington. She was a member of the Island City Baptist Church and volunteered at the Caring Closet, both in Wilmington.
Char-Koosta News

Crew James Staley

POLSON — Ashtyn and Blayden Staley announce the birth of their brother Crew James Staley, who was born February 22, 2021 at Providence St. Joseph Medical Center’s Nesting Place. Crew was 21” and weighed 10 lbs., 5 ozs. His parents are Chastity and Cody Staley of Polson. Maternal grandparents are...
Morgantown, WVThe Dominion Post

David White

His faith became sight on the morning of May 14, 2021. The Rev. David Mahan White entered the unspeakable glory of his Lord and Savior on Friday morning. His spirit left this world surrounded by his family. Dave was born Oct. 18, 1945, in Morgantown to Eugene White and Betty...
Amanda, OHsciotovalleyguardian.com

Patrick Lynn Anderson

Patrick Lynn “Biggen” Anderson, 49 of Amanda, OH was tragically taken too soon as a result of an automobile accident, May 19, 2021. Survived by his loving wife, Dayna Anderson; children, Nate (Amy) Anderson, Kaylin (Jonathan) Tabor, Seth (Candace) Anderson, Brantlyn (Savannah) Anderson and Peyton Anderson; grandchildren, Duncan, Madisyn, Grayson, Brantley, Jettson and Camden; brothers, Jeff (Sharon), Rob (Deb) and Dave (Jeanette) Anderson; mother, Shirley Anderson and mother-in-law, Vicky Zahard.
High Schoolthenewsleaders.com

May 28 St. Joseph people

Abby Dierkes of St. Joseph recently graduated from Rocori High School. Her plans are to go to Bemidji State University majoring in wildlife biology. Three St. Joseph students recently graduated from Cathedral High School. They are the following: Jack Pelzel, son of Jodi and Jamie Pelzel; Mallory Schneider, daughter of Lori and Kyle Schneider; and Luke Shangrow, son of JoJo and Dave Shangrow. Pelzel plans to attend Concordia College-Moorhead; Schneider will attend the College of St. Benedict in the fall; and Shangrow plans to attend St. John’s University in Collegeville in the fall.
Porter, TXbluebonnetnews.com

Jana Lynn Jones

Jana Lynn Jones, 45, of Porter, Texas gained her wings on Sunday, May 23, 2021. She was born on Monday, March 29, 1976 in Houston, Texas. Jana was preceded in death by her grandparents, Ralph and Regena Smith, uncle, Jeffrey Smith, aunt, Chery Jo Church. Left to cherish her memory are her loving parents David Allen Jones and Bobbie Lou (Smith) Jones; children, Madison Myshel Jones, Jory Hedinger; sister, Wendy Kelly and husband Casey; grandchildren, Carter Jones, Maverick Garrett and Heidi Jones; nieces, Kendall Kelly and Kiley Kelly; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. Visitation for Jana will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Friday, May 28, 2021 from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm.
ObituariesThe Guardian

John Ferguson obituary

As an established heraldic artist both in the UK and abroad, my friend and colleague John Ferguson, who has died aged 96, produced exquisitely fine heraldic artwork for private clients, corporate bodies, civic authorities and international companies for more than 60 years. John was born in Wimbledon, south London, to...
Forest City, IAthebuffalocentertribune.com

Buffalo Center Tribune

Alice Johnson, 98, passed away peacefully on May 13, 2021 at Laurens Peak Nursing Home in Mankato, MN. A funeral service was held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at the Bethany Lutheran Church in Thompson with visitation 1 hour prior. Burial was in Rose Hill Cemetery in Thompson. Both the funeral and graveside can be live-streamed on Oakcrest Funeral Services’ Facebook page.
Canton, MAthecantoncitizen.com

Moore, Roger A.

Roger Albert Moore, of Stoughton, formerly of Canton, passed away peacefully on May 9, 2021 after a short illness. He was 89 years old. Roger grew up in Canton and was a standout lineman on Canton High School’s 1949 undefeated football team. He also played semi-professional football for the Canton Town Club. He spent most of his career as a piping designer at General Dynamics in Quincy and various other shipyards around the country. In his later years, he worked as a software consultant at Computer Software in Canton and as a designer of water treatment plants at EMCO in Canton. Roger loved his family and church. He enjoyed running, hiking, bird watching, he had a legendary appetite, and was an avid weightlifter who was able to use close to 300 pounds in the squat at the gym, into his early 70s.
Pierceton, INTimes-Union Newspaper

Alice Jasmine LaRue

PIERCETON – Prior to her birth, at 38 weeks and 4 days gestation, Alice Jasmine LaRue passed on to be with our Lord and savior Jesus Christ on Friday, May 14, 2021. She was to be born to her parents, Chris and Ashlie LaRue; and her siblings, Madelynn and Jasper LaRue.
Manassas, VApotomaclocal.com

Matthew Thomas Johnson

Matthew Thomas Johnson, son, brother, nephew, cousin, and kind friend aged 40 of Manassas died May 4, 2021. Matthew means “Gift of God,” he was born on October 8, 1980 to Zachary and Katherine (Mallon) Johnson. He was Baptized, took his First Communion, and was Confirmed at Sacred Heart Church where he was an altar server for many years. He attended local schools and graduated from Osborn Park High School. He was active as a player in Prince William County youth soccer from the earliest chance to join the league through high school. In the Cub Scouts he never lost a Pinewood Derby, and in the Boy Scouts he achieved the ultimate goal, Eagle Scout. Math skills and aptitude for computer science led him to a Degree in Information Technology Networking. He put these skills and interests to use working independently supporting IT projects for small businesses, St. Elizabeth’s Hospital and most recently the Pentagon.
Mariposa County, CAmariposagazette.com

David Moore

David Parker Moore, 78, beloved local teacher and coach, passed away at home on April 28, 2021, in the presence of his wife of 50 years, Sharon, and son Michael. Born in Poplar Bluff, Mo., Dave spent his first 18 years in nearby Bloomfield. At age 10, Dave began his lifelong love affair with basketball, later starring on his high school team in “Hoosiers”- type games against nearby small schools.
Niles, MIWSJM

Jeffery Lynn Moore

Jeffrey L. Moore 60, of Niles, Michigan passed away unexpectedly but of natural causes on Monday, May 3, 2021. Robert and Evelyn L. (McIntosh) Moore celebrated the arrival of their son on April 9, 1961 in Benton Harbor, Michigan. At a ceremony in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, Brenda and Jeffery exchanged vows...